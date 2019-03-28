Carsales Com : DRP Issue Price Opens in a new Window

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

28 March 2019

carsales.com Ltd (ASX: CAR) announces that participants in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will be allocated carsales.com Ltd shares at a price of $12.348 per share for the FY2019 interim dividend. This price was determined in accordance with the DRP Rules using the volume weighted average daily price of carsales.com Ltd shares sold on the ASX over the period from 21 March 2019 to 27 March 2019 (inclusive). For further information, please contact Computershare on 1300 850 505.