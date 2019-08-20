Log in
CARSALES.COM LTD

CARSALES.COM LTD

(CAR)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/20
14.04 AUD   +0.93%
06:18pCARSALES COM : Annual Report 2019 Opens in a new Window
PU
06:18pCARSALES COM : Appendix 4E Opens in a new Window
PU
06:13pCARSALES COM : Media Release FY19 Results Opens in a new Window
PU
News 
Carsales Com : Appendix 4E

Carsales Com : Appendix 4E Opens in a new Window

08/20/2019 | 06:18pm EDT

Appendix 4E

carsales.com Ltd

ABN 91 074 444 018

Results for Announcement to the Market

Full-year ended 30 June 2019

(Previous corresponding period: Full-year ended 30 June 2018)

A$'000

Revenue from continuing operations

Up

10.78%

to

417,494

Profit for the year after tax

Down

54.44%

to

85,617

Net profit for the period attributable to members

Down

53.80%

to

85,274

Adjusted net profit for the period attributable to members

Up

2.78%

to

131,325*

Dividends / Distribution

Amount per

Franked amount

security

per security

2018

Final Dividend paid

23.7 cents

23.7 cents

2019

Interim Dividend paid

20.5 cents

20.5 cents

2019

Final Dividend declared

25.0 cents

25.0 cents

2019 final dividend dates

Record date for determining entitlements to the dividends

25th September 2019

Latest date for dividend reinvestment plan participation

26th September 2019

Dividend payable

9th October 2019

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

30 June 2018

Restated**

Net tangible assets backing per ordinary share

(128.91 cents)

(132.99 cents)

(133.98 cents)

  • The presentation of adjusted net profit provides the best measure to assess the performance of the Group by excluding one-off restructure costs, one-off bad debt expenses, net gain on step acquisition of associate, gain on associate dilution, associate one-off tax gain, option movement in fair value, finance cost write off, option unwinding discount, associate fair value revaluation loss and non-cash acquired intangible assets amortization from the reported IFRS measure. This is further detailed in Note 7(b).
    **See Note 1 for details about restatements for changes in accounting policies.

Other information required by Listing Rule 4.3A

Other information requiring disclosure to comply with Listing Rule 4.3A is contained in the 30 June 2019 Financial Report.

Disclaimer

Carsales.com Limited published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 22:17:04 UTC
