carsales com : Response To COVID-19 Opens in a new Window

CARSALES.COM LTD

(CAR)
03/19/2020 | 09:43pm EDT

ASX RELEASE 20 MARCH 2020

Impact of COVID-19 and earnings outlook

carsales.com Ltd ("carsales") (ASX: CAR) today provides an update on the impact of COVID-19.

On 12 February 2020, carsales issued its FY20 half year results, which included our outlook guidance of solid growth in Group Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted NPAT in FY20.

Over the past few weeks there has been a steady escalation in the impact of COVID-19 in Australia. This escalation means it is not possible to predict the impact on the buying and selling activity on the carsales platform in Australia.

Our international businesses currently remain resilient in this challenging global environment. In Korea, our operational metrics are robust supporting continued good growth in revenue and earnings. In Brazil we are observing a similar pattern, with good operational metrics reinforcing continued strong growth in revenue and earnings.

However, due to continued uncertainty in Australian market conditions we feel it is appropriate to withdraw our outlook guidance.

carsales CEO Cameron McIntyre said, "With the continuing spread of COVID-19, our overriding priority is the safety and wellbeing of our employees and customers in these difficult times. We have a strong plan in place to reduce exposure to our employees and we have strong business continuity measures in place.

"As a business, we had good momentum prior to the impact of COVID-19 and we are confident in the underlying performance and resilience of our business model. We have a strong balance sheet and prudent gearing, which positions us well to deal with this challenging environment."

ENDS

Release authorised by the carsales.com Ltd Board.

For further enquiries please contact: Cameron McIntyre

Managing Director and CEO cameron.mcintyre@carsales.com.au (03) 9093 8667

Disclaimer

Carsales.com Limited published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 441 M
EBIT 2020 200 M
Net income 2020 138 M
Debt 2020 364 M
Yield 2020 4,01%
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
EV / Sales2020 7,34x
EV / Sales2021 6,77x
Capitalization 2 870 M
Chart CARSALES.COM LTD
Duration : Period :
carsales.com Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARSALES.COM LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 17,27  AUD
Last Close Price 11,70  AUD
Spread / Highest target 83,3%
Spread / Average Target 47,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cameron McIntyre Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Patrick Redmond Joseph O'Sullivan Chairman
William Elliott Chief Financial Officer
Jason Blackman Chief Information Officer
Walter James Pisciotta Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARSALES.COM LTD-20.83%1 745
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-15.13%467 652
MEITUAN DIANPING-8.70%56 587
JD.COM, INC.7.01%55 123
SHOPIFY INC.-15.28%39 253
PINDUODUO INC.-16.00%36 928
