Carsales Com : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MQG Opens in a new Window

CARSALES.COM LTD

(CAR)
Carsales Com : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MQG

03/27/2019 | 01:40am EDT

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To:

Company Name/Scheme

Carsales.Com Ltd

CAR.AX

ABN/ACN/ARSN

91

074 444 018

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

Macquarie Group Limited ('MQG'); and

its controlled bodies corporate listed in Annexure A

('Macquarie Group Entities')

ABN/ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

122 169 279

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on: 22 March 2019

The previous notice was given to the company on: 26

March 2019

The previous notice was dated:

21

March 2019

2. Change in relevant interests

The particulars of each change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose relevant

Nature of change

Consideration given in

Number of securities

Class

Person's votes

change

interest has changed

relation to change

affected

affected

See Annexure

B

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Macquarie Group Limited &

Controlled Bodies Corporate

Macquarie Group Entities

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

MACQUARIE BANK LIMITED

Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

MACQUARIE EMG HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED

Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD

Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

AUSTRALIA LTD

Macquarie Group Limited

Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Signature

print name Dennis Leong

Capacity

Company Secretary

sign here

Date

27 March 2019

1

ANNEXURE 'A'

This is the annexure marked 'A' of 18 pages referred to in the Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder.

Dennis Leong

Company Secretary, Macquarie Group Limited

27 March 2019

Controlled Bodies Corporate

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Carsales.com Limited published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 05:39:03 UTC
