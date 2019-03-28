Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Carsales.Com Ltd    CAR   AU000000CAR3

CARSALES.COM LTD

(CAR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Carsales Com : DRP Issue Price Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 01:19am EDT

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

28 March 2019

carsales.com Ltd (ASX: CAR) announces that participants in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will be allocated carsales.com Ltd shares at a price of $12.348 per share for the FY2019 interim dividend. This price was determined in accordance with the DRP Rules using the volume weighted average daily price of carsales.com Ltd shares sold on the ASX over the period from 21 March 2019 to 27 March 2019 (inclusive). For further information, please contact Computershare on 1300 850 505.

Disclaimer

Carsales.com Limited published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 05:14:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARSALES.COM LTD
01:19aCARSALES COM : DRP Issue Price Opens in a new Window
PU
03/27CARSALES COM : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MQG Opens in a new Window
PU
03/25CARSALES COM : Becoming a substantial holder from MQG Opens in a new Window
PU
03/19CARSALES.COM LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/18CARSALES COM : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
03/01CARSALES COM : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
02/26CARSALES COM : Viva Energy signs deal that will enhance benefits to carsales mem..
PU
02/22CARSALES COM : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window
PU
02/19CARSALES COM : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
02/13CARSALES COM : Morgans rates CAR as Add
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 492 M
EBIT 2019 196 M
Net income 2019 92,6 M
Debt 2019 367 M
Yield 2019 3,58%
P/E ratio 2019 30,47
P/E ratio 2020 21,22
EV / Sales 2019 6,87x
EV / Sales 2020 6,29x
Capitalization 3 009 M
Chart CARSALES.COM LTD
Duration : Period :
Carsales.Com Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARSALES.COM LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 13,3  AUD
Spread / Average Target 8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cameron McIntyre Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Patrick Redmond Joseph O'Sullivan Chairman
Andrew Demery Chief Financial Officer
Jason Blackman Chief Information Officer
Walter James Pisciotta Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARSALES.COM LTD12.18%2 138
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING29.92%461 609
JD.COM37.65%41 322
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%36 689
EBAY INC.31.46%33 759
PINDUODUO INC4.10%26 960
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.