carsales com : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window

News Summary

carsales com : Change in substantial holding

02/27/2020 | 12:31am EST

604 Page 1 of 3 15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

CARSALES.COM LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

074 444 018

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED (AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

LISTED IN ANNEXURE A)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

100 325 184

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

The previous notice was dated

2. Previous and present voting power

24/02/2020

18/11/2019

18/11/2019

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

17,746,094

7.24%

15,285,528

6.23%

REFER TO

ANNEXURE A

PART 1 AND

PART 2

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in

Class and number

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

relation to change (7)

of securities

affected

changed

affected

REFER TO

ANNEXURE

B

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered holder

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant

Class and number

Person's votes

relevant

of securities

registered as holder

interest (6)

of securities

interest

(8)

REFER TO

ANNEXURE

C

604 Page 2 of 3 15 July 2001

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

NO CHANGES - REFER TO

ANNEXURE D FOR PRESENT

ASSOCIATIONS

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

REFER TO ANNEXURE E

Signature

print name

CALVIN KWOK

capacity

COMPANY SECRETARY

sign here

date

27/02/2020

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".

604 Page 3 of 3 15 July 2001

  1. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Annexure A - Part 1

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest

Number of

Class of securities

securities

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited

Relevant interest by virtue of section 608(3)

15,285,528

ORDINARY FULLY

Pinnacle Investment Management Limited

of the Corporations Act as it or its associates holds directly or

PAID

Ariano Pty Limited (ACN 605 250 799)

indirectly above 20% voting power in one or more affiliated

Next Financial Limited (ACN 081 722 894)

investment managers (see Annexure A - Part 2) and Pinnacle

Next Financial Nominees Pty Ltd (ACN 093 252 576)

Fund Services Limited, who each in turn hold relevant interests

Next Financial Nominees No. 2 Pty Ltd (ACN 132 819 115)

in the securities the subject of this notice.

Investment Solutions Client Services Pty Ltd (ACN 117 898 334)

Priority Funds Management Pty Ltd (ACN 120 826 575)

Priority Investment Management Pty Ltd (ACN 116 943 456

PNI Option Plan Managers Pty Ltd (ACN 125 030 766)

Pinnacle RE Services Limited (ACN 130 508 379)

Pinnacle Services Administration Pty Ltd (ACN 126 175 148)

Pinnacle Investment Management (UK) Limited (Company Number 11026111)

POSH Nominees Pty Limited (ACN 620 094 251)

Pinnacle Fund Services Limited (ACN 082 494 362)

Relevant interest held through the power to control voting

15,285,528

ORDINARY FULLY

and/or disposal of securities in its capacity as responsible

PAID

entity or trustee of registered or unregistered schemes and/or

relevant interest by virtue of section 608(3)

of the Corporations Act as it or its associates holds directly or

indirectly above 20% voting power in one or more affiliated

investment managers (see Annexure A - Part 2) who each in

turn hold relevant interests in the securities the subject of this

notice.

This is Annexure "A - Part 1" as mentioned in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

Calvin Kwok

Company Secretary

Date: 27/06/2020

Annexure A - Part 2

Affiliated Investment Managers in which Pinnacle has over 20% voting power

Antipodes Partners Limited (ACN 602 042 035)

Hyperion Asset Management Limited (ACN 080 135 897)

Metrics Credit Partners Pty Limited (ACN 150 646 996)

Palisade Investment Partners Limited (ACN 124 326 361)

Plato Investment Management Limited (ACN 120 730 136)

Resolution Capital Limited (ACN 108 584 167)

Solaris Investment Management Limited (ACN 128 512 621)

Two Trees Investment Management Pty Limited (ACN 616 424 170)

Riparian Capital Partners Pty Ltd (ACN 630 179 752)

This is Annexure "A - Part 2" as mentioned in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

Calvin Kwok

Company Secretary

Date: 27/06/2020

Annexure B

Date of

Person whose relevant

Nature of

Consideration

Class of Securities

Number of

Person's votes

change

interest changed

change

securities

affected

Cash

Non-cash

28/10/2019

Pinnacle Investment

Sale

-$

392,132.15

ORDINARY FULLY

-

25,000

-

25,000

Management Group

PAID

Limited (and its

subsidiaries listed in

Annexure A)

29/10/2019

As above

Sale

-$

390,845.00

ORDINARY FULLY

-

25,000

-

25,000

PAID

29/10/2019

As above

Purchase

$

390,892.50

ORDINARY FULLY

25,000

25,000

PAID

30/10/2019

As above

Sale

-$

388,005.00

ORDINARY FULLY

-

25,000

-

25,000

PAID

30/10/2019

As above

Sale

-$

338,380.50

ORDINARY FULLY

-

21,831

-

21,831

PAID

30/10/2019

As above

Purchase

$

8,849.58

ORDINARY FULLY

570

570

PAID

30/10/2019

As above

Purchase

$

338,380.50

ORDINARY FULLY

21,831

21,831

PAID

30/10/2019

As above

Purchase

$

388,005.00

ORDINARY FULLY

25,000

25,000

PAID

31/10/2019

As above

Sale

-$

772,560.24

ORDINARY FULLY

-

49,690

-

49,690

PAID

31/10/2019

As above

Purchase

$

175,484.02

ORDINARY FULLY

11,280

11,280

PAID

31/10/2019

As above

Purchase

$

383,870.24

ORDINARY FULLY

24,690

24,690

PAID

31/10/2019

As above

Purchase

$

388,690.01

ORDINARY FULLY

25,000

25,000

PAID

1/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

618,056.88

ORDINARY FULLY

-

39,772

-

39,772

PAID

1/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

397,455.59

ORDINARY FULLY

-

25,310

-

25,310

PAID

1/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

152,903.28

ORDINARY FULLY

-

9,701

-

9,701

PAID

4/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

396,492.50

ORDINARY FULLY

-

25,000

-

25,000

PAID

5/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

237,482.01

ORDINARY FULLY

-

15,000

-

15,000

PAID

6/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

568,006.96

ORDINARY FULLY

-

36,573

-

36,573

PAID

6/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

390,476.63

ORDINARY FULLY

-

25,000

-

25,000

PAID

7/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

395,730.00

ORDINARY FULLY

-

25,000

-

25,000

PAID

8/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

394,346.63

ORDINARY FULLY

-

25,000

-

25,000

PAID

11/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

316,017.90

ORDINARY FULLY

-

20,000

-

20,000

PAID

11/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

60,402.37

ORDINARY FULLY

-

3,824

-

3,824

PAID

12/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

392,810.00

ORDINARY FULLY

-

25,000

-

25,000

PAID

12/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

46,038.47

ORDINARY FULLY

-

2,934

-

2,934

PAID

12/11/2019

As above

Purchase

$

74,961.34

ORDINARY FULLY

4,768

4,768

PAID

13/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

394,483.67

ORDINARY FULLY

-

25,000

-

25,000

PAID

14/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

399,727.73

ORDINARY FULLY

-

25,000

-

25,000

PAID

15/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

394,202.50

ORDINARY FULLY

-

25,000

-

25,000

PAID

18/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

395,710.00

ORDINARY FULLY

-

25,000

-

25,000

PAID

19/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

402,452.50

ORDINARY FULLY

-

25,000

-

25,000

PAID

20/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

394,412.50

ORDINARY FULLY

-

25,000

-

25,000

PAID

21/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

308,959.20

ORDINARY FULLY

-

20,000

-

20,000

PAID

22/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

54,741.78

ORDINARY FULLY

-

3,398

-

3,398

PAID

22/11/2019

As above

Purchase

$

54,741.78

ORDINARY FULLY

3,398

3,398

PAID

25/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

374,922.67

ORDINARY FULLY

-

23,573

-

23,573

PAID

27/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

2,322,059.64

ORDINARY FULLY

-

142,390

-

142,390

PAID

27/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

1,926,189.17

ORDINARY FULLY

-

118,115

-

118,115

PAID

27/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

1,801,076.16

ORDINARY FULLY

-

110,443

-

110,443

PAID

27/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

1,379,553.59

ORDINARY FULLY

-

84,595

-

84,595

PAID

27/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

1,136,535.59

ORDINARY FULLY

-

69,693

-

69,693

PAID

27/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

894,544.99

ORDINARY FULLY

-

54,854

-

54,854

PAID

27/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

790,664.65

ORDINARY FULLY

-

48,484

-

48,484

PAID

27/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

631,876.15

ORDINARY FULLY

-

38,747

-

38,747

PAID

27/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

299,817.86

ORDINARY FULLY

-

18,385

-

18,385

PAID

27/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

286,200.91

ORDINARY FULLY

-

17,550

-

17,550

PAID

27/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

285,695.36

ORDINARY FULLY

-

17,519

-

17,519

PAID

27/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

282,189.20

ORDINARY FULLY

-

17,304

-

17,304

PAID

27/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

238,533.37

ORDINARY FULLY

-

14,627

-

14,627

PAID

27/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

180,021.18

ORDINARY FULLY

-

11,039

-

11,039

PAID

27/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

120,742.53

ORDINARY FULLY

-

7,404

-

7,404

PAID

27/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

119,535.76

ORDINARY FULLY

-

7,330

-

7,330

PAID

27/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

66,714.99

ORDINARY FULLY

-

4,091

-

4,091

PAID

27/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

44,324.46

ORDINARY FULLY

-

2,718

-

2,718

PAID

27/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

12,687.43

ORDINARY FULLY

-

778

-

778

PAID

27/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

10,127.11

ORDINARY FULLY

-

621

-

621

PAID

27/11/2019

As above

Sale

-$

3,669.24

ORDINARY FULLY

-

225

-

225

PAID

27/11/2019

As above

Purchase

$

12,540.81

ORDINARY FULLY

768

768

PAID

27/11/2019

As above

Purchase

$

46,104.70

ORDINARY FULLY

2,820

2,820

PAID

29/11/2019

As above

Purchase

$

466,548.45

ORDINARY FULLY

28,356

28,356

PAID

3/12/2019

As above

Sale

-$

166,994.79

ORDINARY FULLY

-

10,346

-

10,346

PAID

5/12/2019

As above

Sale

-$

180,384.67

ORDINARY FULLY

-

11,267

-

11,267

PAID

5/12/2019

As above

Sale

-$

133,299.26

ORDINARY FULLY

-

8,326

-

8,326

PAID

10/12/2019

As above

Sale

-$

429,734.36

ORDINARY FULLY

-

25,732

-

25,732

PAID

9/1/2020

As above

Sale

-$

319,629.86

ORDINARY FULLY

-

18,186

-

18,186

PAID

9/1/2020

As above

Sale

-$

63,938.43

ORDINARY FULLY

-

3,639

-

3,639

PAID

9/1/2020

As above

Purchase

$

351,578.00

ORDINARY FULLY

20,000

20,000

PAID

10/1/2020

As above

Sale

-$

723,069.98

ORDINARY FULLY

-

40,921

-

40,921

PAID

10/1/2020

As above

Purchase

$

354,066.00

ORDINARY FULLY

20,000

20,000

PAID

15/1/2020

As above

Sale

-$

5,149,037.37

ORDINARY FULLY

-

290,399

-

290,399

PAID

15/1/2020

As above

In-specie Redemption

-$

2,906,004.72

ORDINARY FULLY

-

162,984

-

162,984

PAID

15/1/2020

As above

Sale

-$

2,160,227.20

ORDINARY FULLY

-

121,834

-

121,834

PAID

15/1/2020

As above

Sale

-$

2,059,214.23

ORDINARY FULLY

-

116,137

-

116,137

PAID

15/1/2020

As above

Sale

-$

1,747,416.25

ORDINARY FULLY

-

98,552

-

98,552

PAID

15/1/2020

As above

Sale

-$

1,536,418.47

ORDINARY FULLY

-

86,652

-

86,652

PAID

15/1/2020

As above

Sale

-$

1,240,489.64

ORDINARY FULLY

-

69,962

-

69,962

PAID

15/1/2020

As above

Sale

-$

837,501.61

ORDINARY FULLY

-

47,234

-

47,234

PAID

15/1/2020

As above

Sale

-$

819,167.85

ORDINARY FULLY

-

46,200

-

46,200

PAID

15/1/2020

As above

Sale

-$

509,479.85

ORDINARY FULLY

-

28,734

-

28,734

PAID

15/1/2020

As above

Sale

-$

362,472.92

ORDINARY FULLY

-

20,443

-

20,443

PAID

15/1/2020

As above

Sale

-$

353,412.42

ORDINARY FULLY

-

19,932

-

19,932

PAID

15/1/2020

As above

Sale

-$

309,244.73

ORDINARY FULLY

-

17,441

-

17,441

PAID

15/1/2020

As above

Sale

-$

306,035.44

ORDINARY FULLY

-

17,260

-

17,260

PAID

15/1/2020

As above

Sale

-$

221,423.56

ORDINARY FULLY

-

12,488

-

12,488

PAID

15/1/2020

As above

Sale

-$

189,046.92

ORDINARY FULLY

-

10,662

-

10,662

PAID

15/1/2020

As above

Sale

-$

129,630.66

ORDINARY FULLY

-

7,311

-

7,311

PAID

15/1/2020

As above

Sale

-$

111,296.90

ORDINARY FULLY

-

6,277

-

6,277

PAID

15/1/2020

As above

Sale

-$

74,735.77

ORDINARY FULLY

-

4,215

-

4,215

PAID

15/1/2020

As above

Sale

-$

41,543.51

ORDINARY FULLY

-

2,343

-

2,343

PAID

15/1/2020

As above

Sale

-$

16,737.97

ORDINARY FULLY

-

944

-

944

PAID

15/1/2020

As above

Sale

-$

8,546.30

ORDINARY FULLY

-

482

-

482

PAID

15/1/2020

As above

Sale

-$

2,571.21

ORDINARY FULLY

-

144

-

144

PAID

15/1/2020

As above

Sale

-$

1,613.52

ORDINARY FULLY

-

91

-

91

PAID

17/1/2020

As above

Purchase

$

17,942.00

ORDINARY FULLY

1,000

1,000

PAID

17/1/2020

As above

Purchase

$

448,550.00

ORDINARY FULLY

25,000

25,000

PAID

20/1/2020

As above

Sale

-$

73,811.49

ORDINARY FULLY

-

4,110

-

4,110

PAID

5/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

1,198,664.05

ORDINARY FULLY

-

69,664

-

69,664

PAID

5/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

472,675.99

ORDINARY FULLY

-

27,471

-

27,471

PAID

5/2/2020

As above

Purchase

$

603,925.00

ORDINARY FULLY

35,000

35,000

PAID

17/2/2020

As above

Purchase

$

2,126.34

ORDINARY FULLY

114

114

PAID

17/2/2020

As above

Purchase

$

55,564.61

ORDINARY FULLY

2,979

2,979

PAID

19/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

809,938.47

ORDINARY FULLY

-

43,169

-

43,169

PAID

19/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

707,816.68

ORDINARY FULLY

-

37,726

-

37,726

PAID

19/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

604,775.57

ORDINARY FULLY

-

32,234

-

32,234

PAID

19/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

487,681.68

ORDINARY FULLY

-

25,993

-

25,993

PAID

19/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

368,505.21

ORDINARY FULLY

-

19,641

-

19,641

PAID

19/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

354,452.45

ORDINARY FULLY

-

18,892

-

18,892

PAID

19/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

286,158.62

ORDINARY FULLY

-

15,252

-

15,252

PAID

19/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

279,347.99

ORDINARY FULLY

-

14,889

-

14,889

PAID

19/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

122,647.45

ORDINARY FULLY

-

6,537

-

6,537

PAID

19/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

120,471.06

ORDINARY FULLY

-

6,421

-

6,421

PAID

19/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

116,137.02

ORDINARY FULLY

-

6,190

-

6,190

PAID

19/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

87,130.91

ORDINARY FULLY

-

4,644

-

4,644

PAID

19/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

73,397.09

ORDINARY FULLY

-

3,912

-

3,912

PAID

19/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

70,564.03

ORDINARY FULLY

-

3,761

-

3,761

PAID

19/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

51,032.74

ORDINARY FULLY

-

2,720

-

2,720

PAID

19/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

43,753.08

ORDINARY FULLY

-

2,332

-

2,332

PAID

19/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

29,062.40

ORDINARY FULLY

-

1,549

-

1,549

PAID

19/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

16,360.49

ORDINARY FULLY

-

872

-

872

PAID

19/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

4,315.27

ORDINARY FULLY

-

230

-

230

PAID

19/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

637.91

ORDINARY FULLY

-

34

-

34

PAID

19/2/2020

As above

Purchase

$

43,663.08

ORDINARY FULLY

2,342

2,342

PAID

19/2/2020

As above

Purchase

$

130,299.42

ORDINARY FULLY

6,989

6,989

PAID

19/2/2020

As above

Purchase

$

443,230.57

ORDINARY FULLY

23,774

23,774

PAID

19/2/2020

As above

Purchase

$

3,126,142.08

ORDINARY FULLY

167,680

167,680

PAID

20/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

1,125,555.64

ORDINARY FULLY

-

60,946

-

60,946

PAID

20/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

444,231.22

ORDINARY FULLY

-

24,054

-

24,054

PAID

20/2/2020

As above

Purchase

$

18,461.22

ORDINARY FULLY

992

992

PAID

20/2/2020

As above

Purchase

$

55,067.29

ORDINARY FULLY

2,959

2,959

PAID

20/2/2020

As above

Purchase

$

187,292.05

ORDINARY FULLY

10,064

10,064

PAID

20/2/2020

As above

Purchase

$

1,321,037.95

ORDINARY FULLY

70,985

70,985

PAID

21/2/2020

As above

Purchase

$

200,481.17

ORDINARY FULLY

10,926

10,926

PAID

24/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

630,986.51

ORDINARY FULLY

-

35,097

-

35,097

PAID

24/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

508,086.45

ORDINARY FULLY

-

28,261

-

28,261

PAID

24/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

471,140.91

ORDINARY FULLY

-

26,206

-

26,206

PAID

24/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

379,936.68

ORDINARY FULLY

-

21,133

-

21,133

PAID

24/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

287,078.46

ORDINARY FULLY

-

15,968

-

15,968

PAID

24/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

276,075.70

ORDINARY FULLY

-

15,356

-

15,356

PAID

24/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

222,931.66

ORDINARY FULLY

-

12,400

-

12,400

PAID

24/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

200,530.62

ORDINARY FULLY

-

11,154

-

11,154

PAID

24/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

95,554.99

ORDINARY FULLY

-

5,315

-

5,315

PAID

24/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

93,847.04

ORDINARY FULLY

-

5,220

-

5,220

PAID

24/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

90,467.12

ORDINARY FULLY

-

5,032

-

5,032

PAID

24/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

67,886.29

ORDINARY FULLY

-

3,776

-

3,776

PAID

24/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

57,189.17

ORDINARY FULLY

-

3,181

-

3,181

PAID

24/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

54,977.82

ORDINARY FULLY

-

3,058

-

3,058

PAID

24/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

39,768.14

ORDINARY FULLY

-

2,212

-

2,212

PAID

24/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

34,086.98

ORDINARY FULLY

-

1,896

-

1,896

PAID

24/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

22,652.73

ORDINARY FULLY

-

1,260

-

1,260

PAID

24/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

12,746.65

ORDINARY FULLY

-

709

-

709

PAID

24/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

3,361.96

ORDINARY FULLY

-

187

-

187

PAID

24/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

485.42

ORDINARY FULLY

-

27

-

27

PAID

25/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

155,774.26

ORDINARY FULLY

-

8,888

-

8,888

PAID

25/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

125,418.61

ORDINARY FULLY

-

7,156

-

7,156

PAID

25/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

116,304.91

ORDINARY FULLY

-

6,636

-

6,636

PAID

25/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

93,493.98

ORDINARY FULLY

-

5,378

-

5,378

PAID

25/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

93,783.54

ORDINARY FULLY

-

5,351

-

5,351

PAID

25/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

70,876.58

ORDINARY FULLY

-

4,044

-

4,044

PAID

25/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

68,195.06

ORDINARY FULLY

-

3,891

-

3,891

PAID

25/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

55,032.76

ORDINARY FULLY

-

3,140

-

3,140

PAID

25/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

49,494.43

ORDINARY FULLY

-

2,824

-

2,824

PAID

25/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

23,590.48

ORDINARY FULLY

-

1,346

-

1,346

PAID

25/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

23,169.85

ORDINARY FULLY

-

1,322

-

1,322

PAID

25/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

22,328.57

ORDINARY FULLY

-

1,274

-

1,274

PAID

25/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

16,755.20

ORDINARY FULLY

-

956

-

956

PAID

25/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

14,108.72

ORDINARY FULLY

-

805

-

805

PAID

25/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

13,565.40

ORDINARY FULLY

-

774

-

774

PAID

25/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

9,814.76

ORDINARY FULLY

-

560

-

560

PAID

25/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

8,412.65

ORDINARY FULLY

-

480

-

480

PAID

25/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

5,590.91

ORDINARY FULLY

-

319

-

319

PAID

25/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

3,154.75

ORDINARY FULLY

-

180

-

180

PAID

25/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

823.74

ORDINARY FULLY

-

47

-

47

PAID

25/2/2020

As above

Sale

-$

122.68

ORDINARY FULLY

-

7

-

7

PAID

This is Annexure "B" as mentioned in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

Calvin Kwok

Company Secretary

Date: 27/06/2020

Annexure C

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be

Number of

Class of

Person's votes

registered as holder

securities

securities

Pinnacle Investment Management

BNP Paribas Securities Services

BNP Paribas Securities

1,287,209

Ordinary fully paid

1,287,209

Group Limited (and its subsidiaries

Services

listed in Annexure A)

Pinnacle Investment Management

NAB Custodial Services

NAB Custodial Services

1,335,259

Ordinary fully paid

1,335,259

Group Limited (and its subsidiaries

listed in Annexure A)

Pinnacle Investment Management

JP Morgan Chase Bank

JP Morgan Chase Bank

3,729,620

Ordinary fully paid

3,729,620

Group Limited (and its subsidiaries

listed in Annexure A)

Pinnacle Investment Management

Northern Trust

Northern Trust

883,489

Ordinary fully paid

883,489

Group Limited (and its subsidiaries

listed in Annexure A)

Pinnacle Investment Management

Citibank

Citibank

789,818

Ordinary fully paid

789,818

Group Limited (and its subsidiaries

listed in Annexure A)

Pinnacle Investment Management

RBC Investor Services Trust

RBC Investor Services Trust

3,129,494

Ordinary fully paid

3,129,494

Group Limited (and its subsidiaries

listed in Annexure A)

Pinnacle Investment Management

State Street

State Street

3,321,146

Ordinary fully paid

3,321,146

Group Limited (and its subsidiaries

listed in Annexure A)

Pinnacle Investment Management

Bank of New York

Bank of New York

139,081

Ordinary fully paid

139,081

Group Limited (and its subsidiaries

listed in Annexure A)

Pinnacle Investment Management

HSBC

HSBC

670,412

Ordinary fully paid

670,412

Group Limited (and its subsidiaries

listed in Annexure A)

This is Annexure "C" of 1 page as mentioned in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

`

Calvin Kwok

Company Secretary

Date: 27/06/2020

Annexure D

Name

ACN

Nature of Association

Pinnacle Investment Management

100 325 184

Related body corporate of each other entity listed in

Group Limited

Annexure D.

Pinnacle Investment Management

109 659 109

Related body corporate of each other entity listed in

Limited

Annexure D.

Pinnacle Fund Services Limited

082 494 362

Related body corporate of each other entity listed in

Annexure D.

Ariano Pty Limited

605 250 799

Related body corporate of each other entity listed in

Annexure D.

Next Financial Limited

081 722 894

Related body corporate of each other entity listed in

Annexure D.

Next Financial Nominees Pty Ltd

093 252 576

Related body corporate of each other entity listed in

Annexure D.

Next Financial Nominees No. 2 Pty

132 819 115

Related body corporate of each other entity listed in

Ltd

Annexure D.

Investment Solutions Client

117 898 334

Related body corporate of each other entity listed in

Services Pty Ltd

Annexure D.

Priority Funds Management Pty Ltd

120 826 575

Related body corporate of each other entity listed in

Annexure D.

Priority Investment Management Pty

116 943 456

Related body corporate of each other entity listed in

Ltd

Annexure D.

PNI Option Plan Managers Pty Ltd

116 943 456

Related body corporate of each other entity listed in

Annexure D.

Pinnacle RE Services Limited

130 508 379

Related body corporate of each other entity listed in

Annexure D.

Pinnacle Services Administration

126 175 148

Related body corporate of each other entity listed in

Pty Ltd

Annexure D.

Pinnacle Investment Management

Company

Related body corporate of each other entity listed in

(UK) Limited

Number

Annexure D.

11026111

POSH Nominees Pty Limited

620 094 251

Related body corporate of each other entity listed in

Annexure D.

This is Annexure "D" as mentioned in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

Calvin Kwok

Company Secretary

Date: 27/06/2020

Annexure E

Name

Address

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited

Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia

Pinnacle Fund Services Limited

Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia

Pinnacle Investment Management Limited

Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited

Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia

Pinnacle Investment Management Limited

Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia

Pinnacle Fund Services Limited

Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia

Ariano Pty Limited

Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia

Next Financial Limited

Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia

Next Financial Nominees Pty Ltd

Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia

Next Financial Nominees No. 2 Pty Ltd

Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia

Investment Solutions Client Services Pty Ltd

Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia

Priority Funds Management Pty Ltd

Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia

Priority Investment Management Pty Ltd

Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia

PNI Option Plan Managers Pty Ltd

Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia

Pinnacle Investment Management (UK) Limited

7th Floor, Dashwood House, 69 Old Broad Street, London EC2M 1QS, United Kingdom

Pinnacle RE Services Limited

Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia

Pinnacle Services Administration Pty Ltd

Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia

POSH Nominees Pty Limited

Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia

This is Annexure "E" as mentioned in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

Calvin Kwok

Company Secretary

Date: 27/06/2020

Disclaimer

Carsales.com Limited published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 05:30:10 UTC
