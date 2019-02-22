Carsales Com : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window

Log in
Carsales Com : Change in substantial holding

02/22/2019 | 01:00am EST

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

CARSALES.COM LTD

ACN/ARSN

074 444 018

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

PINNACLE INVESETMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED (AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES LISTED IN ANNEXURE A)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

100 325 184

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on

19/02/2019

The previous notice was given to the company on

18/12/2018

The previous notice was dated

12/12/2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

20,079,627

8.24%

22,633,953

9.29%

REFER TO ANNEXURE A PART 1 AND PART 2

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in relation to change (7)

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

REFER TO ANNEXURE B

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and number of securities

Person's votes

REFER TO ANNEXURE C

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

NO CHANGES - REFER TO ANNEXURE D FOR PRESENT ASSOCIATIONS

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

REFER TO ANNEXURE E

Signature

print name

CALVIN KWOK

capacity

COMPANY SECRETARY

sign here

date

22/02/2019

DIRECTIONS

  • (1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.

  • (2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

  • (5) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

  • (6) Include details of:

    • (a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

    • (b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

    See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (7) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

  • (8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".

  • (9) Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

CARSALES.COM LTD Annexure A - Part 1 Holder of relevant interestNature of relevant interest

Number of securitiesClass of securities

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited Pinnacle Investment Management Limited

Ariano Pty Limited (ACN 605 250 799)

Next Financial Limited (ACN 081 722 894)

Next Financial Nominees Pty Ltd (ACN 093 252 576)

Next Financial Nominees No. 2 Pty Ltd (ACN 132 819 115)

Investment Solutions Client Services Pty Ltd (ACN 117 898 334)

Priority Funds Management Pty Ltd (ACN 120 826 575)

Priority Investment Management Pty Ltd (ACN 116 943 456

PNI Option Plan Managers Pty Ltd (ACN 125 030 766)

Pinnacle RE Services Limited (ACN 130 508 379)

Pinnacle Services Administration Pty Ltd (ACN 126 175 148)

Pinnacle Investment Management (UK) Limited (Company Number 11026111)

POSH Nominees Pty Limited (ACN 620 094 251)

Relevant interest by virtue of section 608(3)

of the Corporations Act as it or its associates holds directly or indirectly above 20% voting power in one or more affiliated investment managers (see Annexure A - Part 2) and Pinnacle

Fund Services Limited, who each in turn hold relevant interests in the securities the subject of this notice.

22,633,953

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Pinnacle Fund Services Limited (ACN 082 494 362)

Relevant interest held through the power to control voting and/or disposal of securities in its capacity as responsible entity or trustee of registered or unregistered schemes and/or relevant interest by virtue of section 608(3)

of the Corporations Act as it or its associates holds directly or indirectly above 20% voting power in one or more affiliated investment managers (see Annexure A - Part 2) who each in turn hold relevant interests in the securities the subject of this notice.

22,633,953

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

This is Annexure "A - Part 1" as mentioned in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

Calvin Kwok Company Secretary

Date: 22/02/2019

CARSALES.COM LTD Annexure A - Part 2

Affiliated Investment Managers in which Pinnacle has over 20% voting power

Antipodes Partners Limited (ACN 602 042 035)

Hyperion Asset Management Limited (ACN 080 135 897)

Metrics Credit Partnerst Pty Limited (ACN 150 646 996)

Palisade Investment Partners Limited (ACN 124 326 361)

Plato Investment Management Limited (ACN 120 730 136)

Resolution Capital Limited (ACN 108 584 167)

Solaris Investment Management Limited (ACN 128 512 621)

Two Trees Investment Management Pty Limited (ACN 616 424 170)

This is Annexure "A - Part 2" as mentioned in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

Calvin Kwok Company Secretary Date: 22/02/2019

CARSALES.COM LTD Annexure B

Disclaimer

Carsales.com Limited published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 05:59:08 UTC
