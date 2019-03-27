Carsales Com : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MQG Opens in a new Window

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme Carsales.Com Ltd CAR.AX ABN/ACN/ARSN 91 074 444 018 1. Details of substantial holder Name Macquarie Group Limited ('MQG'); and its controlled bodies corporate listed in Annexure A ('Macquarie Group Entities') ABN/ACN/ARSN (if applicable) 122 169 279 The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on: 22 March 2019 The previous notice was given to the company on: 26 March 2019 The previous notice was dated: 21 March 2019

2. Change in relevant interests

The particulars of each change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose relevant Nature of change Consideration given in Number of securities Class Person's votes change interest has changed relation to change affected affected See Annexure B

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN (if applicable) Nature of association Macquarie Group Limited & Controlled Bodies Corporate Macquarie Group Entities

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address MACQUARIE BANK LIMITED Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia MACQUARIE EMG HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia AUSTRALIA LTD Macquarie Group Limited Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

Signature