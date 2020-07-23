Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 6, 2020

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. ("Carrols") (Nasdaq: TAST), the largest BURGER KING® franchisee in the United States, today announced that Daniel T. Accordino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Anthony E. Hull, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 8:30 AM ET. A press release with second quarter 2020 financial results will be issued at 7:00 AM ET that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-493-6725. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13706708. The replay will be available until Thursday, August 13, 2020. Investors and interested parties may listen to a webcast of this conference call by visiting www.carrols.com under the tab “Investor Relations”.

About the Company

Carrols is one of the largest restaurant franchisees in the United States, and currently operates approximately 1,092 restaurants. It is the largest BURGER KING® franchisee in the United States currently operating 1,027 BURGER KING® restaurants and also operating 65 POPEYES® restaurants. It has operated BURGER KING® restaurants since 1976. For more information on Carrols, please visit the company's website at www.carrols.com.

