Carter’s, Inc. : Announces Participation at the Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America
of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, announced today
that Michael D. Casey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will
present at the Goldman Sachs 25th Annual Global Retailing
Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 9:35 a.m.
EDT.
The Company’s remarks will be webcast on the Investor Relations section
of the Company's website at www.carters.com.
About Carter's, Inc.
Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of
apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s
and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands
in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores,
national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and
internationally. They are also sold through more than 1,000
Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and
online at www.carters.com,
www.oshkosh.com,
and www.cartersoshkosh.ca.
The Company’s Just One You and Genuine Kids brands are
available at Target, its Child of Mine brand is available at
Walmart, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The
Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families
with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.
Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.
