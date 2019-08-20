Carsales Com : Appendix 4E Opens in a new Window

Appendix 4E
carsales.com Ltd
ABN 91 074 444 018
Results for Announcement to the Market
Full-year ended 30 June 2019
(Previous corresponding period: Full-year ended 30 June 2018)
|
|
|
|
|
A$'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue from continuing operations
|
Up
|
10.78%
|
to
|
417,494
|
Profit for the year after tax
|
Down
|
54.44%
|
to
|
85,617
|
Net profit for the period attributable to members
|
Down
|
53.80%
|
to
|
85,274
|
Adjusted net profit for the period attributable to members
|
Up
|
2.78%
|
to
|
131,325*
|
Dividends / Distribution
|
Amount per
|
Franked amount
|
|
|
security
|
per security
|
2018
|
Final Dividend paid
|
23.7 cents
|
23.7 cents
|
2019
|
Interim Dividend paid
|
20.5 cents
|
20.5 cents
|
2019
|
Final Dividend declared
|
25.0 cents
|
25.0 cents
2019 final dividend dates
|
Record date for determining entitlements to the dividends
|
|
25th September 2019
|
Latest date for dividend reinvestment plan participation
|
|
26th September 2019
|
Dividend payable
|
|
|
9th October 2019
|
|
30 June 2019
|
30 June 2018
|
30 June 2018
|
|
|
|
Restated**
|
Net tangible assets backing per ordinary share
|
(128.91 cents)
|
(132.99 cents)
|
(133.98 cents)
-
The presentation of adjusted net profit provides the best measure to assess the performance of the Group by excluding one-off restructure costs, one-off bad debt expenses, net gain on step acquisition of associate, gain on associate dilution, associate one-off tax gain, option movement in fair value, finance cost write off, option unwinding discount, associate fair value revaluation loss and non-cash acquired intangible assets amortization from the reported IFRS measure. This is further detailed in Note 7(b).
**See Note 1 for details about restatements for changes in accounting policies.
Other information required by Listing Rule 4.3A
Other information requiring disclosure to comply with Listing Rule 4.3A is contained in the 30 June 2019 Financial Report.
