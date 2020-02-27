carsales com : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window 0 02/27/2020 | 12:31am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 604 Page 1 of 3 15 July 2001 Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme CARSALES.COM LIMITED ACN/ARSN 074 444 018 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED (AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES LISTED IN ANNEXURE A) ACN/ARSN (if applicable) 100 325 184 There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on The previous notice was given to the company on The previous notice was dated 2. Previous and present voting power 24/02/2020 18/11/2019 18/11/2019 The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows: Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) ORDINARY FULLY PAID 17,746,094 7.24% 15,285,528 6.23% REFER TO ANNEXURE A PART 1 AND PART 2 3. Changes in relevant interests Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Date of Person whose Nature of change (6) Consideration given in Class and number Person's votes change relevant interest relation to change (7) of securities affected changed affected REFER TO ANNEXURE B 4. Present relevant interests Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: Holder of Registered holder Person entitled to be Nature of relevant Class and number Person's votes relevant of securities registered as holder interest (6) of securities interest (8) REFER TO ANNEXURE C 604 Page 2 of 3 15 July 2001 5. Changes in association The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association NO CHANGES - REFER TO ANNEXURE D FOR PRESENT ASSOCIATIONS 6. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address REFER TO ANNEXURE E Signature print name CALVIN KWOK capacity COMPANY SECRETARY sign here date 27/02/2020 DIRECTIONS If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100. Include details of: any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies). See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown". 604 Page 3 of 3 15 July 2001 Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice. Annexure A - Part 1 Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest Number of Class of securities securities Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited Relevant interest by virtue of section 608(3) 15,285,528 ORDINARY FULLY Pinnacle Investment Management Limited of the Corporations Act as it or its associates holds directly or PAID Ariano Pty Limited (ACN 605 250 799) indirectly above 20% voting power in one or more affiliated Next Financial Limited (ACN 081 722 894) investment managers (see Annexure A - Part 2) and Pinnacle Next Financial Nominees Pty Ltd (ACN 093 252 576) Fund Services Limited, who each in turn hold relevant interests Next Financial Nominees No. 2 Pty Ltd (ACN 132 819 115) in the securities the subject of this notice. Investment Solutions Client Services Pty Ltd (ACN 117 898 334) Priority Funds Management Pty Ltd (ACN 120 826 575) Priority Investment Management Pty Ltd (ACN 116 943 456 PNI Option Plan Managers Pty Ltd (ACN 125 030 766) Pinnacle RE Services Limited (ACN 130 508 379) Pinnacle Services Administration Pty Ltd (ACN 126 175 148) Pinnacle Investment Management (UK) Limited (Company Number 11026111) POSH Nominees Pty Limited (ACN 620 094 251) Pinnacle Fund Services Limited (ACN 082 494 362) Relevant interest held through the power to control voting 15,285,528 ORDINARY FULLY and/or disposal of securities in its capacity as responsible PAID entity or trustee of registered or unregistered schemes and/or relevant interest by virtue of section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as it or its associates holds directly or indirectly above 20% voting power in one or more affiliated investment managers (see Annexure A - Part 2) who each in turn hold relevant interests in the securities the subject of this notice. This is Annexure "A - Part 1" as mentioned in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder Calvin Kwok Company Secretary Date: 27/06/2020 Annexure A - Part 2 Affiliated Investment Managers in which Pinnacle has over 20% voting power Antipodes Partners Limited (ACN 602 042 035) Hyperion Asset Management Limited (ACN 080 135 897) Metrics Credit Partners Pty Limited (ACN 150 646 996) Palisade Investment Partners Limited (ACN 124 326 361) Plato Investment Management Limited (ACN 120 730 136) Resolution Capital Limited (ACN 108 584 167) Solaris Investment Management Limited (ACN 128 512 621) Two Trees Investment Management Pty Limited (ACN 616 424 170) Riparian Capital Partners Pty Ltd (ACN 630 179 752) This is Annexure "A - Part 2" as mentioned in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder Calvin Kwok Company Secretary Date: 27/06/2020 Annexure B Date of Person whose relevant Nature of Consideration Class of Securities Number of Person's votes change interest changed change securities affected Cash Non-cash 28/10/2019 Pinnacle Investment Sale -$ 392,132.15 ORDINARY FULLY - 25,000 - 25,000 Management Group PAID Limited (and its subsidiaries listed in Annexure A) 29/10/2019 As above Sale -$ 390,845.00 ORDINARY FULLY - 25,000 - 25,000 PAID 29/10/2019 As above Purchase $ 390,892.50 ORDINARY FULLY 25,000 25,000 PAID 30/10/2019 As above Sale -$ 388,005.00 ORDINARY FULLY - 25,000 - 25,000 PAID 30/10/2019 As above Sale -$ 338,380.50 ORDINARY FULLY - 21,831 - 21,831 PAID 30/10/2019 As above Purchase $ 8,849.58 ORDINARY FULLY 570 570 PAID 30/10/2019 As above Purchase $ 338,380.50 ORDINARY FULLY 21,831 21,831 PAID 30/10/2019 As above Purchase $ 388,005.00 ORDINARY FULLY 25,000 25,000 PAID 31/10/2019 As above Sale -$ 772,560.24 ORDINARY FULLY - 49,690 - 49,690 PAID 31/10/2019 As above Purchase $ 175,484.02 ORDINARY FULLY 11,280 11,280 PAID 31/10/2019 As above Purchase $ 383,870.24 ORDINARY FULLY 24,690 24,690 PAID 31/10/2019 As above Purchase $ 388,690.01 ORDINARY FULLY 25,000 25,000 PAID 1/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 618,056.88 ORDINARY FULLY - 39,772 - 39,772 PAID 1/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 397,455.59 ORDINARY FULLY - 25,310 - 25,310 PAID 1/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 152,903.28 ORDINARY FULLY - 9,701 - 9,701 PAID 4/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 396,492.50 ORDINARY FULLY - 25,000 - 25,000 PAID 5/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 237,482.01 ORDINARY FULLY - 15,000 - 15,000 PAID 6/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 568,006.96 ORDINARY FULLY - 36,573 - 36,573 PAID 6/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 390,476.63 ORDINARY FULLY - 25,000 - 25,000 PAID 7/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 395,730.00 ORDINARY FULLY - 25,000 - 25,000 PAID 8/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 394,346.63 ORDINARY FULLY - 25,000 - 25,000 PAID 11/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 316,017.90 ORDINARY FULLY - 20,000 - 20,000 PAID 11/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 60,402.37 ORDINARY FULLY - 3,824 - 3,824 PAID 12/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 392,810.00 ORDINARY FULLY - 25,000 - 25,000 PAID 12/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 46,038.47 ORDINARY FULLY - 2,934 - 2,934 PAID 12/11/2019 As above Purchase $ 74,961.34 ORDINARY FULLY 4,768 4,768 PAID 13/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 394,483.67 ORDINARY FULLY - 25,000 - 25,000 PAID 14/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 399,727.73 ORDINARY FULLY - 25,000 - 25,000 PAID 15/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 394,202.50 ORDINARY FULLY - 25,000 - 25,000 PAID 18/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 395,710.00 ORDINARY FULLY - 25,000 - 25,000 PAID 19/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 402,452.50 ORDINARY FULLY - 25,000 - 25,000 PAID 20/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 394,412.50 ORDINARY FULLY - 25,000 - 25,000 PAID 21/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 308,959.20 ORDINARY FULLY - 20,000 - 20,000 PAID 22/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 54,741.78 ORDINARY FULLY - 3,398 - 3,398 PAID 22/11/2019 As above Purchase $ 54,741.78 ORDINARY FULLY 3,398 3,398 PAID 25/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 374,922.67 ORDINARY FULLY - 23,573 - 23,573 PAID 27/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 2,322,059.64 ORDINARY FULLY - 142,390 - 142,390 PAID 27/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 1,926,189.17 ORDINARY FULLY - 118,115 - 118,115 PAID 27/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 1,801,076.16 ORDINARY FULLY - 110,443 - 110,443 PAID 27/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 1,379,553.59 ORDINARY FULLY - 84,595 - 84,595 PAID 27/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 1,136,535.59 ORDINARY FULLY - 69,693 - 69,693 PAID 27/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 894,544.99 ORDINARY FULLY - 54,854 - 54,854 PAID 27/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 790,664.65 ORDINARY FULLY - 48,484 - 48,484 PAID 27/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 631,876.15 ORDINARY FULLY - 38,747 - 38,747 PAID 27/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 299,817.86 ORDINARY FULLY - 18,385 - 18,385 PAID 27/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 286,200.91 ORDINARY FULLY - 17,550 - 17,550 PAID 27/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 285,695.36 ORDINARY FULLY - 17,519 - 17,519 PAID 27/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 282,189.20 ORDINARY FULLY - 17,304 - 17,304 PAID 27/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 238,533.37 ORDINARY FULLY - 14,627 - 14,627 PAID 27/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 180,021.18 ORDINARY FULLY - 11,039 - 11,039 PAID 27/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 120,742.53 ORDINARY FULLY - 7,404 - 7,404 PAID 27/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 119,535.76 ORDINARY FULLY - 7,330 - 7,330 PAID 27/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 66,714.99 ORDINARY FULLY - 4,091 - 4,091 PAID 27/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 44,324.46 ORDINARY FULLY - 2,718 - 2,718 PAID 27/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 12,687.43 ORDINARY FULLY - 778 - 778 PAID 27/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 10,127.11 ORDINARY FULLY - 621 - 621 PAID 27/11/2019 As above Sale -$ 3,669.24 ORDINARY FULLY - 225 - 225 PAID 27/11/2019 As above Purchase $ 12,540.81 ORDINARY FULLY 768 768 PAID 27/11/2019 As above Purchase $ 46,104.70 ORDINARY FULLY 2,820 2,820 PAID 29/11/2019 As above Purchase $ 466,548.45 ORDINARY FULLY 28,356 28,356 PAID 3/12/2019 As above Sale -$ 166,994.79 ORDINARY FULLY - 10,346 - 10,346 PAID 5/12/2019 As above Sale -$ 180,384.67 ORDINARY FULLY - 11,267 - 11,267 PAID 5/12/2019 As above Sale -$ 133,299.26 ORDINARY FULLY - 8,326 - 8,326 PAID 10/12/2019 As above Sale -$ 429,734.36 ORDINARY FULLY - 25,732 - 25,732 PAID 9/1/2020 As above Sale -$ 319,629.86 ORDINARY FULLY - 18,186 - 18,186 PAID 9/1/2020 As above Sale -$ 63,938.43 ORDINARY FULLY - 3,639 - 3,639 PAID 9/1/2020 As above Purchase $ 351,578.00 ORDINARY FULLY 20,000 20,000 PAID 10/1/2020 As above Sale -$ 723,069.98 ORDINARY FULLY - 40,921 - 40,921 PAID 10/1/2020 As above Purchase $ 354,066.00 ORDINARY FULLY 20,000 20,000 PAID 15/1/2020 As above Sale -$ 5,149,037.37 ORDINARY FULLY - 290,399 - 290,399 PAID 15/1/2020 As above In-specie Redemption -$ 2,906,004.72 ORDINARY FULLY - 162,984 - 162,984 PAID 15/1/2020 As above Sale -$ 2,160,227.20 ORDINARY FULLY - 121,834 - 121,834 PAID 15/1/2020 As above Sale -$ 2,059,214.23 ORDINARY FULLY - 116,137 - 116,137 PAID 15/1/2020 As above Sale -$ 1,747,416.25 ORDINARY FULLY - 98,552 - 98,552 PAID 15/1/2020 As above Sale -$ 1,536,418.47 ORDINARY FULLY - 86,652 - 86,652 PAID 15/1/2020 As above Sale -$ 1,240,489.64 ORDINARY FULLY - 69,962 - 69,962 PAID 15/1/2020 As above Sale -$ 837,501.61 ORDINARY FULLY - 47,234 - 47,234 PAID 15/1/2020 As above Sale -$ 819,167.85 ORDINARY FULLY - 46,200 - 46,200 PAID 15/1/2020 As above Sale -$ 509,479.85 ORDINARY FULLY - 28,734 - 28,734 PAID 15/1/2020 As above Sale -$ 362,472.92 ORDINARY FULLY - 20,443 - 20,443 PAID 15/1/2020 As above Sale -$ 353,412.42 ORDINARY FULLY - 19,932 - 19,932 PAID 15/1/2020 As above Sale -$ 309,244.73 ORDINARY FULLY - 17,441 - 17,441 PAID 15/1/2020 As above Sale -$ 306,035.44 ORDINARY FULLY - 17,260 - 17,260 PAID 15/1/2020 As above Sale -$ 221,423.56 ORDINARY FULLY - 12,488 - 12,488 PAID 15/1/2020 As above Sale -$ 189,046.92 ORDINARY FULLY - 10,662 - 10,662 PAID 15/1/2020 As above Sale -$ 129,630.66 ORDINARY FULLY - 7,311 - 7,311 PAID 15/1/2020 As above Sale -$ 111,296.90 ORDINARY FULLY - 6,277 - 6,277 PAID 15/1/2020 As above Sale -$ 74,735.77 ORDINARY FULLY - 4,215 - 4,215 PAID 15/1/2020 As above Sale -$ 41,543.51 ORDINARY FULLY - 2,343 - 2,343 PAID 15/1/2020 As above Sale -$ 16,737.97 ORDINARY FULLY - 944 - 944 PAID 15/1/2020 As above Sale -$ 8,546.30 ORDINARY FULLY - 482 - 482 PAID 15/1/2020 As above Sale -$ 2,571.21 ORDINARY FULLY - 144 - 144 PAID 15/1/2020 As above Sale -$ 1,613.52 ORDINARY FULLY - 91 - 91 PAID 17/1/2020 As above Purchase $ 17,942.00 ORDINARY FULLY 1,000 1,000 PAID 17/1/2020 As above Purchase $ 448,550.00 ORDINARY FULLY 25,000 25,000 PAID 20/1/2020 As above Sale -$ 73,811.49 ORDINARY FULLY - 4,110 - 4,110 PAID 5/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 1,198,664.05 ORDINARY FULLY - 69,664 - 69,664 PAID 5/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 472,675.99 ORDINARY FULLY - 27,471 - 27,471 PAID 5/2/2020 As above Purchase $ 603,925.00 ORDINARY FULLY 35,000 35,000 PAID 17/2/2020 As above Purchase $ 2,126.34 ORDINARY FULLY 114 114 PAID 17/2/2020 As above Purchase $ 55,564.61 ORDINARY FULLY 2,979 2,979 PAID 19/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 809,938.47 ORDINARY FULLY - 43,169 - 43,169 PAID 19/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 707,816.68 ORDINARY FULLY - 37,726 - 37,726 PAID 19/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 604,775.57 ORDINARY FULLY - 32,234 - 32,234 PAID 19/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 487,681.68 ORDINARY FULLY - 25,993 - 25,993 PAID 19/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 368,505.21 ORDINARY FULLY - 19,641 - 19,641 PAID 19/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 354,452.45 ORDINARY FULLY - 18,892 - 18,892 PAID 19/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 286,158.62 ORDINARY FULLY - 15,252 - 15,252 PAID 19/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 279,347.99 ORDINARY FULLY - 14,889 - 14,889 PAID 19/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 122,647.45 ORDINARY FULLY - 6,537 - 6,537 PAID 19/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 120,471.06 ORDINARY FULLY - 6,421 - 6,421 PAID 19/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 116,137.02 ORDINARY FULLY - 6,190 - 6,190 PAID 19/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 87,130.91 ORDINARY FULLY - 4,644 - 4,644 PAID 19/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 73,397.09 ORDINARY FULLY - 3,912 - 3,912 PAID 19/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 70,564.03 ORDINARY FULLY - 3,761 - 3,761 PAID 19/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 51,032.74 ORDINARY FULLY - 2,720 - 2,720 PAID 19/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 43,753.08 ORDINARY FULLY - 2,332 - 2,332 PAID 19/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 29,062.40 ORDINARY FULLY - 1,549 - 1,549 PAID 19/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 16,360.49 ORDINARY FULLY - 872 - 872 PAID 19/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 4,315.27 ORDINARY FULLY - 230 - 230 PAID 19/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 637.91 ORDINARY FULLY - 34 - 34 PAID 19/2/2020 As above Purchase $ 43,663.08 ORDINARY FULLY 2,342 2,342 PAID 19/2/2020 As above Purchase $ 130,299.42 ORDINARY FULLY 6,989 6,989 PAID 19/2/2020 As above Purchase $ 443,230.57 ORDINARY FULLY 23,774 23,774 PAID 19/2/2020 As above Purchase $ 3,126,142.08 ORDINARY FULLY 167,680 167,680 PAID 20/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 1,125,555.64 ORDINARY FULLY - 60,946 - 60,946 PAID 20/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 444,231.22 ORDINARY FULLY - 24,054 - 24,054 PAID 20/2/2020 As above Purchase $ 18,461.22 ORDINARY FULLY 992 992 PAID 20/2/2020 As above Purchase $ 55,067.29 ORDINARY FULLY 2,959 2,959 PAID 20/2/2020 As above Purchase $ 187,292.05 ORDINARY FULLY 10,064 10,064 PAID 20/2/2020 As above Purchase $ 1,321,037.95 ORDINARY FULLY 70,985 70,985 PAID 21/2/2020 As above Purchase $ 200,481.17 ORDINARY FULLY 10,926 10,926 PAID 24/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 630,986.51 ORDINARY FULLY - 35,097 - 35,097 PAID 24/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 508,086.45 ORDINARY FULLY - 28,261 - 28,261 PAID 24/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 471,140.91 ORDINARY FULLY - 26,206 - 26,206 PAID 24/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 379,936.68 ORDINARY FULLY - 21,133 - 21,133 PAID 24/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 287,078.46 ORDINARY FULLY - 15,968 - 15,968 PAID 24/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 276,075.70 ORDINARY FULLY - 15,356 - 15,356 PAID 24/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 222,931.66 ORDINARY FULLY - 12,400 - 12,400 PAID 24/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 200,530.62 ORDINARY FULLY - 11,154 - 11,154 PAID 24/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 95,554.99 ORDINARY FULLY - 5,315 - 5,315 PAID 24/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 93,847.04 ORDINARY FULLY - 5,220 - 5,220 PAID 24/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 90,467.12 ORDINARY FULLY - 5,032 - 5,032 PAID 24/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 67,886.29 ORDINARY FULLY - 3,776 - 3,776 PAID 24/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 57,189.17 ORDINARY FULLY - 3,181 - 3,181 PAID 24/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 54,977.82 ORDINARY FULLY - 3,058 - 3,058 PAID 24/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 39,768.14 ORDINARY FULLY - 2,212 - 2,212 PAID 24/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 34,086.98 ORDINARY FULLY - 1,896 - 1,896 PAID 24/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 22,652.73 ORDINARY FULLY - 1,260 - 1,260 PAID 24/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 12,746.65 ORDINARY FULLY - 709 - 709 PAID 24/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 3,361.96 ORDINARY FULLY - 187 - 187 PAID 24/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 485.42 ORDINARY FULLY - 27 - 27 PAID 25/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 155,774.26 ORDINARY FULLY - 8,888 - 8,888 PAID 25/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 125,418.61 ORDINARY FULLY - 7,156 - 7,156 PAID 25/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 116,304.91 ORDINARY FULLY - 6,636 - 6,636 PAID 25/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 93,493.98 ORDINARY FULLY - 5,378 - 5,378 PAID 25/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 93,783.54 ORDINARY FULLY - 5,351 - 5,351 PAID 25/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 70,876.58 ORDINARY FULLY - 4,044 - 4,044 PAID 25/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 68,195.06 ORDINARY FULLY - 3,891 - 3,891 PAID 25/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 55,032.76 ORDINARY FULLY - 3,140 - 3,140 PAID 25/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 49,494.43 ORDINARY FULLY - 2,824 - 2,824 PAID 25/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 23,590.48 ORDINARY FULLY - 1,346 - 1,346 PAID 25/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 23,169.85 ORDINARY FULLY - 1,322 - 1,322 PAID 25/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 22,328.57 ORDINARY FULLY - 1,274 - 1,274 PAID 25/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 16,755.20 ORDINARY FULLY - 956 - 956 PAID 25/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 14,108.72 ORDINARY FULLY - 805 - 805 PAID 25/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 13,565.40 ORDINARY FULLY - 774 - 774 PAID 25/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 9,814.76 ORDINARY FULLY - 560 - 560 PAID 25/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 8,412.65 ORDINARY FULLY - 480 - 480 PAID 25/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 5,590.91 ORDINARY FULLY - 319 - 319 PAID 25/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 3,154.75 ORDINARY FULLY - 180 - 180 PAID 25/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 823.74 ORDINARY FULLY - 47 - 47 PAID 25/2/2020 As above Sale -$ 122.68 ORDINARY FULLY - 7 - 7 PAID This is Annexure "B" as mentioned in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder Calvin Kwok Company Secretary Date: 27/06/2020 Annexure C Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be Number of Class of Person's votes registered as holder securities securities Pinnacle Investment Management BNP Paribas Securities Services BNP Paribas Securities 1,287,209 Ordinary fully paid 1,287,209 Group Limited (and its subsidiaries Services listed in Annexure A) Pinnacle Investment Management NAB Custodial Services NAB Custodial Services 1,335,259 Ordinary fully paid 1,335,259 Group Limited (and its subsidiaries listed in Annexure A) Pinnacle Investment Management JP Morgan Chase Bank JP Morgan Chase Bank 3,729,620 Ordinary fully paid 3,729,620 Group Limited (and its subsidiaries listed in Annexure A) Pinnacle Investment Management Northern Trust Northern Trust 883,489 Ordinary fully paid 883,489 Group Limited (and its subsidiaries listed in Annexure A) Pinnacle Investment Management Citibank Citibank 789,818 Ordinary fully paid 789,818 Group Limited (and its subsidiaries listed in Annexure A) Pinnacle Investment Management RBC Investor Services Trust RBC Investor Services Trust 3,129,494 Ordinary fully paid 3,129,494 Group Limited (and its subsidiaries listed in Annexure A) Pinnacle Investment Management State Street State Street 3,321,146 Ordinary fully paid 3,321,146 Group Limited (and its subsidiaries listed in Annexure A) Pinnacle Investment Management Bank of New York Bank of New York 139,081 Ordinary fully paid 139,081 Group Limited (and its subsidiaries listed in Annexure A) Pinnacle Investment Management HSBC HSBC 670,412 Ordinary fully paid 670,412 Group Limited (and its subsidiaries listed in Annexure A) This is Annexure "C" of 1 page as mentioned in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder ` Calvin Kwok Company Secretary Date: 27/06/2020 Annexure D Name ACN Nature of Association Pinnacle Investment Management 100 325 184 Related body corporate of each other entity listed in Group Limited Annexure D. Pinnacle Investment Management 109 659 109 Related body corporate of each other entity listed in Limited Annexure D. Pinnacle Fund Services Limited 082 494 362 Related body corporate of each other entity listed in Annexure D. Ariano Pty Limited 605 250 799 Related body corporate of each other entity listed in Annexure D. Next Financial Limited 081 722 894 Related body corporate of each other entity listed in Annexure D. Next Financial Nominees Pty Ltd 093 252 576 Related body corporate of each other entity listed in Annexure D. Next Financial Nominees No. 2 Pty 132 819 115 Related body corporate of each other entity listed in Ltd Annexure D. Investment Solutions Client 117 898 334 Related body corporate of each other entity listed in Services Pty Ltd Annexure D. Priority Funds Management Pty Ltd 120 826 575 Related body corporate of each other entity listed in Annexure D. Priority Investment Management Pty 116 943 456 Related body corporate of each other entity listed in Ltd Annexure D. PNI Option Plan Managers Pty Ltd 116 943 456 Related body corporate of each other entity listed in Annexure D. Pinnacle RE Services Limited 130 508 379 Related body corporate of each other entity listed in Annexure D. Pinnacle Services Administration 126 175 148 Related body corporate of each other entity listed in Pty Ltd Annexure D. Pinnacle Investment Management Company Related body corporate of each other entity listed in (UK) Limited Number Annexure D. 11026111 POSH Nominees Pty Limited 620 094 251 Related body corporate of each other entity listed in Annexure D. This is Annexure "D" as mentioned in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder Calvin Kwok Company Secretary Date: 27/06/2020 Annexure E Name Address Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia Pinnacle Fund Services Limited Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia Pinnacle Investment Management Limited Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia Pinnacle Investment Management Limited Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia Pinnacle Fund Services Limited Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia Ariano Pty Limited Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia Next Financial Limited Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia Next Financial Nominees Pty Ltd Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia Next Financial Nominees No. 2 Pty Ltd Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia Investment Solutions Client Services Pty Ltd Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia Priority Funds Management Pty Ltd Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia Priority Investment Management Pty Ltd Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia PNI Option Plan Managers Pty Ltd Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia Pinnacle Investment Management (UK) Limited 7th Floor, Dashwood House, 69 Old Broad Street, London EC2M 1QS, United Kingdom Pinnacle RE Services Limited Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia Pinnacle Services Administration Pty Ltd Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia POSH Nominees Pty Limited Level 19, 307 Queen St, Brisbane QLD 4000, Australia This is Annexure "E" as mentioned in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder Calvin Kwok Company Secretary Date: 27/06/2020 Attachments Original document

