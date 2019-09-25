Carsales Com : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form Opens in a new Window

carsales.com Limited ABN 91 074 444 018 Registered Office: Level 4, 449 Punt Road, Richmond, Victoria, 3121 Notice of Annual General Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of carsales.com Limited will be held in Victoria on Friday, 25 October 2019, in the La Trobe Ballroom, Level 1, Sofitel Melbourne on Collins at 25 Collins Street, Melbourne, at 11:00 a.m. (Melbourne time). Ordinary Business Please note that the default option for receiving your Annual Report is now online. To access your online Annual Report please visit http://shareholders.carsales.com.auand click on 'Financial Reports' on the left hand side of the screen. You have the option of receiving, free of charge, a printed copy of the Annual Report. Please contact Computershare on 1300 651 575 (or outside Australia +613 9415 4694) or logon to www.investorcentre.com, click on 'Update My Details' then 'Communication Options' and complete your details to receive a printed copy of the Annual Report. Financial Report and Directors' and Auditor's Reports 1. To receive, consider and adopt the Financial Report, including the Directors' declaration, the related Directors' Report and Auditor's Report of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2019 (contained in the 2019 Annual Report). Remuneration Report To receive, consider and adopt the Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 (contained in the 2019 Annual Report) by passing the following resolution: 2. "That the Remuneration Report that forms part of the Directors' Report of the Group for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 be adopted." Election and re-election of Directors To consider and if thought fit, pass the following resolutions: "That Ms Kim Anderson, being a Director of the Company who retires by rotation, and being eligible under the Company's constitution, is re-elected as a Director of the Company." "That Ms Edwina Gilbert, being a Director of the Company who retires by rotation, and being eligible under the Company's constitution, is re-elected as a Director of the Company." "That Mr David Wiadrowski, who was appointed as a Director of the Company effective on 23 May 2019, and being eligible under the Company's constitution, be approved as a Director of the Company." 1

Special Business Chief Executive Remuneration: Grant of deferred short term incentive performance rights and long term incentive share options and performance rights to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Mr Cameron McIntyre To consider and if thought fit, pass the following resolutions to be voted on separately: 6a. "That, for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, approval be and is hereby given, to the grant of up to 25,078 Performance Rights over shares in the Company to Mr Cameron McIntyre, in accordance with the terms of the Company's Option Plan and as set out in the Explanatory Memorandum below." 6b. "That, for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, approval be and is hereby given, to the grant of up to 222,283 Options and Performance Rights over shares in the Company to Mr Cameron McIntyre, in accordance with the terms of the Company's Option Plan and the Company's long term incentive arrangements as set out in the Explanatory Memorandum below." Other Business To deal with any other business which may be brought forward in accordance with the Company's Constitution and the Corporations Act. During the Annual General Meeting, a presentation covering the status of the Group will be made by Mr Cameron McIntyre (Managing Director). Shareholders will be able to put questions to the Directors. Tea and coffee will be served from 10:30 a.m. (Melbourne time). By order of the Board. Nicole Birman Company Secretary 26 September 2019 2

TERMS: Capitalised terms used in this Notice of AGM (including those used in the items set out in this Notice of AGM) have, unless otherwise defined, the same meanings as set out in the Explanatory Memorandum. VOTING EXCLUSION STATEMENT: Item 2 In accordance with the Corporations Act, a member of the Company's KMP whose remuneration is included in the Remuneration Report, and closely related parties of a KMP, will not be eligible to vote on Item 2 , except as provided in paragraph (b) below. A person described in paragraph 1(a) may vote on Item 2 if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described in that paragraph and the person - votes as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or is the Chair of the Annual General Meeting, voting as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, and the appointment of the Chair as proxy: does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on the resolutions; and expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even if the resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Company's KMP. Items 6a and 6b

In accordance with the ASX Listing Rules the Company will, except as provided in paragraph 3 below, disregard any votes cast in favour of Items 6a and 6b , by the Managing Director, Mr Cameron McIntyre, or any associate of Mr Cameron McIntyre and any other Director and their respective associates (except if ineligible to participate in the employee incentive scheme in respect of which approval is sought). Mr Cameron McIntyre is the only Director currently eligible to participate in the Company's Option Plan.

As Mr Cameron McIntyre is a member of the Company's KMP, in accordance with the Corporations Act, a vote must not be cast on either of these resolutions by him or any other KMP, or a closely related party of Mr Cameron McIntyre or any other KMP, acting as a proxy if the proxy form does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on these resolutions. However, the Company will not disregard any proxy votes cast on either of these resolutions by a member of the Company's KMP if the KMP is the Chair of the Annual General Meeting acting as a proxy and the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though these resolutions are connected with the remuneration of Mr Cameron McIntyre. The Company will not disregard a vote if it is cast: by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or by the Chair of the Annual General Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides. 'Closely related party' is defined in the Corporations Act and includes a spouse, dependent and certain other close family members, as well as any companies controlled by a KMP. 3

REQUIRED VOTING MAJORITY - CORPORATIONS ACT: Items 2 to 6 (inclusive) In accordance with section 249HA of the Corporations Act for each of these resolutions to be effective - not less than 28 days written notice specifying the intention to propose the resolutions has been given; and

each resolution must be passed by more than 50% of all the votes cast by Shareholders entitled to vote on the resolutions (whether in person or by proxy, attorney or representative). On a show of hands, every Shareholder has one vote and, on a poll, every Shareholder has one vote for each Ordinary Share held, subject to the voting exclusions set out in the Voting Exclusion Statement above. NOTES: Proxies and corporate representatives Pursuant to regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001, the Board has determined that the shareholding of each Shareholder for the purposes of ascertaining the voting entitlements for the Annual General Meeting will be as it appears in the share register at 7pm (Melbourne time) on Wednesday 23 October 2019 (" Effective Time "). All Shareholders at the Effective Time are entitled to attend the Annual General Meeting and may appoint a proxy for that purpose. A Shareholder who is entitled to cast two or more votes may appoint two proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. If the Shareholder appoints two proxies and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the Shareholder's votes each proxy may exercise, each proxy may exercise one half of the Shareholder's votes. If the Shareholder appoints two proxies, neither may vote on a show of hands if both proxies are present at the Annual General Meeting. A proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company. The proxy form must be signed by the Shareholder or the Shareholder's attorney. Proxies given by corporations must be executed in accordance with the Corporations Act. A corporation which is a Shareholder of the Company may appoint a representative to act on its behalf at the Annual General Meeting. Appointments of representatives must be received in accordance with paragraph 7 below at any time before the Annual General Meeting or at the meeting or any adjournment of the Annual General Meeting. Proxies and powers of attorney granted by Shareholders must be received by the Company by no later than 11am (Melbourne time) on Wednesday 23 October 2019 . To be valid, a duly completed proxy form and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed (or an attested copy of it) must be: given electronically, by visiting www.investorvote.com.au and following the instructions provided but a proxy cannot be appointed online if appointed under power of attorney or similar authority; or deposited with the Company's share registry, Computershare Investor Services GPO Box 242 Melbourne, VIC 3001; or successfully transmitted by facsimile to 1800 783 447 (within Australia), +613 9473 2555 (outside Australia); or deposited at the registered office of carsales.com Limited at Level 4, 449 Punt Road, Richmond, Vic, 3121; or given electronically by intermediary online custodians, by visiting www.intermediaryonline.com . If a Shareholder has any specific questions in relation to the above, please contact the Shareholder information line on 1300 651 575 or from overseas +613 9415 4694 not later than 48 hours before the holding of the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment of that Annual General Meeting. 4

Explanatory Memorandum This Explanatory Memorandum contains information relevant to the business referred to in the Notice of AGM of carsales.com Ltd ABN 91 074 444 018 (hereafter the "Company"). The Directors recommend that you read this document prior to the Annual General Meeting. All capitalised terms used in this Explanatory Memorandum have the meanings set out in the Glossary of Terms located at the end of this document. Further details relating to each of the resolutions is set out below. Item 1 Financial Report and Directors' and Auditor's Reports The Corporations Act requires the Financial Report, Directors' Report and Auditor's Report of the Group, prepared on a consolidated single entity basis, for the most recent financial year to be laid before the Annual General Meeting. While this item of business does not require a formal resolution to be put to Shareholders, the Chair will give Shareholders a reasonable opportunity to ask questions and make comments on these reports and on the business, operations and management of the Group. In accordance with the Corporations Act, the Chair will also give Shareholders the opportunity to ask the Auditor questions relevant to the Auditor's Report or conduct of the audit. If a Shareholder wishes to put written questions to the Auditor, a Shareholder is entitled to submit questions relevant to the content of the Auditor's Report or the conduct of the audit, in writing, to the Company, up to five business days prior to the Annual General Meeting. The Company will pass the questions on to the Auditor prior to the Annual General Meeting. The Auditor may, but is not obligated to, answer any written or oral questions that are put to it by Shareholders. A copy of the Financial Report, Directors' Report and Auditor's Report is available on the Company's website, http://shareholders.carsales.com.au, by clicking "Financial Reports" on the left hand side of the screen. You have the option of receiving, free of charge, a printed copy of these reports. Please contact Computershare on 1300 651 575 (or from overseas +613 9415 4694) if you wish to receive a printed copy of these reports. Item 2 Remuneration Report The Remuneration Report (which forms part of the Director's Report in the Annual Report) contains information in relation to a number of issues relating to the Company's remuneration policies and their relationship to the Company's performance. As required pursuant to the Corporations Act, a resolution will be put to Shareholders to adopt the Remuneration Report. Shareholders should be aware that the vote on this resolution is advisory only and is not binding on the Board. If 25% or more of the votes cast on this resolution are against adoption of the Remuneration Report, the Company will be required to consider, and report to Shareholders on, what action (if any) has been taken to address Shareholders' concerns at next year's annual general meeting. Directors' Recommendation The Directors unanimously recommend Shareholders vote in favour of adopting the Remuneration Report. As stated in the Notice of AGM, each of the KMPs whose remuneration is included in the Remuneration Report and closely related parties of those KMPs are not eligible to vote on this Resolution, except as stated in the Notice of AGM. The Chair intends to vote all available proxies in favour of the adoption of the Remuneration Report. 5

