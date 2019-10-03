carsales com : DRP Issue Price Opens in a new Window

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

3 October 2019

carsales.com Ltd (ASX: CAR) announces that participants in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will be allocated carsales.com Ltd shares at a price of $15.478 per share for the FY2019 final dividend. This price was determined in accordance with the DRP Rules using the volume weighted average daily price of carsales.com Ltd shares sold on the ASX over the period from 26 September 2019 to 2 October 2019 (inclusive). For further information, please contact Computershare on 1300 850 505.