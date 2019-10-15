carsales com : Departure of Chief Financial Officer Opens in a new Window

Log in
0
10/15/2019 | 11:08pm EDT

Departure of Chief Financial Officer

16 October 2019

Today carsales.com Limited (carsales) announces that after five years, Andrew Demery Chief Financial Officer has resigned and will finish up with the company at the end of October.

Andrew has overseen many positive changes to the business over the past several years with his most recent project being the implementation of a new global ERP and Salesforce platform.

carsales CEO Cameron McIntyre said "Andrew has been a great contributor to the business over the five years he has been with us and he will be missed. He is leaving the Finance team in a strong position to continue to excel in the future. On behalf of everyone at carsales I'd like to thank him for his service to the company."

Andrew Demery said "I have enjoyed the last five years at carsales and I'm very proud of what my team and I have achieved. I'm looking forward to spending more time with family ahead of moving onto my next challenge".

William Elliot who is the current carsales CFO of International & Head of Commercial Finance will step up into the position of Acting Chief Financial Officer while the company conducts a search for Andrew's replacement.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Cameron McIntyre cameron.mcintyre@carsales.com.au +61 3 9093 8667

About carsales.com Ltd

carsales.com Ltd (ASX: CAR) is the largest online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business in Australia. Attracting more Australians interested in buying or selling cars, motorcycles, trucks, caravans and boats than any other classified group of websites. Together with its subsidiaries employing more than 800 people in Australia, carsales.com Ltd. develops world leading technology and advertising solutions that drive its business around the world. The carsales.com Ltd. network has operations across the Asia Pacific region and has interests in leading automotive classified businesses in Brazil, South Korea, Mexico, Chile, Argentina and Colombia. Find out more at www.carsales.com.au or @carsales

Disclaimer

Carsales.com Limited published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 03:07:02 UTC
