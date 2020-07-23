Log in
CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.

(TAST)
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 6, 2020

07/23/2020 | 08:31am EDT

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. ("Carrols") (Nasdaq: TAST), the largest BURGER KING® franchisee in the United States, today announced that Daniel T. Accordino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Anthony E. Hull, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 8:30 AM ET. A press release with second quarter 2020 financial results will be issued at 7:00 AM ET that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-493-6725. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13706708. The replay will be available until Thursday, August 13, 2020. Investors and interested parties may listen to a webcast of this conference call by visiting www.carrols.com under the tab “Investor Relations”.

About the Company

Carrols is one of the largest restaurant franchisees in the United States, and currently operates approximately 1,092 restaurants. It is the largest BURGER KING® franchisee in the United States currently operating 1,027 BURGER KING® restaurants and also operating 65 POPEYES® restaurants. It has operated BURGER KING® restaurants since 1976. For more information on Carrols, please visit the company's website at www.carrols.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 555 M - -
Net income 2020 -24,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 428 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 264 M 264 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 31 500
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 7,00 $
Last Close Price 5,01 $
Spread / Highest target 59,7%
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel T. Accordino Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Anthony E. Hull Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Nathan Mucher Chief Information Officer
David S. Harris Independent Director
Hannah Stone Craven Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.-28.94%264
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION0.51%147 685
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.41.59%33 058
YUM BRANDS-9.62%28 178
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.11.08%20 075
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.46%17 331
