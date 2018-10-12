Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Carsales.Com Ltd    CAR   AU000000CAR3

CARSALES.COM LTD (CAR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Carsales Com : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 04:33am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity carsales.com Ltd

ABN 91 074 444 018

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Edwina Gilbert

Date of last notice

29/04/2016 (Appendix 3X)

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

N/A

Date of change

10 October 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

25,000

Class

Ordinary

Number acquired

411

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$5,917.578 in estimated value acquired through the Carsales Dividend Re-investment Plan where 411 ordinary shares have been allocated at a valuation of $14.398 per share being the volume weighted average daily price of carsales.com Ltd shares sold on the ASX for the five trading days after but not including 25 September 2018.

No. of securities held after change

25,411

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Issue of securities under the company Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not Applicable

Nature of interest

Not Applicable

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Not Applicable

Date of change

Not Applicable

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Not Applicable

Interest acquired

Not Applicable

Interest disposed

Not Applicable

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Not Applicable

Interest after change

Not Applicable

Part 3 - Closed period

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

Not Applicable

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Not Applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Carsales.com Limited published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 02:32:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARSALES.COM LTD
04:33aCARSALES COM : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
09/24CARSALES.COM LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/10CARSALES COM : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
09/03CARSALES COM : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
08/22CARSALES COM : Media Release FY18 Results Opens in a new Window
PU
08/22CARSALES COM : Dividend/Distribution - CAR Opens in a new Window
PU
08/17CARSALES.COM LTD : annual earnings release
07/11CARSALES COM : appoints Kee Wong to board
AQ
03/22CARSALES.COM LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017CARSALES COM : Takes Korea, Brokers Applaud
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/22Carsales.com Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/01Carsales To Keep Motoring On 
2015Avis Budget acquires Maggiore Group 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 513 M
EBIT 2019 221 M
Net income 2019 147 M
Debt 2019 360 M
Yield 2019 3,47%
P/E ratio 2019 23,31
P/E ratio 2020 20,85
EV / Sales 2019 7,36x
EV / Sales 2020 6,68x
Capitalization 3 415 M
Chart CARSALES.COM LTD
Duration : Period :
Carsales.Com Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARSALES.COM LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 15,4  AUD
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cameron McIntyre Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Richard Thomas Collins Chairman
Andrew Demery Chief Financial Officer
Jason Blackman Chief Information Officer
Walter James Pisciotta Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARSALES.COM LTD-3.11%2 416
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-19.80%380 418
JD.COM-45.17%34 065
EBAY-16.08%32 932
MERCADOLIBRE1.40%15 016
SHOPIFY INC (US)28.81%14 921
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.