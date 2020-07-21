Cars com : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

CHICAGO, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) ("CARS" or the "Company"), a leading digital marketplace and solutions provider for the automotive industry, today announced that it expects to report its financial results for the second quarter ended on June 30, 2020 on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The Company will host a conference call with a live webcast at 9:00 a.m. CT/10:00 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results.

The conference call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Alex Vetter and Chief Financial Officer Sonia Jain, as well as Jandy Tomy, who served as the Chief Financial Officer during the second quarter.

Those interested are invited to listen to the live webcast online at investors.cars.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly afterwards at investors.cars.com.

ABOUT CARS.COM

CARS is a leading digital marketplace and solutions provider for the automotive industry that connects car shoppers with sellers. Launched in 1998 with the flagship marketplace site cars.com and headquartered in Chicago, the Company empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. In a rapidly changing market, CARS enables dealerships and OEMs with innovative technical solutions and data-driven intelligence to better reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, increase inventory turn and gain market share. In 2018, CARS acquired Dealer Inspire®, an innovative technology company building solutions that future-proof dealerships with more efficient operations, a faster and easier car buying process, and connected digital experiences that sell and service more vehicles.

Cars.com™ properties include DealerRater®, Dealer Inspire®, Auto.com™, PickupTrucks.com® and NewCars.com®. For more information, visit www.Cars.com.

