CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC (CRZO)

CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC (CRZO)
Carrizo Oil & Gas : Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

09/21/2018 | 12:31pm CEST

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRZO) today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following upcoming conferences. A webcast of the presentations, if available, as well as the slide books used, can be accessed on the Carrizo website at http://www.carrizo.com under the “Investor Relations” section.

Johnson Rice Energy Conference
Tuesday, September 25, 2018
New Orleans, LA

BMO Capital Markets Global Energy Leadership Forum
Tuesday-Wednesday, October 2-3, 2018
Pinehurst, NC

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. is a Houston-based energy company actively engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Our current operations are principally focused on proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and the Permian Basin in West Texas.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 044 M
EBIT 2018 411 M
Net income 2018 198 M
Debt 2018 1 649 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 10,37
P/E ratio 2019 5,62
EV / Sales 2018 3,79x
EV / Sales 2019 2,96x
Capitalization 2 311 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 33,7 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
Managers
NameTitle
Sylvester P. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven A. Webster Chairman
John Bradley Fisher Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
David L. Pitts Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Gregory E. Percival Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC18.56%2 311
CONOCOPHILLIPS37.29%87 576
CNOOC LTD30.84%83 622
EOG RESOURCES10.47%69 047
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.77%60 589
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-7.01%39 498
