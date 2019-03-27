Carsales Com : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MQG Opens in a new Window
0
03/27/2019 | 01:40am EDT
Form 605
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
To:
Company Name/Scheme
Carsales.Com Ltd
CAR.AX
ABN/ACN/ARSN
91
074 444 018
1. Details of substantial holder
Name
Macquarie Group Limited ('MQG'); and
its controlled bodies corporate listed in Annexure A
('Macquarie Group Entities')
ABN/ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
122 169 279
The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on: 22 March 2019
The previous notice was given to the company on: 26
March 2019
The previous notice was dated:
21
March 2019
2. Change in relevant interests
The particulars of each change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose relevant
Nature of change
Consideration given in
Number of securities
Class
Person's votes
change
interest has changed
relation to change
affected
affected
See Annexure
B
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN (if applicable)
Nature of association
Macquarie Group Limited &
Controlled Bodies Corporate
Macquarie Group Entities
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
MACQUARIE BANK LIMITED
Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
MACQUARIE EMG HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED
Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
AUSTRALIA LTD
Macquarie Group Limited
Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Signature
print name Dennis Leong
Capacity
Company Secretary
sign here
Date
27 March 2019
1
ANNEXURE 'A'
This is the annexure marked 'A' of 18 pages referred to in the Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder.
Dennis Leong
Company Secretary, Macquarie Group Limited
27 March 2019
Controlled Bodies Corporate
ACN / Company No
Entity Name
Incorp Country
136 024 970
A.C.N. 136 024 970 PTY LTD
Australia
153 275 677
A.C.N. 153 275 677 Pty Ltd
Australia
154 402 927
A.C.N. 154 402 927 Pty Ltd
Australia
0113-01-020216
ACACIA RENEWABLES K.K.
Japan
651-88-00238
ACHIM SOLAR POWER CO., LTD.
Korea, Republic of
69930570
Adagia B.V.
Netherlands
9783406
Aerospace Finance 6771 UK Limited
United Kingdom
09812041
Aerospace Finance 6816 UK Limited
United Kingdom
9819666
Aerospace Finance 6818 UK Limited
United Kingdom
HRB 237758
AIF Business Solutions GmbH
Germany
595997
Alchemy Telco Solutions Limited
Ireland
Alster & Thames Partners (USA) LLC
United States
286-87-01017
ARAN SOLAR COMPANY LIMITED
Korea, Republic of
20-3690322
AVENAL POWER CENTER, LLC
United States
Battery Storage Holdings 2, LLC
United States
Battery Storage Holdings, LLC
United States
008604966
BELIKE NOMINEES PTY. LIMITED
Australia
Bella Holdings LLC
United States
Bella Property Owner LLC
United States
11431362
Bing TK Holdings Limited
United Kingdom
11431590
Bing TK Limited
United Kingdom
126708
Bing TK Topco Limited
Jersey
20-2937246
Blue Grass Abstract LLC
United States
46-5587770
Blueshine, LLC
United States
Bluestone Equity Release Series 1 Warehouse Trust
Australia
30-0746347
Boketo LLC
United States
008607065
BOND STREET CUSTODIANS LIMITED
Australia
008606924
BOND STREET INVESTMENTS PTY. LIMITED
Australia
004680004
BOSTON AUSTRALIA PTY LIMITED
Australia
005008702
BOSTON LEASING PTY. LIMITED
Australia
88217
Bunhill Investments Unlimited
Jersey
002865830
BUTTONWOOD NOMINEES PTY LIMITED
Australia
Canadian Breaks Holdings, LLC
United States
Canadian Breaks II LLC
United States
26-5600465
CANADIAN BREAKS LLC
United States
Canadian Breaks SponsorCo, LLC
United States
Candela Renewables Hamel DevCo, LLC
United States
04800336
Capital Meters Holdings Limited
United Kingdom
04800317
Capital Meters Limited
United Kingdom
CBP Holdings LLC
United States
11425435
Chablis TK Holdings Limited
United Kingdom
10974030
CHAPTRE GreenCo Holdings Limited
United Kingdom
06373185
Cheeryble Developments Limited
United Kingdom
46527C1/GBL
CHINA PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Mauritius
CityPark I, LLC
United States
CityPark II, LLC
United States
CityPark III, LLC
United States
CityPark IV, LLC
United States
20-2937258
Closing Documentation Services, LLC
United States
CMC Holdco Inc.
United States
CMC Railroad Holdco LLC
United States
CMC Railroad, LLC
United States
30-0791081
Colorado - PTH, LLC
United States
CER151028DM3
Comercializadora Energia de la Reforma S. de R.L. de C.V.
Mexico
638656
Comhar Housing Holdings Limited
Ireland
11809996
Comhar Housing Investments Limited
United Kingdom
638657
Comhar Housing Limited
Ireland
Commerce and Industry Brokerage Inc.
United States
201816156M
Conergy Asia Pte. Ltd.
Singapore
CS2015160102
Conergy Renewable Services Philippines Inc.
Philippines
201536002R
Conergy Singapore SPV HoldCo. Pte. Ltd
Singapore
2
626485005
Conergy Solar Australia Pty Limited
Australia
0100-01-192544
Conergy Solar Japan KK
Japan
Connecticut Mystic Lien, LLC
United States
03241012
Corona Energy Limited
United Kingdom
03241002
Corona Energy Retail 1 Limited
United Kingdom
SC138299
Corona Energy Retail 2 Limited
United Kingdom
02746961
Corona Energy Retail 3 Limited
United Kingdom
02798334
Corona Energy Retail 4 Limited
United Kingdom
07545410
Corona Energy Retail 5 Limited (In Voluntary Liquidation - 14 Dec. 2018)
United Kingdom
02879748
Corona Gas Management Limited
United Kingdom
11496686
Craighouse Investments Limited
United Kingdom
51-0566317
Crystal Screens Media Inc.
United States
82-3700769
CT MLH Bluff Road Venture, LLC
United States
11110550
Dalmatia WtE EUR Holdings Limited
United Kingdom
11108831
Dalmatia WtE EUR Topco Limited
United Kingdom
10520639
Danube Investments Limited
United Kingdom
37-1737048
DC - PTH, LLC
United States
23-3061021
Delaware Capital Management
United States
27-1291359
Delaware Capital Management Advisers, Inc.
United States
23-2226487
Delaware Distributors, Inc.
United States
23-2791871
Delaware Distributors, L.P.
United States
46-3152566
Delaware Emerging Market Debt Fund
United States
46-4850078
Delaware Investments Advisers Partner, Inc.
United States
N/A
Delaware Investments Corporate Bond Fund (UCITs)
Ireland
46-4639812
Delaware Investments Distribution Partner, Inc.
United States
46-1906107
Delaware Investments Fund Advisers
United States
46-5056965
Delaware Investments Fund Services Company
United States
Delaware Investments Global Value Equity (UCITs)
Ireland
9670677H
Delaware Investments Global Value Equity Fund (UCITs)
Ireland
13-3465352
Delaware Investments Management Company, LLC
United States
23-2859589
Delaware Management Company
United States
23-2601407
Delaware Management Trust Company
United States
13-3465338
Delaware Service Company, Inc.
United States
81-2626999
Delaware Small Cap Growth Fund
United States
DELTA1 FINANCE TRUST
Australia
083 158 614
DIVCO 22 PTY LIMITED
Australia
Dovel Holdings I, LLC
United States
Dovel Holdings II, LLC
United States
Dovel Holdings, LLC
United States
Dovel OpCo, LLC
United States
608 027 505
EDUWEST EQUITY HOLDING PTY LIMITED
Australia
608 027 434
EDUWEST PROJECT CO PTY LIMITED
Australia
608 027 596
EDUWEST PROJECT HOLDING COMPANY PTY LIMITED
Australia
127338827
ELAINE WINDFARM PTY LTD
Australia
Electrodes Holdings, LLC
United States
Elektron Holdings, Inc.
United States
069344001
ELISE NOMINEES PTY LIMITED
Australia
0200-03-009420
ENERGY PRATHAM INC.
Japan
684-87-01069
ENERGY-S COMPANY LIMITED
Korea, Republic of
006435810
EQUITAS NOMINEES PTY. LIMITED
Australia
ERC Holdco LLC
United States
079878783
EURO FIN CO PTY LTD
Australia
11246622
Euro II PPP Platform GP Limited
United Kingdom
11246816
Euro II PPP Platform LP Limited
United Kingdom
11254324
Euro III Platform Partner Limited
United Kingdom
11246941
Euro III PPP Platform GP Limited
United Kingdom
619687
Euro Investco PPP Ireland GP Limited
Ireland
11469733
Euro IV PPP Platform GP Limited
United Kingdom
LP019680
EURO IV PPP PLATFORM LIMITED PARTNERSHIP
United Kingdom
11469853
Euro IV PPP Platform Partner Limited
United Kingdom
11171693
Euro PPP Platform GP Limited
United Kingdom
11171914
Euro PPP Platform LP Limited
United Kingdom
20-5600465
FAS 1 LLC
United States
137357
FINCH SECURITIES LIMITED
Cayman Islands
12-377-980/0001-25
FIP Gestora de Recursos Ltda.
Brazil
80-0940702
FL - PTH 1, LLC
United States
36-4767568
FL - PTH 10, LLC
United States
90-1004919
FL - PTH 2, LLC
United States
61-1718024
FL - PTH 3, LLC
United States
80-0941771
FL - PTH 4, LLC
United States
90-1005859
FL - PTH 5, LLC
United States
80-0942248
FL - PTH 6, LLC
United States
90-1006383
FL - PTH 7, LLC
United States
80-0942772
FL - PTH 8, LLC
United States
80-0943053
FL - PTH 9, LLC
United States
46-2260160
Florida Coral Lien Investments, LLC
United States
3
61-1577729
Florida Dundee Lien Investments, LLC
United States
10662385
Forth SPV 1 Limited
United Kingdom
10662568
Forth SPV 2 Limited
United Kingdom
95-4881110
Four Corners Capital Management, LLC
United States
Fox-Pitt Kelton Cochran Caronia Waller (USA) LLC
United States
06-1058201
Fox-Pitt Kelton Cochran Caronia Waller LLC
United States
01601171
Fox-Pitt, Kelton Limited
United Kingdom
32157
Fox-Pitt, Kelton N.V.
Curacao
99228
FPK Capital I CIP GP Limited
Jersey
20-5600465
Fremantle Energy Holdings, LLC
United States
20-5600465
Fremantle Energy, LLC
United States
20-2384759
Fremantle Wind Holdings Inc.
United States
9699834
Fulfilment Services Limited
United Kingdom
106204862
FUNDCORP PTY LIMITED
Australia
Fusion Management Holdings, LLC
United States
Fusion Property Holdings, LLC
United States
30-0790149
GA - PTH, LLC
United States
054001400
GATESUN PTY. LIMITED
Australia
570800
GGB inBalans Investco Ireland GP Limited
Ireland
GIG Solar HoldCo, LLC
United States
GIG US Investment Holdings Inc.
United States
009642942
GILLMAN PTY. LIMITED
Australia
GLL 200 State Street Corp
United States
GLL America's Fund GP Corp
United States
HRB 148775
GLL Asset Management GmbH
Germany
GLL Asset Management LLC
United States
47-2799970
GLL BVK Austin GP Inc
United States
47-1067714
GLL BVK Denver GP Inc.
United States
GLL BVK General Partner Inc
United States
81-4279580
GLL BVK Miracorp General Partner, Inc.
United States
47-2784803
GLL BVK W.Adams GP, Inc
United States
GLL Development & Management Inc
United States
HRB 139371
GLL Erste Verwaltungs GmbH
Germany
GLL Fremont Interest II LLC
United States
HRB 149112
GLL Holding AG
Germany
81-1829460
GLL Hope Interest, LLC
United States
HRB 198702
GLL HR CEE Management GmbH
Germany
GLL HRE General Partner Inc
United States
HRB 217096
GLL Investment Management GmbH
Germany
B 116672
GLL Management Company Sarl
Luxembourg
HRB 180132
GLL Office II Management GmbH
Germany
HRB 188989
GLL Office Management GmbH
Germany
B 200874
GLL Opportunities GP Sarl
Luxembourg
20-4902118
GLL Properties 444 North Michigan Corp.
United States
GLL Properties Fund Corp. I
United States
GLL Properties Fund Corp. II
United States
HRB 167136
GLL Real Estate Financial Services GmbH
Germany
HRB 134934
GLL Real Estate Partners GmbH
Germany
76.140.219-6
GLL Real Estate Partners GmbH Limitada
Chile
20601960843
GLL real Estate Partners GmbH SAC
Peru
GLL Real Estate Partners Inc
United States
HRB 206240
GLL Real Estate Partners Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft GmbH
Germany
01-09-905516
GLL Real Estate Partners Kft.
Hungary
796-87-01038
GLL Real Estate Partners LLC
Korea, Republic of
HRB 188990
GLL Retail Management GmbH
Germany
GLL Selection II GP Corp
United States
B 165993
GLL Services Luxembourg Sarl
Luxembourg
GLL US Office Corp
United States
GLL US Retail Corp
United States
GLL USA Management LLC
United States
143292
GLOBAL STAR GP LTD
Cayman Islands
HRB 236848
Globe Beteiligungs GmbH
Germany
11346219
Gnowee Iberia Holdings Limited
United Kingdom
0110-03-004802
GODO KAISHA ALPHA MEGA SOLAR PROJECT NO. 1
Japan
0110-03-004888
GODO KAISHA ALPHA MEGA SOLAR PROJECT NO. 2
Japan
0400-03-006779
GODO KAISHA HIMEJI TOHORI TAIYO-NO-SATO NO. 1
Japan
05481707
Goonzaran Bluebell Funding Limited
United Kingdom
05473771
Goonzaran Bluebell Leasing Limited
United Kingdom
668-81-01105
GRAY WHALE OFFSHORE WIND POWER NO. 1 CO., LTD.
Korea, Republic of
642-88-01155
GRAY WHALE OFFSHORE WIND POWER NO. 2 CO., LTD.
Korea, Republic of
11654061
Green Empire WtE Holdings Limited
United Kingdom
538-88-00707
GREEN INNOVATION HOLDINGS LIMITED
Korea, Republic of
SC576143
Green Investment Group Investments Limited
United Kingdom
SC574147
Green Investment Group Limited
United Kingdom
SC460459
Green Investment Group Management Limited
United Kingdom
Hamel Renewables HoldCo, LLC
United States
4
83-0667215
Hamel Renewables, LLC
United States
Harrison Leasing Corporation
United States
415492
HBEAR CO. NO.1 LIMITED (in voluntary liquidation)
Ireland
11727301
HC One PPP Investments Limited
United Kingdom
11727242
HC Two PPP Investments Limited
United Kingdom
125438600
HENDERSON WA PTY LIMITED
Australia
not registered
HENDERSON WA TRUST
Australia
559017
Hermes Infrastructure Investco Ireland GP Limited
Ireland
Highland Capital Partners 9 (SPV), L.P.
United States
104173891
HUB X PTY LIMITED
Australia
Hybrid-Electric Building Technologies Irvine 1, LLC
United States
Hybrid-Electric Building Technologies Irvine 2, LLC
United States
Hybrid-Electric Building Technologies West Los Angeles 1, LLC
United States
Hybrid-Electric Building Technologies West Los Angeles 2, LLC
United States
97666
Hydra Investments 2007 Limited
Jersey
0100-03-027910
Ichinoseki 2 GK
Japan
002757020
IDAMENEO (NO. 79) NOMINEES PTY. LIMITED
Australia
46-1490923
Illinois Salt Fox Investments, LLC
United States
20-2937198
Indiana TLP, LLC
United States
Integra Springs Property Owner LLC
United States
201729633K
ION ENERGY PTE. LIMITED
Singapore
CR-113608
Jackson Leasing Limited
Cayman Islands
11800668
JENEVER BIDCO LIMITED
United Kingdom
11797880
JENEVER HOLDCO LIMITED
United Kingdom
11798789
Jenever Midco Limited
United Kingdom
11800335
Jenever Parentco Limited
United Kingdom
11796208
Jenever Topco Limited
United Kingdom
0100-02-036303
JIG HOLDINGS LIMITED
Japan
611 447 628
JURIS PARTNERSHIP MCHPL EQUITY HOLDING COMPANY PTY LTD
Australia
609 122 901
JURIS PARTNERSHIP MCHPL PROJECT CO PTY LTD
Australia
609 115 997
JURIS PARTNERSHIP MCHPL PROJECT HOLDING COMPANY PTY LTD
Australia
464138
Juuichi Limited (in voluntary liquidation)
Ireland
CR-113609
Kearny Leasing Limited
Cayman Islands
20-5913622
Keba Energy LLC
United States
Kenosha Propco I, LLC
United States
09541115
Kingswood Mortgages 2015-1 Holdings Limited
United Kingdom
09541195
Kingswood Mortgages 2015-1 PLC
United Kingdom
603561360
KUBIO GROUP PTY LTD
Australia
56649800
L2 B.V.
Netherlands
FC032012
L2 B.V. (UK Branch)
United Kingdom
140 135 379
LAKE GEORGE WIND FARM DEVELOPMENTS PTY LTD
Australia
08763016
Lakehouse Mortgages Limited
United Kingdom
617 886 567
LAL LAL WIND FARMS ASSET CO PTY LIMITED
Australia
Lal Lal Wind Farms Asset Trust
Australia
Lal Lal Wind Farms Hold Trust
Australia
617 788 217
LAL LAL WIND FARMS HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED
Australia
615861259
LAL LAL WIND FARMS PTY LIMITED
Australia
419-86-01134
LAON SOLAR COMPANY LIMITED
Korea, Republic of
Liberty Green Renewables Indiana, LLC
United States
20-2937206
Lien Data Services, LLC
United States
HRB80214
Lightning Bolt Germany GmbH (in liquidation)
Germany
0106-01-045144
LOHAS ECE BROWN K.K.
Japan
Long Beach Airport Hangar Owner LLC
United States
LPC Brewster Creek I, LLC
United States
LPC Frederickson 1, LLC
United States
LPC Frederickson 2, LLC
United States
LPC Frederickson 3, LLC
United States
LPC Frederickson 4, LLC
United States
LPC Frederickson 5, LLC
United States
LPC Frederickson 5-a, LLC
United States
LPC Frederickson 6, LLC
United States
LPC Jessup I, LLC
United States
LPC Kenosha Holding Company III, LLC
United States
LPC Kenosha Holding Company, LLC
United States
LPC Kenosha I, LLC
United States
LPC Kenosha III, LLC
United States
LPC Pocono I, LLC
United States
LPC Southport I, LLC
United States
LPC Southport II, LLC
United States
LPC Southport III, LLC
United States
LPC Southport IV, LLC
United States
LPC Venture I, LLC
United States
M Acquisition Company IV Corporation
United States
M Acquisition Company V Corporation
United States
M Acquisition Company VI Corporation
United States
M Acquisition Company VII Corporation
United States
5
This is an excerpt of the original content.
