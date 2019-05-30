Carsales Com : Ceasing to be a substantial holder Opens in a new Window

AUSTRALIA FINCO PTY LTD ACN 614 781 172 (FINCO); TA SP AUSTRALIA TOPCO PTY LTD ACN 612 486 452
(TOPCO); TA UNIVERSAL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD (UNIVERSAL)
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
005 885 567
The holder ceased to be a
substantial holder on
28/05/2019
The previous notice was given to the company on
11/04/2019
The previous notice was dated
11/04/2019
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Person whose
Consideration
Class (6) and
Person's
Date of
Nature of
number of
relevant interest
given in relation
votes
change
change (4)
securities
changed
to change (5)
affected
affected
All substantial holders
Purchased on market
$6,381,091.22
+487,220
487,220
10 April to 28 May 2019
Sold on market
$10,208,046.31
-741,047
741,047
named in 1 above
Transfer
$
-
+64,958
64,958
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
N/A
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
YFM
LEVEL 19, 101 COLLINS STREET, MELBOURNE VICTORIA 3000
YCMH
LEVEL 19, 101 COLLINS STREET, MELBOURNE VICTORIA 3000
YMN
LEVEL 19, 101 COLLINS STREET, MELBOURNE VICTORIA 3000
FINCO
58 GIPPS STREET, COLLINGWOOD VICTORIA 3066
TOPCO
58 GIPPS STREET, COLLINGWOOD VICTORIA 3066
UNIVERSAL
3RD FLOOR, DEVONSHIRE HOUSE 1 MAYFAIR PLACE, LONDON W1J
8AJ, UNITED KINGDOM
Signature
print name GARVIN LOUIE
capacity
COMPANY SECRETARY
sign here
date
30 May 2019
