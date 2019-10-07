Cars com : Amends Credit Agreement to Increase Flexibility and Further Strengthen Liquidity Position

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) ('Cars.com' or the 'Company'), today announced the completion of an amendment to its existing credit facility, which resets the total net leverage covenant during the remaining term of the credit agreement while preserving the favorable pricing structure from the original agreement.

The amendment increases the Company's maximum total net leverage ratio from 3.75x to 4.50x with incremental step downs through maturity on May 31, 2022. At June 30, 2019, the Company's total net leverage was 3.25x.

'We continue to generate significant cash flow, which gives us the ability to reduce debt or invest for growth as appropriate,' said Becky Sheehan, Chief Financial Officer of Cars.com. 'This amendment provides flexibility to respond to marketplace changes if and when they arise and demonstrates the continuation of our strong financial position.'

About Cars.com

Cars.com is a leading digital marketplace and solutions provider for the automotive industry that connects car shoppers with sellers. Launched in 1998 with the flagship marketplace site Cars.com and headquartered in Chicago, the Company empowers shoppers with data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. In a rapidly changing market, Cars.com enables dealerships and OEMs with innovative technical solutions and data-driven intelligence to better reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, increase inventory turn and gain market share. In 2018, Cars.com acquired Dealer Inspire®, an innovative technology company building solutions that future-proof dealerships with more efficient operations, a faster and easier car buying process, and connected digital experiences that sell and service more vehicles.

Cars.com properties include DealerRater ®, Dealer Inspire®, Auto.com™, PickupTrucks.com< /a>® and NewCars.com ®. For more information, visit www.Cars.com.

