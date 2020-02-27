carsales com : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window
02/27/2020 | 12:31am EST
604 Page 1 of 3 15 July 2001
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
CARSALES.COM LIMITED
ACN/ARSN
074 444 018
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED (AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
LISTED IN ANNEXURE A)
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
100 325 184
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
The previous notice was given to the company on
The previous notice was dated
2. Previous and present voting power
24/02/2020
18/11/2019
18/11/2019
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
17,746,094
7.24%
15,285,528
6.23%
REFER TO
ANNEXURE A
PART 1 AND
PART 2
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose
Nature of change (6)
Consideration given in
Class and number
Person's votes
change
relevant interest
relation to change (7)
of securities
affected
changed
affected
REFER TO
ANNEXURE
B
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of
Registered holder
Person entitled to be
Nature of relevant
Class and number
Person's votes
relevant
of securities
registered as holder
interest (6)
of securities
interest
(8)
REFER TO
ANNEXURE
C
604 Page 2 of 3 15 July 2001
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association
NO CHANGES - REFER TO
ANNEXURE D FOR PRESENT
ASSOCIATIONS
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
REFER TO ANNEXURE E
Signature
print name
CALVIN KWOK
capacity
COMPANY SECRETARY
sign here
date
27/02/2020
DIRECTIONS
If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
Include details of:
any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
604 Page 3 of 3 15 July 2001
Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.
Annexure A - Part 1
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest
Number of
Class of securities
securities
Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited
Relevant interest by virtue of section 608(3)
15,285,528
ORDINARY FULLY
Pinnacle Investment Management Limited
of the Corporations Act as it or its associates holds directly or
PAID
Ariano Pty Limited (ACN 605 250 799)
indirectly above 20% voting power in one or more affiliated
Next Financial Limited (ACN 081 722 894)
investment managers (see Annexure A - Part 2) and Pinnacle
Next Financial Nominees Pty Ltd (ACN 093 252 576)
Fund Services Limited, who each in turn hold relevant interests
Next Financial Nominees No. 2 Pty Ltd (ACN 132 819 115)
in the securities the subject of this notice.
Investment Solutions Client Services Pty Ltd (ACN 117 898 334)
Priority Funds Management Pty Ltd (ACN 120 826 575)
Priority Investment Management Pty Ltd (ACN 116 943 456
PNI Option Plan Managers Pty Ltd (ACN 125 030 766)
Pinnacle RE Services Limited (ACN 130 508 379)
Pinnacle Services Administration Pty Ltd (ACN 126 175 148)
Pinnacle Investment Management (UK) Limited (Company Number 11026111)
POSH Nominees Pty Limited (ACN 620 094 251)
Pinnacle Fund Services Limited (ACN 082 494 362)
Relevant interest held through the power to control voting
15,285,528
ORDINARY FULLY
and/or disposal of securities in its capacity as responsible
PAID
entity or trustee of registered or unregistered schemes and/or
relevant interest by virtue of section 608(3)
of the Corporations Act as it or its associates holds directly or
indirectly above 20% voting power in one or more affiliated
investment managers (see Annexure A - Part 2) who each in
turn hold relevant interests in the securities the subject of this
notice.
This is Annexure "A - Part 1" as mentioned in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
Calvin Kwok
Company Secretary
Date: 27/06/2020
Annexure A - Part 2
Affiliated Investment Managers in which Pinnacle has over 20% voting power
Antipodes Partners Limited (ACN 602 042 035)
Hyperion Asset Management Limited (ACN 080 135 897)
Metrics Credit Partners Pty Limited (ACN 150 646 996)
Palisade Investment Partners Limited (ACN 124 326 361)
Plato Investment Management Limited (ACN 120 730 136)
Resolution Capital Limited (ACN 108 584 167)
Solaris Investment Management Limited (ACN 128 512 621)
Two Trees Investment Management Pty Limited (ACN 616 424 170)
Riparian Capital Partners Pty Ltd (ACN 630 179 752)
This is Annexure "A - Part 2" as mentioned in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
Calvin Kwok
Company Secretary
Date: 27/06/2020
Annexure B
Date of
Person whose relevant
Nature of
Consideration
Class of Securities
Number of
Person's votes
change
interest changed
change
securities
affected
Cash
Non-cash
28/10/2019
Pinnacle Investment
Sale
-$
392,132.15
ORDINARY FULLY
-
25,000
-
25,000
Management Group
PAID
Limited (and its
subsidiaries listed in
Annexure A)
29/10/2019
As above
Sale
-$
390,845.00
ORDINARY FULLY
-
25,000
-
25,000
PAID
29/10/2019
As above
Purchase
$
390,892.50
ORDINARY FULLY
25,000
25,000
PAID
30/10/2019
As above
Sale
-$
388,005.00
ORDINARY FULLY
-
25,000
-
25,000
PAID
30/10/2019
As above
Sale
-$
338,380.50
ORDINARY FULLY
-
21,831
-
21,831
PAID
30/10/2019
As above
Purchase
$
8,849.58
ORDINARY FULLY
570
570
PAID
30/10/2019
As above
Purchase
$
338,380.50
ORDINARY FULLY
21,831
21,831
PAID
30/10/2019
As above
Purchase
$
388,005.00
ORDINARY FULLY
25,000
25,000
PAID
31/10/2019
As above
Sale
-$
772,560.24
ORDINARY FULLY
-
49,690
-
49,690
PAID
31/10/2019
As above
Purchase
$
175,484.02
ORDINARY FULLY
11,280
11,280
PAID
31/10/2019
As above
Purchase
$
383,870.24
ORDINARY FULLY
24,690
24,690
PAID
31/10/2019
As above
Purchase
$
388,690.01
ORDINARY FULLY
25,000
25,000
PAID
1/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
618,056.88
ORDINARY FULLY
-
39,772
-
39,772
PAID
1/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
397,455.59
ORDINARY FULLY
-
25,310
-
25,310
PAID
1/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
152,903.28
ORDINARY FULLY
-
9,701
-
9,701
PAID
4/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
396,492.50
ORDINARY FULLY
-
25,000
-
25,000
PAID
5/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
237,482.01
ORDINARY FULLY
-
15,000
-
15,000
PAID
6/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
568,006.96
ORDINARY FULLY
-
36,573
-
36,573
PAID
6/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
390,476.63
ORDINARY FULLY
-
25,000
-
25,000
PAID
7/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
395,730.00
ORDINARY FULLY
-
25,000
-
25,000
PAID
8/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
394,346.63
ORDINARY FULLY
-
25,000
-
25,000
PAID
11/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
316,017.90
ORDINARY FULLY
-
20,000
-
20,000
PAID
11/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
60,402.37
ORDINARY FULLY
-
3,824
-
3,824
PAID
12/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
392,810.00
ORDINARY FULLY
-
25,000
-
25,000
PAID
12/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
46,038.47
ORDINARY FULLY
-
2,934
-
2,934
PAID
12/11/2019
As above
Purchase
$
74,961.34
ORDINARY FULLY
4,768
4,768
PAID
13/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
394,483.67
ORDINARY FULLY
-
25,000
-
25,000
PAID
14/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
399,727.73
ORDINARY FULLY
-
25,000
-
25,000
PAID
15/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
394,202.50
ORDINARY FULLY
-
25,000
-
25,000
PAID
18/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
395,710.00
ORDINARY FULLY
-
25,000
-
25,000
PAID
19/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
402,452.50
ORDINARY FULLY
-
25,000
-
25,000
PAID
20/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
394,412.50
ORDINARY FULLY
-
25,000
-
25,000
PAID
21/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
308,959.20
ORDINARY FULLY
-
20,000
-
20,000
PAID
22/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
54,741.78
ORDINARY FULLY
-
3,398
-
3,398
PAID
22/11/2019
As above
Purchase
$
54,741.78
ORDINARY FULLY
3,398
3,398
PAID
25/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
374,922.67
ORDINARY FULLY
-
23,573
-
23,573
PAID
27/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
2,322,059.64
ORDINARY FULLY
-
142,390
-
142,390
PAID
27/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
1,926,189.17
ORDINARY FULLY
-
118,115
-
118,115
PAID
27/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
1,801,076.16
ORDINARY FULLY
-
110,443
-
110,443
PAID
27/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
1,379,553.59
ORDINARY FULLY
-
84,595
-
84,595
PAID
27/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
1,136,535.59
ORDINARY FULLY
-
69,693
-
69,693
PAID
27/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
894,544.99
ORDINARY FULLY
-
54,854
-
54,854
PAID
27/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
790,664.65
ORDINARY FULLY
-
48,484
-
48,484
PAID
27/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
631,876.15
ORDINARY FULLY
-
38,747
-
38,747
PAID
27/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
299,817.86
ORDINARY FULLY
-
18,385
-
18,385
PAID
27/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
286,200.91
ORDINARY FULLY
-
17,550
-
17,550
PAID
27/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
285,695.36
ORDINARY FULLY
-
17,519
-
17,519
PAID
27/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
282,189.20
ORDINARY FULLY
-
17,304
-
17,304
PAID
27/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
238,533.37
ORDINARY FULLY
-
14,627
-
14,627
PAID
27/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
180,021.18
ORDINARY FULLY
-
11,039
-
11,039
PAID
27/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
120,742.53
ORDINARY FULLY
-
7,404
-
7,404
PAID
27/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
119,535.76
ORDINARY FULLY
-
7,330
-
7,330
PAID
27/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
66,714.99
ORDINARY FULLY
-
4,091
-
4,091
PAID
27/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
44,324.46
ORDINARY FULLY
-
2,718
-
2,718
PAID
27/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
12,687.43
ORDINARY FULLY
-
778
-
778
PAID
27/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
10,127.11
ORDINARY FULLY
-
621
-
621
PAID
27/11/2019
As above
Sale
-$
3,669.24
ORDINARY FULLY
-
225
-
225
PAID
27/11/2019
As above
Purchase
$
12,540.81
ORDINARY FULLY
768
768
PAID
27/11/2019
As above
Purchase
$
46,104.70
ORDINARY FULLY
2,820
2,820
PAID
29/11/2019
As above
Purchase
$
466,548.45
ORDINARY FULLY
28,356
28,356
PAID
3/12/2019
As above
Sale
-$
166,994.79
ORDINARY FULLY
-
10,346
-
10,346
PAID
5/12/2019
As above
Sale
-$
180,384.67
ORDINARY FULLY
-
11,267
-
11,267
PAID
5/12/2019
As above
Sale
-$
133,299.26
ORDINARY FULLY
-
8,326
-
8,326
PAID
10/12/2019
As above
Sale
-$
429,734.36
ORDINARY FULLY
-
25,732
-
25,732
PAID
9/1/2020
As above
Sale
-$
319,629.86
ORDINARY FULLY
-
18,186
-
18,186
PAID
9/1/2020
As above
Sale
-$
63,938.43
ORDINARY FULLY
-
3,639
-
3,639
PAID
9/1/2020
As above
Purchase
$
351,578.00
ORDINARY FULLY
20,000
20,000
PAID
10/1/2020
As above
Sale
-$
723,069.98
ORDINARY FULLY
-
40,921
-
40,921
PAID
10/1/2020
As above
Purchase
$
354,066.00
ORDINARY FULLY
20,000
20,000
PAID
15/1/2020
As above
Sale
-$
5,149,037.37
ORDINARY FULLY
-
290,399
-
290,399
PAID
15/1/2020
As above
In-specie Redemption
-$
2,906,004.72
ORDINARY FULLY
-
162,984
-
162,984
PAID
15/1/2020
As above
Sale
-$
2,160,227.20
ORDINARY FULLY
-
121,834
-
121,834
PAID
15/1/2020
As above
Sale
-$
2,059,214.23
ORDINARY FULLY
-
116,137
-
116,137
PAID
15/1/2020
As above
Sale
-$
1,747,416.25
ORDINARY FULLY
-
98,552
-
98,552
PAID
15/1/2020
As above
Sale
-$
1,536,418.47
ORDINARY FULLY
-
86,652
-
86,652
PAID
15/1/2020
As above
Sale
-$
1,240,489.64
ORDINARY FULLY
-
69,962
-
69,962
PAID
15/1/2020
As above
Sale
-$
837,501.61
ORDINARY FULLY
-
47,234
-
47,234
PAID
15/1/2020
As above
Sale
-$
819,167.85
ORDINARY FULLY
-
46,200
-
46,200
PAID
15/1/2020
As above
Sale
-$
509,479.85
ORDINARY FULLY
-
28,734
-
28,734
PAID
15/1/2020
As above
Sale
-$
362,472.92
ORDINARY FULLY
-
20,443
-
20,443
PAID
15/1/2020
As above
Sale
-$
353,412.42
ORDINARY FULLY
-
19,932
-
19,932
PAID
15/1/2020
As above
Sale
-$
309,244.73
ORDINARY FULLY
-
17,441
-
17,441
PAID
15/1/2020
As above
Sale
-$
306,035.44
ORDINARY FULLY
-
17,260
-
17,260
PAID
15/1/2020
As above
Sale
-$
221,423.56
ORDINARY FULLY
-
12,488
-
12,488
PAID
15/1/2020
As above
Sale
-$
189,046.92
ORDINARY FULLY
-
10,662
-
10,662
PAID
15/1/2020
As above
Sale
-$
129,630.66
ORDINARY FULLY
-
7,311
-
7,311
PAID
15/1/2020
As above
Sale
-$
111,296.90
ORDINARY FULLY
-
6,277
-
6,277
PAID
15/1/2020
As above
Sale
-$
74,735.77
ORDINARY FULLY
-
4,215
-
4,215
PAID
15/1/2020
As above
Sale
-$
41,543.51
ORDINARY FULLY
-
2,343
-
2,343
PAID
15/1/2020
As above
Sale
-$
16,737.97
ORDINARY FULLY
-
944
-
944
PAID
15/1/2020
As above
Sale
-$
8,546.30
ORDINARY FULLY
-
482
-
482
PAID
15/1/2020
As above
Sale
-$
2,571.21
ORDINARY FULLY
-
144
-
144
PAID
15/1/2020
As above
Sale
-$
1,613.52
ORDINARY FULLY
-
91
-
91
PAID
17/1/2020
As above
Purchase
$
17,942.00
ORDINARY FULLY
1,000
1,000
PAID
17/1/2020
As above
Purchase
$
448,550.00
ORDINARY FULLY
25,000
25,000
PAID
20/1/2020
As above
Sale
-$
73,811.49
ORDINARY FULLY
-
4,110
-
4,110
PAID
5/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
1,198,664.05
ORDINARY FULLY
-
69,664
-
69,664
PAID
5/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
472,675.99
ORDINARY FULLY
-
27,471
-
27,471
PAID
5/2/2020
As above
Purchase
$
603,925.00
ORDINARY FULLY
35,000
35,000
PAID
17/2/2020
As above
Purchase
$
2,126.34
ORDINARY FULLY
114
114
PAID
17/2/2020
As above
Purchase
$
55,564.61
ORDINARY FULLY
2,979
2,979
PAID
19/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
809,938.47
ORDINARY FULLY
-
43,169
-
43,169
PAID
19/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
707,816.68
ORDINARY FULLY
-
37,726
-
37,726
PAID
19/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
604,775.57
ORDINARY FULLY
-
32,234
-
32,234
PAID
19/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
487,681.68
ORDINARY FULLY
-
25,993
-
25,993
PAID
19/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
368,505.21
ORDINARY FULLY
-
19,641
-
19,641
PAID
19/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
354,452.45
ORDINARY FULLY
-
18,892
-
18,892
PAID
19/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
286,158.62
ORDINARY FULLY
-
15,252
-
15,252
PAID
19/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
279,347.99
ORDINARY FULLY
-
14,889
-
14,889
PAID
19/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
122,647.45
ORDINARY FULLY
-
6,537
-
6,537
PAID
19/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
120,471.06
ORDINARY FULLY
-
6,421
-
6,421
PAID
19/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
116,137.02
ORDINARY FULLY
-
6,190
-
6,190
PAID
19/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
87,130.91
ORDINARY FULLY
-
4,644
-
4,644
PAID
19/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
73,397.09
ORDINARY FULLY
-
3,912
-
3,912
PAID
19/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
70,564.03
ORDINARY FULLY
-
3,761
-
3,761
PAID
19/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
51,032.74
ORDINARY FULLY
-
2,720
-
2,720
PAID
19/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
43,753.08
ORDINARY FULLY
-
2,332
-
2,332
PAID
19/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
29,062.40
ORDINARY FULLY
-
1,549
-
1,549
PAID
19/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
16,360.49
ORDINARY FULLY
-
872
-
872
PAID
19/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
4,315.27
ORDINARY FULLY
-
230
-
230
PAID
19/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
637.91
ORDINARY FULLY
-
34
-
34
PAID
19/2/2020
As above
Purchase
$
43,663.08
ORDINARY FULLY
2,342
2,342
PAID
19/2/2020
As above
Purchase
$
130,299.42
ORDINARY FULLY
6,989
6,989
PAID
19/2/2020
As above
Purchase
$
443,230.57
ORDINARY FULLY
23,774
23,774
PAID
19/2/2020
As above
Purchase
$
3,126,142.08
ORDINARY FULLY
167,680
167,680
PAID
20/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
1,125,555.64
ORDINARY FULLY
-
60,946
-
60,946
PAID
20/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
444,231.22
ORDINARY FULLY
-
24,054
-
24,054
PAID
20/2/2020
As above
Purchase
$
18,461.22
ORDINARY FULLY
992
992
PAID
20/2/2020
As above
Purchase
$
55,067.29
ORDINARY FULLY
2,959
2,959
PAID
20/2/2020
As above
Purchase
$
187,292.05
ORDINARY FULLY
10,064
10,064
PAID
20/2/2020
As above
Purchase
$
1,321,037.95
ORDINARY FULLY
70,985
70,985
PAID
21/2/2020
As above
Purchase
$
200,481.17
ORDINARY FULLY
10,926
10,926
PAID
24/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
630,986.51
ORDINARY FULLY
-
35,097
-
35,097
PAID
24/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
508,086.45
ORDINARY FULLY
-
28,261
-
28,261
PAID
24/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
471,140.91
ORDINARY FULLY
-
26,206
-
26,206
PAID
24/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
379,936.68
ORDINARY FULLY
-
21,133
-
21,133
PAID
24/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
287,078.46
ORDINARY FULLY
-
15,968
-
15,968
PAID
24/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
276,075.70
ORDINARY FULLY
-
15,356
-
15,356
PAID
24/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
222,931.66
ORDINARY FULLY
-
12,400
-
12,400
PAID
24/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
200,530.62
ORDINARY FULLY
-
11,154
-
11,154
PAID
24/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
95,554.99
ORDINARY FULLY
-
5,315
-
5,315
PAID
24/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
93,847.04
ORDINARY FULLY
-
5,220
-
5,220
PAID
24/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
90,467.12
ORDINARY FULLY
-
5,032
-
5,032
PAID
24/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
67,886.29
ORDINARY FULLY
-
3,776
-
3,776
PAID
24/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
57,189.17
ORDINARY FULLY
-
3,181
-
3,181
PAID
24/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
54,977.82
ORDINARY FULLY
-
3,058
-
3,058
PAID
24/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
39,768.14
ORDINARY FULLY
-
2,212
-
2,212
PAID
24/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
34,086.98
ORDINARY FULLY
-
1,896
-
1,896
PAID
24/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
22,652.73
ORDINARY FULLY
-
1,260
-
1,260
PAID
24/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
12,746.65
ORDINARY FULLY
-
709
-
709
PAID
24/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
3,361.96
ORDINARY FULLY
-
187
-
187
PAID
24/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
485.42
ORDINARY FULLY
-
27
-
27
PAID
25/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
155,774.26
ORDINARY FULLY
-
8,888
-
8,888
PAID
25/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
125,418.61
ORDINARY FULLY
-
7,156
-
7,156
PAID
25/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
116,304.91
ORDINARY FULLY
-
6,636
-
6,636
PAID
25/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
93,493.98
ORDINARY FULLY
-
5,378
-
5,378
PAID
25/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
93,783.54
ORDINARY FULLY
-
5,351
-
5,351
PAID
25/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
70,876.58
ORDINARY FULLY
-
4,044
-
4,044
PAID
25/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
68,195.06
ORDINARY FULLY
-
3,891
-
3,891
PAID
25/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
55,032.76
ORDINARY FULLY
-
3,140
-
3,140
PAID
25/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
49,494.43
ORDINARY FULLY
-
2,824
-
2,824
PAID
25/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
23,590.48
ORDINARY FULLY
-
1,346
-
1,346
PAID
25/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
23,169.85
ORDINARY FULLY
-
1,322
-
1,322
PAID
25/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
22,328.57
ORDINARY FULLY
-
1,274
-
1,274
PAID
25/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
16,755.20
ORDINARY FULLY
-
956
-
956
PAID
25/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
14,108.72
ORDINARY FULLY
-
805
-
805
PAID
25/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
13,565.40
ORDINARY FULLY
-
774
-
774
PAID
25/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
9,814.76
ORDINARY FULLY
-
560
-
560
PAID
25/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
8,412.65
ORDINARY FULLY
-
480
-
480
PAID
25/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
5,590.91
ORDINARY FULLY
-
319
-
319
PAID
25/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
3,154.75
ORDINARY FULLY
-
180
-
180
PAID
25/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
823.74
ORDINARY FULLY
-
47
-
47
PAID
25/2/2020
As above
Sale
-$
122.68
ORDINARY FULLY
-
7
-
7
PAID
This is Annexure "B" as mentioned in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
Calvin Kwok
Company Secretary
Date: 27/06/2020
Annexure C
Holder of relevant interest
Registered holder of securities
Person entitled to be
Number of
Class of
Person's votes
registered as holder
securities
securities
Pinnacle Investment Management
BNP Paribas Securities Services
BNP Paribas Securities
1,287,209
Ordinary fully paid
1,287,209
Group Limited (and its subsidiaries
Services
listed in Annexure A)
Pinnacle Investment Management
NAB Custodial Services
NAB Custodial Services
1,335,259
Ordinary fully paid
1,335,259
Group Limited (and its subsidiaries
listed in Annexure A)
Pinnacle Investment Management
JP Morgan Chase Bank
JP Morgan Chase Bank
3,729,620
Ordinary fully paid
3,729,620
Group Limited (and its subsidiaries
listed in Annexure A)
Pinnacle Investment Management
Northern Trust
Northern Trust
883,489
Ordinary fully paid
883,489
Group Limited (and its subsidiaries
listed in Annexure A)
Pinnacle Investment Management
Citibank
Citibank
789,818
Ordinary fully paid
789,818
Group Limited (and its subsidiaries
listed in Annexure A)
Pinnacle Investment Management
RBC Investor Services Trust
RBC Investor Services Trust
3,129,494
Ordinary fully paid
3,129,494
Group Limited (and its subsidiaries
listed in Annexure A)
Pinnacle Investment Management
State Street
State Street
3,321,146
Ordinary fully paid
3,321,146
Group Limited (and its subsidiaries
listed in Annexure A)
Pinnacle Investment Management
Bank of New York
Bank of New York
139,081
Ordinary fully paid
139,081
Group Limited (and its subsidiaries
listed in Annexure A)
Pinnacle Investment Management
HSBC
HSBC
670,412
Ordinary fully paid
670,412
Group Limited (and its subsidiaries
listed in Annexure A)
This is Annexure "C" of 1 page as mentioned in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
`
Calvin Kwok
Company Secretary
Date: 27/06/2020
Annexure D
Name
ACN
Nature of Association
Pinnacle Investment Management
100 325 184
Related body corporate of each other entity listed in
Group Limited
Annexure D.
Pinnacle Investment Management
109 659 109
Related body corporate of each other entity listed in
Limited
Annexure D.
Pinnacle Fund Services Limited
082 494 362
Related body corporate of each other entity listed in
Annexure D.
Ariano Pty Limited
605 250 799
Related body corporate of each other entity listed in
Annexure D.
Next Financial Limited
081 722 894
Related body corporate of each other entity listed in
Annexure D.
Next Financial Nominees Pty Ltd
093 252 576
Related body corporate of each other entity listed in
Annexure D.
Next Financial Nominees No. 2 Pty
132 819 115
Related body corporate of each other entity listed in
Ltd
Annexure D.
Investment Solutions Client
117 898 334
Related body corporate of each other entity listed in
Services Pty Ltd
Annexure D.
Priority Funds Management Pty Ltd
120 826 575
Related body corporate of each other entity listed in
Annexure D.
Priority Investment Management Pty
116 943 456
Related body corporate of each other entity listed in
Ltd
Annexure D.
PNI Option Plan Managers Pty Ltd
116 943 456
Related body corporate of each other entity listed in
Annexure D.
Pinnacle RE Services Limited
130 508 379
Related body corporate of each other entity listed in
Annexure D.
Pinnacle Services Administration
126 175 148
Related body corporate of each other entity listed in
Pty Ltd
Annexure D.
Pinnacle Investment Management
Company
Related body corporate of each other entity listed in
(UK) Limited
Number
Annexure D.
11026111
POSH Nominees Pty Limited
620 094 251
Related body corporate of each other entity listed in
Annexure D.
This is Annexure "D" as mentioned in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
Calvin Kwok
Company Secretary
Date: 27/06/2020
Annexure E
Name
Address
Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited
Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia
Pinnacle Fund Services Limited
Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia
Pinnacle Investment Management Limited
Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia
Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited
Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia
Pinnacle Investment Management Limited
Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia
Pinnacle Fund Services Limited
Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia
Ariano Pty Limited
Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia
Next Financial Limited
Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia
Next Financial Nominees Pty Ltd
Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia
Next Financial Nominees No. 2 Pty Ltd
Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia
Investment Solutions Client Services Pty Ltd
Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia
Priority Funds Management Pty Ltd
Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia
Priority Investment Management Pty Ltd
Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia
PNI Option Plan Managers Pty Ltd
Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia
Pinnacle Investment Management (UK) Limited
7th Floor, Dashwood House, 69 Old Broad Street, London EC2M 1QS, United Kingdom
Pinnacle RE Services Limited
Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia
Pinnacle Services Administration Pty Ltd
Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia
POSH Nominees Pty Limited
Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia
This is Annexure "E" as mentioned in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
Calvin Kwok
Company Secretary
Date: 27/06/2020
Disclaimer
Carsales.com Limited published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 05:30:10 UTC
Latest news on CARSALES.COM LTD
Sales 2020
446 M
EBIT 2020
204 M
Net income 2020
142 M
Debt 2020
373 M
Yield 2020
2,85%
P/E ratio 2020
28,9x
P/E ratio 2021
26,4x
EV / Sales2020
10,0x
EV / Sales2021
9,20x
Capitalization
4 103 M
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends CARSALES.COM LTD
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
13
Average target price
17,71 AUD
Last Close Price
16,73 AUD
Spread / Highest target
28,2%
Spread / Average Target
5,88%
Spread / Lowest Target
-8,85%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.