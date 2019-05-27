Carsales Com : Nicholas Bailly promoted to senior commercial role at carsales.com.au Opens in new window

Log in
CARSALES.COM LTD

(CAR)
Carsales Com : Nicholas Bailly promoted to senior commercial role at carsales.com.au

05/27/2019 | 09:24pm EDT

28 May 2019

Nicholas Bailly promoted to senior commercial role at carsales.com.au

Nicholas Bailly has been appointed to the position of NSW & QLD State Manager (OEM and Media) at carsales.com.au (carsales). The promotion comes after almost three years as Account Director (OEM and Corporate Relationships).

Nicholas is responsible for ensuring the success of the carsales media sales teams in NSW and QLD, while continuing to develop and foster OEM (automotive manufacturers) relationships.

Prior to carsales, Nicholas worked for Hyundai and Subaru across various digital and retail marketing roles. Nicholas has also held marketing and commercial roles at eftpos Australia and the Razor Group.

With more than eight years of experience in the auto sector, Nicholas' strengths include a holistic understanding of the key drivers within the industry. Thanks to his expertise across media, online and auto, Nicholas is ideally placed to deliver carsales' customers superior technology and media solutions.

"The next chapter of my career here at carsales is very exciting," 'Nicholas stated.

"carsales is an innovative business that is a clear leader in its category. I'm looking forward to developing new solutions with our car brand partners and their respective agencies," he said.

Simon Ryan, carsales Managing Director - Commercial, stated: "Our strategy positions us well for continued growth. Nicho has a strong skill set and it's great to have him onboard to lead our New South Wales and Queensland teams and help drive their commercial success."

Disclaimer

Carsales.com Limited published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 01:23:01 UTC
