Dealer Inspire : Selected by General Motors to Provide Leading-Edge Website Services to its 4,000+ U.S. Dealerships

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer Inspire (DI), a Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) company that provides disruptive technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive industry, announced today a new OEM agreement with General Motors (GM). The company has been selected as a website provider for GM's more than 4,000 U.S.-based Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac dealerships.

"We first became a GM managed digital advertising vendor in October 2018, and our team is excited to now expand our offerings and deepen our relationships with GM dealerships. As a former general manager of a dealership, I know how critical it is to have a website that not only makes a great first impression for customers, but is lightning fast, user friendly and built to convert," said Joe Chura, CEO and co-founder of Dealer Inspire. "We believe we can help GM dealers across the country better compete with a fully connected and customizable website platform that is built for the innovative dealer and mobile-first consumer in mind."

A six-time AWA Pinnacle Platform Winner, Dealer Inspire's advanced website platform is the core of its connected ecosystem of solutions that make automotive retail faster, easier, and smarter from search to signature. Built on a customizable platform and designed with user behavior data, DI websites are set apart by advanced technologies that drive modern consumers toward purchase decisions. Key highlights of the platform include:

Website Customization: DI's platform is built for powerful dealer customization, with page-building tools that allow dealership teams to easily update and create professional quality web pages with no coding or complicated tools required.

DI's platform is built for powerful dealer customization, with page-building tools that allow dealership teams to easily update and create professional quality web pages with no coding or complicated tools required. Website Personalization: The DI website experience is powered by shopper personalization that dynamically adapts messaging, creative, and offers to individual users' shopping intent, history, and current geo-location to drive leads.

The DI website experience is powered by shopper personalization that dynamically adapts messaging, creative, and offers to individual users' shopping intent, history, and current geo-location to drive leads. Lightning Inventory: DI's vehicle search is instant across all devices, displaying more relevant results in milliseconds with each letter typed or word spoken through voice search. Shoppers can also instantly search by their desired payment, features, and more to quickly make buying decisions online.

DI's vehicle search is instant across all devices, displaying more relevant results in milliseconds with each letter typed or word spoken through voice search. Shoppers can also instantly search by their desired payment, features, and more to quickly make buying decisions online. Proprietary Reporting: DI's platform was first built in 2012 to provide dealers with transparent ROI on their website and marketing performance, and advanced reporting continues to enhance the dealer software — including Roxanne™ event-based attribution and customer models, as well as the brand-new PRIZM™ dashboard with proactive data alerts.

Dealer Inspire supports a best-in-class dealer-to-employee ratio to ensure industry-leading service, achieving an average dealer satisfaction score of 9.5 out of 10 in 2019.1 A dedicated team of performance managers partner with dealers to continually increase results through marketing strategy, execution, and transparent reporting.

This combination of advanced technology, on-call support, and OEM integration gives GM dealers a powerful advantage to seamlessly sync national creative, inventory, pricing, and incentives for effective go-to-market campaigns.

Dealer Inspire won the 2019 AWA Pinnacle Awards for Websites, Website Merchandising, and Digital Retailing. The company also received a Top Rated Award in the DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards, earning top dealer satisfaction rankings in the Digital Retailing and Websites categories.

For more information about DI's offerings for GM and other dealers, please visit www.dealerinspire.com/gm . GM dealers interested in partnering with DI can call (877) 899-8346 or email GM@dealerinspire.com .

1 Dealer Inspire Dealer Surveys, Based on 2,800 dealer respondents. Avg. quality satisfaction 9.58; Avg. NPS: 9.55, January-August 2019

ABOUT DEALER INSPIRE

Founded in 2011, Dealer Inspire® (DI), a Cars.com™ (NYSE: CARS) company is an award-winning website, technology, and digital marketing provider for innovative dealer partners across the U.S. and Canada. The company builds technology that helps future-proof dealerships by making the automotive retail experience faster and easier for consumers. With a team that has more than doubled in growth each year to serve 25 global brands, DI maintains its reputation for legendary customer support.

