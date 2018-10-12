Carsales Com : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Name of entity carsales.com Ltd

ABN 91 074 444 018

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Edwina Gilbert Date of last notice 29/04/2016 (Appendix 3X)

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. N/A Date of change 10 October 2018 No. of securities held prior to change 25,000 Class Ordinary Number acquired 411

Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation $5,917.578 in estimated value acquired through the Carsales Dividend Re-investment Plan where 411 ordinary shares have been allocated at a valuation of $14.398 per share being the volume weighted average daily price of carsales.com Ltd shares sold on the ASX for the five trading days after but not including 25 September 2018. No. of securities held after change 25,411 Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Issue of securities under the company Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract Not Applicable Nature of interest Not Applicable Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Not Applicable Date of change Not Applicable No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Not Applicable Interest acquired Not Applicable Interest disposed Not Applicable Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Not Applicable Interest after change Not Applicable

Part 3 - Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? Not Applicable If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? Not Applicable

