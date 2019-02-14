Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cars.com Inc    CARS

CARS.COM INC

(CARS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cars com : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 08:01am EST

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) ("Cars.com" or the "Company"), a leading digital automotive marketplace, today announced that it expects to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018 on Thursday, February 28, 2019. The Company will host a conference call with a live webcast at 7:30 a.m. CST/8:30 a.m. EST on the same day to discuss the results.

Cars.com Logo

The conference call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Alex Vetter and Chief Financial Officer Becky Sheehan.

Those interested are invited to listen to the live webcast online at investor.cars.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly afterwards at investor.cars.com.

About Cars.com

Cars.com™ is a leading two-sided digital automotive marketplace that creates meaningful connections between buyers and sellers. Launched in 1998 and headquartered in Chicago, the Company empowers consumers with resources and information to make informed buying decisions and enables advertising partners with innovative digital solutions and data-driven intelligence to increase inventory turn and gain market share. A pioneer in online automotive classifieds, the Company has evolved into one of the largest digital automotive platforms, connecting thousands of local dealers across the country with millions of consumers. In 2018, Cars.com acquired Dealer Inspire®, a company that builds technology that helps future-proof dealerships for changing consumer behaviors and makes the car buying process faster and easier.

Cars.com properties include DealerRater®, DealerInspire®, Auto.com™, PickupTrucks.com™ and NewCars.com®.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carscom-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-financial-results-300795567.html

SOURCE Cars.com Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARS.COM INC
08:01aCARS COM : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
PR
02/07CARS.COM INC. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities (form 8-K)
AQ
02/06CARS.COM : Names the Best Five Cars of 2019
PR
02/04CARS COM : Auto Commercials During The Big Game Send Car Shoppers Flocking To Ca..
PR
01/25CARS.COM : Receives "Top Rated" DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards
PR
01/24DIGITAL RETAILING IS GOING ELECTRIC : Dealer Inspire Debuts the Latest Solutions..
PR
01/23CARS.COM : Introduces Only Automatic Solution to Auto-Populate Options and Featu..
PR
01/23CARS COM : New Cars.com Digital Retailing Tools Give Dealers Deep Car Shopper In..
PR
01/16CARS.COM INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
2018CARS.COM INC. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.