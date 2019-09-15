Log in
Carsales Com : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window

0
09/15/2019 | 10:07pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity carsales.com Ltd

ABN 91 074 444 018

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

David Wiadrowski

Date of last notice

23 May 2019 (Appendix 3X)

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Seven

Sails Pty Limited as trustee for

(including registered holder)

Seven Sails Super Fund of which David

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Wiadrowski is the sole shareholder and

interest.

director

Date of change

13 September 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct

-

Indirect

Seven Sails Pty Limited as trustee for

Seven Sails Super Fund of which David

Wiadrowski is the sole shareholder and

director

-

1,580 ordinary shares

Class

Ordinary shares

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

1,000 ordinary shares

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$15,650

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Direct

-

Indirect

Seven Sails Pty Limited as trustee for

Seven Sails Super Fund of which David

Wiadrowski is the sole shareholder and

director

-

2,580 ordinary shares

Nature of change

On-market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not Applicable

Nature of interest

Not Applicable

Name of registered holder

Not Applicable

(if issued securities)

Date of change

Not Applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. and class of securities to which

Not Applicable

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Not Applicable

Interest disposed

Not Applicable

Value/Consideration

Not Applicable

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Not Applicable

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade Not Applicable to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this Not Applicable provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Carsales.com Limited published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 02:06:03 UTC
