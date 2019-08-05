CarSmartt® Announces New Company CSO

MIAMI, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- CarSmartt® (OTC: CRSM) is pleased to announce its new chief strategy officer, Bradley Jacobs, formerly of Uber Technologies.



Mr. Jacobs navigated three major business lines at Uber, scaling up the North Carolina markets for Uber, launching UberEATS in Miami and Italy, and then helping to launch and manage Uber Freight in San Francisco. Since leaving Uber in late 2018, he’s been advising transportation and logistics companies and is excited to use his learnings from Uber to help Carsmartt grow and scale.



Mr. Bradley Jacobs commented: “There’s a lot to learn from what Uber did well and did not do well. This is definitely not a winner-take-all market, and there’s plenty of room for another ride-sharing player. At the end of the day, competition is healthy, as it makes each individual player better, and I’m excited to put some pressure on Uber and Lyft.”



COO Nick Bittante commented: “The team is excited to bring Bradley’s unique experience managing through Uber’s growth stage. From his experience, he’ll be focused on building an offering that resonates well with Carsmartt’s driver-partners. We know if the drivers we partner with are happy, they’ll provide a great offering to the riders that choose Carsmartt. If we achieve this, we’ll see substantial growth in our markets. Additionally, we’ll immediately be focused on a sustainable business model; we plan to leverage the learnings from the existing and past ride-sharing companies to commit to a business model that works for our drivers, riders, and the company as a whole.”



Mr. Jacobs begins his assignment immediately and will be located in San Francisco, California.



About: CarSmartt(R)

CarSmartt(R) Inc. is an American transportation network company (TNC) offering a peer-to-peer ridesharing service. The company is based in Coral Gables, Miami, and its platform can be accessed via its mobile app (Android and iOS). All CarSmartt(R) drivers are subject to a background check to reassure the safety of our passengers.



