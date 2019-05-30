Carsales Com : Ceasing to be a substantial holder Opens in a new Window

605 page 1/4 15 July 2001

Form 605 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme CARSALES.COM LIMITED ACN/ARSN 074 444 018

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

YARRA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LIMITED ACN 005 885 567 (YFM); YARRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS PTY Name LTD ACN 614 782 795 (YCMH); YARRA MANAGEMENT NOMINEES PTY LTD ACN 616 681 068 (YMN); AA AUSTRALIA FINCO PTY LTD ACN 614 781 172 (FINCO); TA SP AUSTRALIA TOPCO PTY LTD ACN 612 486 452 (TOPCO); TA UNIVERSAL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD (UNIVERSAL) ACN/ARSN (if applicable) 005 885 567 The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on 28/05/2019 The previous notice was given to the company on 11/04/2019 The previous notice was dated 11/04/2019

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Person whose Consideration Class (6) and Person's Date of Nature of number of relevant interest given in relation votes change change (4) securities changed to change (5) affected affected All substantial holders Purchased on market $6,381,091.22 +487,220 487,220 10 April to 28 May 2019 Sold on market $10,208,046.31 -741,047 741,047 named in 1 above Transfer $ - +64,958 64,958

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: