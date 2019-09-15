Carsales Com : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity carsales.com Ltd

ABN 91 074 444 018

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director David Wiadrowski Date of last notice 23 May 2019 (Appendix 3X)

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Seven Sails Pty Limited as trustee for (including registered holder) Seven Sails Super Fund of which David Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant Wiadrowski is the sole shareholder and interest. director Date of change 13 September 2019 No. of securities held prior to change Direct - Indirect Seven Sails Pty Limited as trustee for Seven Sails Super Fund of which David Wiadrowski is the sole shareholder and director - 1,580 ordinary shares Class Ordinary shares