Carsales Com : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window

Rule 3.19A.2

Name of entity carsales.com Ltd

ABN 91 074 444 018

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Kee Wong Date of last notice 09/07/2018 (Appendix 3X)

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Indirect interests disclosed below Date of change 29 August 2018 No. of securities held prior to change 0 Class Ordinary Number acquired 6,900

Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation $103,268.00 No. of securities held after change Indirect E-Imagine Pty Ltd ACN 089 541 088 as trustee for Kee & Wai Superannuation Fund, of which Kee Wong is a member of the Fund and a director of the trustee company - 6,900 Ordinary Shares Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back On market trade

