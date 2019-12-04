carsales com : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Ordinary shares
13,614 Ordinary Shares
3
Principal
terms
of
the
Fully paid Ordinary Shares
+securities
(e.g. if
options,
exercise price and expiry date; if
partly
paid
+securities,
the
amount
outstanding
and
due
dates
for
payment;
if
+convertible
securities,
the
conversion price and dates for
conversion)
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 1
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Yes
5,454 options at $12.23
556 options at $10.71
7,604 options at $10.24
Total consideration: $150,522.14
6 Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Exercise of options issued under the Company's share plan.
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity N/A that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder N/A resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
6c Number of +securities issued N/A without security holder approval under rule 7.1
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 2
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
6d Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
6e Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
N/A
N/A
6h
If +securities were issued under
N/A
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
consideration, state
date
on
which
valuation
of
consideration
was released
to
ASX Market Announcements
6i
Calculate the entity's remaining
N/A
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
and release to ASX Market
Announcements
7 +Issue dates
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
3,895 shares issued on 20 November 2019
9,719 shares issued on 3 December 2019
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 3
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number+Class
245,226,640 Ordinary
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Number
+Class
1,472,035
Options
and
performance
rights
adjusted in
respect
of:
∙ 13,614
options
exercised; and
∙ 740 options lapsed,
under
the
carsales.com
Ltd
Options plan.
The shares will rank equally with current shares on issue.
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11 Is security holder approval N/A required?
12
Is the issue renounceable or non-
N/A
renounceable?
13 Ratio in which the +securities N/A will be offered
14
+Class of +securities to which the
N/A
offer relates
15
+Record date to determine
N/A
entitlements
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 4
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
16 Will holdings on different N/A registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
N/A
N/A
Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
Names of any underwriters
Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
Names of any brokers to the issue
Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 5
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
27 If the entity has issued options, N/A and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders
Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)
Date rights trading will end (if applicable)
How do security holders sell their entitlementsin full through a broker?
N/A
N/A
N/A
31
How do security holders sell part
N/A
of their entitlements through a
broker and accept for the
balance?
32
How do security holders dispose
N/A
of their entitlements (except by
sale through a broker)?
33
+Issue date
N/A
Part 3 - Quotation of securities
You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities
34 Type of +securities (tick one)
(a)
+Securities described in Part 1
(b)
All other +securities
Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid,
employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible
securities
Entities that have ticked box 34(a)
Additional securities forming a new class of securities
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 6
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents
If the+securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional +securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders
If the+securities are +equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional +securities setting out the number of holders in the categories
1 - 1,000
1,001 - 5,000
5,001 - 10,000
10,001 - 100,000
100,001 and over
37
A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities
Entities that have ticked box 34(b)
Number of+securities for which +quotation is sought
+Class of +securities for which quotation is sought
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
N/A
N/A
N/A
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 7
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
41 Reason for request for quotation N/A now
Example: In the case of restricted securities, end of restriction period
(if issued upon conversion of another +security, clearly identify that other +security)
42 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in clause 38)
Number+Class
N/AN/A
Quotation agreement
1
+Quotation of our additional +securities is in ASX's absolute discretion. ASX
may quote the +securities on any conditions it decides.
2 We warrant the following to ASX.
The issue of the+securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose.
There is no reason why those+securities should not be granted +quotation.
An offer of the+securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or section 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act.
Note: An entity may need to obtain appropriate warranties from subscribers for the securities in order to be able to give this warranty
Section 724 or section 1016E of the Corporations Act does not apply to any applications received by us in relation to any+securities to be quoted and that no-one has any right to return any +securities to be quoted under sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
If we are a trust, we warrant that no person has the right to return the+securities to be quoted under section 1019B of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 8
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
We will indemnify ASX to the fullest extent permitted by law in respect of any claim, action or expense arising from or connected with any breach of the warranties in this agreement.
We give ASX the information and documents required by this form. If any information or document is not available now, we will give it to ASX before+quotation of the +securities begins. We acknowledge that ASX is relying on the information and documents. We warrant that they are (will be) true and complete.
Carsales.com Limited published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 04:49:06 UTC