Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Carsales.Com Ltd    CAR   AU000000CAR3

CARSALES.COM LTD

(CAR)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/24
15.49 AUD   -0.83%
03:57aCARSALES COM : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
09/24CARSALES.COM LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/18CARSALES COM : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Carsales Com : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 03:57am EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

carsales.com Ltd

ABN

91 074 444 018

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Ordinary shares

105,317 Ordinary Shares

3

Principal

terms

of

the

Fully paid Ordinary Shares

+securities

(e.g. if

options,

exercise price and expiry date; if

partly

paid

+securities,

the

amount

outstanding

and

due

dates

for

payment;

if

+convertible

securities,

the

conversion price and dates for

conversion)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration

Yes

47,353 options at $12.23

12,798 options at $10.71

45,166 options at $10.24

Total consideration: $1,178,693.61

6 Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Exercise of options issued under the Company's share plan.

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity N/A that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder N/A resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

6c Number of +securities issued N/A without security holder approval under rule 7.1

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6d Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

6e Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

N/A

N/A

6h

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration, state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining

N/A

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

7

+Issue dates

105,317 shares issued on 24 September 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number+Class

244,739,378 Ordinary

  1. Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
  2. Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number

+Class

1,602,357

Options

and

performance

rights

adjusted in

respect

of 105,317

options

exercised under the

carsales.com

Ltd

Options plan.

The shares will rank equally with current shares on issue.

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security holder approval N/A required?

12

Is the issue renounceable or non-

N/A

renounceable?

13 Ratio in which the +securities N/A will be offered

14

+Class of +securities to which the

N/A

offer relates

15

+Record date to determine

N/A

entitlements

  1. Will holdings on different N/A registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
  2. Policy for deciding entitlements N/A in relation to fractions

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

18

Names of countries in which the

N/A

entity has security holders who

will not be sent new offer

documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their

entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

  1. Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
  2. Names of any underwriters
  3. Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
  4. Names of any brokers to the issue
  5. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  6. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

25 If the issue is contingent on N/A security holders' approval, the

date of the meeting

26

Date entitlement and acceptance

N/A

form and offer documents will be

sent to persons entitled

27 If the entity has issued options, N/A and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders

28

Date rights trading will begin (if

N/A

applicable)

29 Date rights trading will end (if N/A applicable)

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Carsales.com Limited published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 07:56:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARSALES.COM LTD
03:57aCARSALES COM : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
09/24CARSALES.COM LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/18CARSALES COM : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
09/15CARSALES COM : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
09/11CARSALES COM : Ceasing to be a substantial holder Opens in a new Window
PU
09/10CARSALES COM : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window
PU
08/20CARSALES COM : Annual Report 2019 Opens in a new Window
PU
08/20CARSALES COM : Appendix 4E Opens in a new Window
PU
08/20CARSALES COM : Media Release FY19 Results Opens in a new Window
PU
08/20CARSALES COM : Dividend/Distribution - CAR Opens in a new Window
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 447 M
EBIT 2020 206 M
Net income 2020 136 M
Debt 2020 359 M
Yield 2020 3,00%
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
P/E ratio 2021 25,5x
EV / Sales2020 9,49x
EV / Sales2021 8,77x
Capitalization 3 882 M
Chart CARSALES.COM LTD
Duration : Period :
Carsales.Com Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARSALES.COM LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 15,15  AUD
Last Close Price 15,87  AUD
Spread / Highest target 4,22%
Spread / Average Target -4,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Non-Executive Director
Chairman
Chief Financial Officer
Managing Director-Consumer Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARSALES.COM LTD44.27%2 631
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING29.12%475 178
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%57 326
JD.COM44.91%45 137
PINDUODUO INC50.71%39 332
SHOPIFY INC (US)126.26%36 769
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group