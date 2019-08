carsales.com Ltd (ASX: CAR) is the largest online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business in Australia, attracting more Australians interested in buying and selling cars, motorcycles, trucks, caravans and boats than any other group of websites.

Together with its subsidiaries employing more than 600 people in Australia and 1200 globally, carsales develops world-leading technology and advertising solutions that empower people to move freely through our marketplaces.

The carsales.com Ltd Network has operations across the world and has interests in leading automotive classifieds businesses in Brazil, South Korea, Mexico, Chile and Argentina.