Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. : to Participate at the 21st Annual ICR Conference

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. ("Carrols") (Nasdaq:TAST), the largest
BURGER KING® franchisee in the United States, today announced that it
will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the 21st Annual ICR
Conference at the Grande Lakes Orlando Resort in Florida on Monday,
January 14, 2019 at 8:00 AM ET.
Investors and interested parties may listen to the webcast by visiting www.carrols.com
under the investor relations tab, or directly through the ICR Conference
website at www.icrconference.com.
About the Company
Carrols is the largest BURGER KING® franchisee in the United States with
849 restaurants as of December 31, 2018 and has operated BURGER KING®
restaurants since 1976. For more information on Carrols, please visit
the company's website at www.carrols.com.
