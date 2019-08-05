Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Carsmartt Inc    CRSM

CARSMARTT INC

(CRSM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 08/05 03:59:30 pm
0.04795 USD   +8.36%
07:26pCarSmartt® Announces New Company CSO
GL
06/07CarSmartt® proudly announces new Company updates
GL
2018CarSmartt® Announces new licensing agreement for the Expansion of CarSmartt in Canada
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

CarSmartt® Announces New Company CSO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 07:26pm EDT

MIAMI, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- CarSmartt® (OTC: CRSM) is pleased to announce its new chief strategy officer, Bradley Jacobs, formerly of Uber Technologies.

Mr. Jacobs navigated three major business lines at Uber, scaling up the North Carolina markets for Uber, launching UberEATS in Miami and Italy, and then helping to launch and manage Uber Freight in San Francisco. Since leaving Uber in late 2018, he’s been advising transportation and logistics companies and is excited to use his learnings from Uber to help Carsmartt grow and scale.

Mr. Bradley Jacobs commented: “There’s a lot to learn from what Uber did well and did not do well. This is definitely not a winner-take-all market, and there’s plenty of room for another ride-sharing player. At the end of the day, competition is healthy, as it makes each individual player better, and I’m excited to put some pressure on Uber and Lyft.” 

COO Nick Bittante commented: “The team is excited to bring Bradley’s unique experience managing through Uber’s growth stage. From his experience, he’ll be focused on building an offering that resonates well with Carsmartt’s driver-partners. We know if the drivers we partner with are happy, they’ll provide a great offering to the riders that choose Carsmartt. If we achieve this, we’ll see substantial growth in our markets. Additionally, we’ll immediately be focused on a sustainable business model; we plan to leverage the learnings from the existing and past ride-sharing companies to commit to a business model that works for our drivers, riders, and the company as a whole.”

Mr. Jacobs begins his assignment immediately and will be located in San Francisco, California.

About: CarSmartt(R)
CarSmartt(R) Inc. is an American transportation network company (TNC) offering a peer-to-peer ridesharing service. The company is based in Coral Gables, Miami, and its platform can be accessed via its mobile app (Android and iOS). All CarSmartt(R) drivers are subject to a background check to reassure the safety of our passengers.
 
CONTACT
CarSmartt(R)
5246 sw 8 st. #103c
Coral Gables Fl 33134
Website: http://www.carsmartt.com
Phone: 650-460-7416
Email: Info@carsmartt.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although CARSMARTT(R), Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, CARSMARTT(R), Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability to meet the conditions necessary to, among other matters, obtain a public listing on a major national exchange.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARSMARTT INC
07:26pCarSmartt® Announces New Company CSO
GL
06/07CarSmartt® proudly announces new Company updates
GL
2018CarSmartt® Announces new licensing agreement for the Expansion of CarSmartt i..
GL
2018CarSmartt® is pleased to report record revenue, a profitable quarter and a ne..
GL
More news
Chart CARSMARTT INC
Duration : Period :
Carsmartt Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Roy Capasso President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vito Mattia Visconti Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Director
Diego Visconti Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Andrea Fragasso Marketing Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARSMARTT INC1,004.87%18
SNAP INC209.07%23 489
SEA LTD (ADR)233.13%16 780
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC-16.61%6 787
MOMO INC (ADR)30.57%6 430
GRUBHUB INC-9.24%6 356
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group