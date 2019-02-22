Carsales Com : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

CARSALES.COM LTD

ACN/ARSN

074 444 018

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

PINNACLE INVESETMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED (AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES LISTED IN ANNEXURE A)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

100 325 184

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 19/02/2019 The previous notice was given to the company on 18/12/2018 The previous notice was dated 12/12/2018 2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) ORDINARY FULLY PAID 20,079,627 8.24% 22,633,953 9.29% REFER TO ANNEXURE A PART 1 AND PART 2

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (6) Consideration given in relation to change (7) Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected REFER TO ANNEXURE B

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Nature of relevant interest (6) Class and number of securities Person's votes REFER TO ANNEXURE C

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association NO CHANGES - REFER TO ANNEXURE D FOR PRESENT ASSOCIATIONS

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address REFER TO ANNEXURE E

Signature

print name

CALVIN KWOK

capacity

COMPANY SECRETARY

sign here

date

22/02/2019

CARSALES.COM LTD Annexure A - Part 1 Holder of relevant interestNature of relevant interest

Number of securitiesClass of securities

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited Pinnacle Investment Management Limited

Ariano Pty Limited (ACN 605 250 799)

Next Financial Limited (ACN 081 722 894)

Next Financial Nominees Pty Ltd (ACN 093 252 576)

Next Financial Nominees No. 2 Pty Ltd (ACN 132 819 115)

Investment Solutions Client Services Pty Ltd (ACN 117 898 334)

Priority Funds Management Pty Ltd (ACN 120 826 575)

Priority Investment Management Pty Ltd (ACN 116 943 456

PNI Option Plan Managers Pty Ltd (ACN 125 030 766)

Pinnacle RE Services Limited (ACN 130 508 379)

Pinnacle Services Administration Pty Ltd (ACN 126 175 148)

Pinnacle Investment Management (UK) Limited (Company Number 11026111)

POSH Nominees Pty Limited (ACN 620 094 251)

Relevant interest by virtue of section 608(3)

of the Corporations Act as it or its associates holds directly or indirectly above 20% voting power in one or more affiliated investment managers (see Annexure A - Part 2) and Pinnacle

Fund Services Limited, who each in turn hold relevant interests in the securities the subject of this notice.

22,633,953

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Pinnacle Fund Services Limited (ACN 082 494 362)

Relevant interest held through the power to control voting and/or disposal of securities in its capacity as responsible entity or trustee of registered or unregistered schemes and/or relevant interest by virtue of section 608(3)

of the Corporations Act as it or its associates holds directly or indirectly above 20% voting power in one or more affiliated investment managers (see Annexure A - Part 2) who each in turn hold relevant interests in the securities the subject of this notice.

22,633,953

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

This is Annexure "A - Part 1" as mentioned in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

Calvin Kwok Company Secretary

Date: 22/02/2019

CARSALES.COM LTD Annexure A - Part 2

Affiliated Investment Managers in which Pinnacle has over 20% voting power

Antipodes Partners Limited (ACN 602 042 035)

Hyperion Asset Management Limited (ACN 080 135 897)

Metrics Credit Partnerst Pty Limited (ACN 150 646 996)

Palisade Investment Partners Limited (ACN 124 326 361)

Plato Investment Management Limited (ACN 120 730 136)

Resolution Capital Limited (ACN 108 584 167)

Solaris Investment Management Limited (ACN 128 512 621)

Two Trees Investment Management Pty Limited (ACN 616 424 170)

This is Annexure "A - Part 2" as mentioned in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

Calvin Kwok Company Secretary Date: 22/02/2019

CARSALES.COM LTD Annexure B