Carrizo Oil & Gas : Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRZO) today announced that
management is scheduled to present at the following upcoming
conferences. A webcast of the presentations, if available, as well as
the slide books used, can be accessed on the Carrizo website at http://www.carrizo.com
under the “Investor Relations” section.
Johnson Rice Energy Conference
Tuesday, September 25, 2018
New
Orleans, LA
BMO Capital Markets Global Energy Leadership Forum
Tuesday-Wednesday,
October 2-3, 2018
Pinehurst, NC
Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. is a Houston-based energy company actively
engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas
from resource plays located in the United States. Our current operations
are principally focused on proven, producing oil and gas plays in the
Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and the Permian Basin in West Texas.
