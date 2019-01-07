Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. : to Participate at the 21st Annual ICR Conference

Log in
01/07/2019 | 09:31am EST

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. ("Carrols") (Nasdaq:TAST), the largest BURGER KING® franchisee in the United States, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the 21st Annual ICR Conference at the Grande Lakes Orlando Resort in Florida on Monday, January 14, 2019 at 8:00 AM ET.

Investors and interested parties may listen to the webcast by visiting www.carrols.com under the investor relations tab, or directly through the ICR Conference website at www.icrconference.com.

About the Company

Carrols is the largest BURGER KING® franchisee in the United States with 849 restaurants as of December 31, 2018 and has operated BURGER KING® restaurants since 1976. For more information on Carrols, please visit the company's website at www.carrols.com.


© Business Wire 2019
