Carrizo Oil & Gas : Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRZO) today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following upcoming conferences.

Johnson Rice Energy Conference

Tuesday, September 25, 2018

New Orleans, LA

BMO Capital Markets Global Energy Leadership Forum

Tuesday-Wednesday, October 2-3, 2018

Pinehurst, NC

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Our current operations are principally focused on proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

