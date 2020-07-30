carsales com : Notice of release date of full year resultsOpens in a new Window

ASX RELEASE 30 July 2020

Notice of Release Date of Full Year Results to the Market

carsales.com Limited (ASX:CAR) advises that it will announce its results for the full year ended 30 June 2020 on Wednesday 19 August 2020.

A results briefing will be hosted by Cameron McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer and William Elliott, Chief Financial Officer, at 9.30am (AEST) on Wednesday 19 August 2020.

The results presentation will be available on the carsales website investor page

http://shareholder.carsales.com.au/Investor-Centre/on that date.

ENDS

Release authorised by Nicole Birman, Company Secretary

For further enquiries please contact: William Elliott

CFO william.elliott@carsales.com.au (03) 9093 4672

About carsales.com Ltd

carsales.com Ltd (ASX: CAR) is the largest online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business in Australia. Attracting more Australians interested in buying or selling cars, motorcycles, trucks, caravans and boats than any other classified group of websites. Together with its subsidiaries employing more than 800 people in Australia, carsales.com Ltd. develops world leading technology and advertising solutions that drive its business around the world. The carsales.com Ltd network has operations across the Asia Pacific region and has interests in leading automotive classified businesses in Brazil, South Korea, Mexico, Chile and Argentina. Find out more at www.carsales.com.au or @carsales