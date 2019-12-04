Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Carsales.com Ltd    CAR   AU000000CAR3

CARSALES.COM LTD

(CAR)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 12/05
16.1 AUD   +2.68%
12/04CARSALES COM : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
11/07CARSALES COM : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
11/04CARSALES COM : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

carsales com : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 11:50pm EST

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

carsales.com Ltd

ABN

91 074 444 018

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Ordinary shares

13,614 Ordinary Shares

3

Principal

terms

of

the

Fully paid Ordinary Shares

+securities

(e.g. if

options,

exercise price and expiry date; if

partly

paid

+securities,

the

amount

outstanding

and

due

dates

for

payment;

if

+convertible

securities,

the

conversion price and dates for

conversion)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration

Yes

5,454 options at $12.23

556 options at $10.71

7,604 options at $10.24

Total consideration: $150,522.14

6 Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Exercise of options issued under the Company's share plan.

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity N/A that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder N/A resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

6c Number of +securities issued N/A without security holder approval under rule 7.1

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6d Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

6e Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

N/A

N/A

6h

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration, state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining

N/A

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

7 +Issue dates

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

3,895 shares issued on 20 November 2019

9,719 shares issued on 3 December 2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number+Class

245,226,640 Ordinary

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number

+Class

1,472,035

Options

and

performance

rights

adjusted in

respect

of:

13,614

options

exercised; and

740 options lapsed,

under

the

carsales.com

Ltd

Options plan.

The shares will rank equally with current shares on issue.

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security holder approval N/A required?

12

Is the issue renounceable or non-

N/A

renounceable?

13 Ratio in which the +securities N/A will be offered

14

+Class of +securities to which the

N/A

offer relates

15

+Record date to determine

N/A

entitlements

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

16 Will holdings on different N/A registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

  1. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  2. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

N/A

N/A

  1. Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
  2. Names of any underwriters
  3. Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
  4. Names of any brokers to the issue
  5. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  6. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
  7. If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
  8. Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

27 If the entity has issued options, N/A and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders

  1. Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)
  2. Date rights trading will end (if applicable)
  3. How do security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker?

N/A

N/A

N/A

31

How do security holders sell part

N/A

of their entitlements through a

broker and accept for the

balance?

32

How do security holders dispose

N/A

of their entitlements (except by

sale through a broker)?

33

+Issue date

N/A

Part 3 - Quotation of securities

You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities

34 Type of +securities (tick one)

(a)

+Securities described in Part 1

(b)

All other +securities

Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid,

employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible

securities

Entities that have ticked box 34(a)

Additional securities forming a new class of securities

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 6

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents

  1. If the +securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional +securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders
  2. If the +securities are +equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional +securities setting out the number of holders in the categories
    1 - 1,000
    1,001 - 5,000
    5,001 - 10,000
    10,001 - 100,000
    100,001 and over

37

A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities

Entities that have ticked box 34(b)

  1. Number of +securities for which +quotation is sought
  2. +Class of +securities for which quotation is sought
  3. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

N/A

N/A

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 7

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

41 Reason for request for quotation N/A now

Example: In the case of restricted securities, end of restriction period

(if issued upon conversion of another +security, clearly identify that other +security)

42 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in clause 38)

Number+Class

N/AN/A

Quotation agreement

1

+Quotation of our additional +securities is in ASX's absolute discretion. ASX

may quote the +securities on any conditions it decides.

2 We warrant the following to ASX.

  • The issue of the +securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose.
  • There is no reason why those +securities should not be granted +quotation.
  • An offer of the +securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or section 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act.

Note: An entity may need to obtain appropriate warranties from subscribers for the securities in order to be able to give this warranty

    • Section 724 or section 1016E of the Corporations Act does not apply to any applications received by us in relation to any +securities to be quoted and that no-one has any right to return any +securities to be quoted under sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
    • If we are a trust, we warrant that no person has the right to return the +securities to be quoted under section 1019B of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
  • See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 8

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. We will indemnify ASX to the fullest extent permitted by law in respect of any claim, action or expense arising from or connected with any breach of the warranties in this agreement.
  2. We give ASX the information and documents required by this form. If any information or document is not available now, we will give it to ASX before +quotation of the +securities begins. We acknowledge that ASX is relying on the information and documents. We warrant that they are (will be) true and complete.

Sign here:

Date: 5.12.19

(Company secretary)

Print name:

Nicole Birman

== == == == ==

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 9

Disclaimer

Carsales.com Limited published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 04:49:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARSALES.COM LTD
12/04CARSALES COM : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
11/07CARSALES COM : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
11/04CARSALES COM : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
10/24CARSALES COM : 2019 AGM Results Opens in a new Window
PU
10/24CARSALES COM : 2019 AGM Presentation Opens in a new Window
PU
10/15CARSALES COM : Departure of Chief Financial Officer Opens in a new Window
PU
10/11CARSALES COM : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
10/03CARSALES COM : DRP Issue Price Opens in a new Window
PU
09/25CARSALES COM : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form Opens in a new Window
PU
09/24CARSALES COM : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 447 M
EBIT 2020 206 M
Net income 2020 138 M
Debt 2020 339 M
Yield 2020 3,04%
P/E ratio 2020 28,0x
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
EV / Sales2020 9,36x
EV / Sales2021 8,63x
Capitalization 3 845 M
Chart CARSALES.COM LTD
Duration : Period :
carsales.com Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARSALES.COM LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 15,55  AUD
Last Close Price 15,68  AUD
Spread / Highest target 15,2%
Spread / Average Target -0,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cameron McIntyre Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Patrick Redmond Joseph O'Sullivan Chairman
William Elliott Chief Financial Officer
Jason Blackman Chief Information Officer
Walter James Pisciotta Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARSALES.COM LTD46.45%2 702
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING42.19%521 036
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%76 819
JD.COM, INC.53.03%46 769
PINDUODUO INC.61.19%42 042
SHOPIFY INC.153.28%40 639
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group