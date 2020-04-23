Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cars.com Inc.    CARS

CARS.COM INC.

(CARS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cars com : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 08:31am EDT

CHICAGO, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) ("CARS" or the "Company"), a leading digital marketplace and solutions provider for the automotive industry, today announced that it expects to report its financial results for the first quarter ended on March 31, 2020 on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The Company will host a conference call with a live webcast at 9:00 a.m. CDT/10:00 a.m. EDT on the same day to discuss the results.

The conference call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Alex Vetter and Interim Chief Financial Officer Jandy Tomy.

Those interested are invited to listen to the live webcast online at investor.cars.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly afterwards at investor.cars.com.

ABOUT CARS.COM
CARS is a leading digital marketplace and solutions provider for the automotive industry that connects car shoppers with sellers. Launched in 1998 with the flagship marketplace site Cars.com and headquartered in Chicago, the Company empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. In a rapidly changing market, CARS enables dealerships and OEMs with innovative technical solutions and data-driven intelligence to better reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, increase inventory turn and gain market share. In 2018, CARS acquired Dealer Inspire®, an innovative technology company building solutions that future-proof dealerships with more efficient operations, a faster and easier car buying process, and connected digital experiences that sell and service more vehicles.

CARS properties include Cars.com, DealerRater®, Dealer Inspire®, Auto.com™, PickupTrucks.com® and NewCars.com®. For more information, visit www.Cars.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cars-to-announce-first-quarter-2020-financial-results-301045911.html

SOURCE Cars.com Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CARS.COM INC.
08:31aCARS COM : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
03/30CARS.COM TRACKS IMPACT OF COVID-19 O : Car Buyers Are Embracing More Online Shop..
PR
03/26CARS COM : Provides Financial Relief and Expands Digital Solutions to Support De..
AQ
03/24CARS.COM INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under..
AQ
03/09LET DOWN, BUT NOT OUT : Cars.com Research Reveals Millennials Still Upbeat Towar..
PR
02/26CARS COM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
02/26CARS.COM : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/26CARS.COM INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
02/13CARS COM : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
PR
02/12CARS COM : DealerRater Launches New Solutions to Help Dealers Grow Their Referra..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group