carsales com : DRP Issue Price Opens in a new Window

CARSALES.COM LTD    CAR   AU000000CAR3

CARSALES.COM LTD

(CAR)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/03
15.1 AUD   -2.52%
02:59aCARSALES COM : DRP Issue Price Opens in a new Window
PU
09/25CARSALES COM : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form Opens in a new Window
PU
09/24CARSALES COM : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
carsales com : DRP Issue Price

10/03/2019 | 02:59am EDT

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

3 October 2019

carsales.com Ltd (ASX: CAR) announces that participants in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will be allocated carsales.com Ltd shares at a price of $15.478 per share for the FY2019 final dividend. This price was determined in accordance with the DRP Rules using the volume weighted average daily price of carsales.com Ltd shares sold on the ASX over the period from 26 September 2019 to 2 October 2019 (inclusive). For further information, please contact Computershare on 1300 850 505.

Disclaimer

Carsales.com Limited published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 06:58:01 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 447 M
EBIT 2020 206 M
Net income 2020 136 M
Debt 2020 359 M
Yield 2020 3,07%
P/E ratio 2020 27,8x
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
EV / Sales2020 9,29x
EV / Sales2021 8,58x
Capitalization 3 791 M
Chart CARSALES.COM LTD
Duration : Period :
carsales.com Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARSALES.COM LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 15,29  AUD
Last Close Price 15,49  AUD
Spread / Highest target 6,78%
Spread / Average Target -1,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cameron McIntyre Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Patrick Redmond Joseph O'Sullivan Chairman
Andrew Demery Chief Financial Officer
Jason Blackman Chief Information Officer
Walter James Pisciotta Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARSALES.COM LTD40.82%2 524
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING20.49%435 395
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%59 255
JD.COM34.07%41 155
PINDUODUO INC.45.94%37 451
SHOPIFY INC.126.23%35 943
