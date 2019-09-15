Carsales Com : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity carsales.com Ltd
ABN 91 074 444 018
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
David Wiadrowski
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
23 May 2019 (Appendix 3X)
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Seven
|
Sails Pty Limited as trustee for
|
|
(including registered holder)
|
Seven Sails Super Fund of which David
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
|
Wiadrowski is the sole shareholder and
|
|
interest.
|
|
|
director
|
|
Date of change
|
13 September 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Direct
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Indirect
|
|
|
Seven Sails Pty Limited as trustee for
|
|
|
Seven Sails Super Fund of which David
|
|
|
Wiadrowski is the sole shareholder and
|
|
|
director
|
|
|
-
|
1,580 ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Number acquired
|
1,000 ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$15,650
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
|
|
|
valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Direct
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Indirect
|
|
|
Seven Sails Pty Limited as trustee for
|
|
Seven Sails Super Fund of which David
|
|
Wiadrowski is the sole shareholder and
|
|
director
|
|
|
-
|
2,580 ordinary shares
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
On-market trade
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,
|
|
|
issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
|
|
|
buy-back
|
|
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
Not Applicable
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
Not Applicable
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
Not Applicable
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
Not Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
Not Applicable
|
|
|
interest related prior to change
|
|
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
|
|
|
|
relation to which the interest has changed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
Not Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
Not Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
Not Applicable
|
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
|
|
|
|
and an estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
Not Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade Not Applicable to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this Not Applicable provided?
-
