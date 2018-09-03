Log in
CARTER'S, INC. (CRI)
Carter's, Inc. : Announces Participation at the Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference

09/03/2018

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, announced today that Michael D. Casey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs 25th Annual Global Retailing Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 9:35 a.m. EDT.

The Company’s remarks will be webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.carters.com.

About Carter's, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through more than 1,000 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, and www.cartersoshkosh.ca. The Company’s Just One You and Genuine Kids brands are available at Target, its Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 484 M
EBIT 2018 422 M
Net income 2018 298 M
Debt 2018 426 M
Yield 2018 1,70%
P/E ratio 2018 16,85
P/E ratio 2019 15,06
EV / Sales 2018 1,54x
EV / Sales 2019 1,47x
Capitalization 4 923 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 123 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Dennis Casey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian J. Lynch President
Richard F. Westenberger CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
David Pulver Independent Director
Thomas E. Whiddon Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARTER'S, INC.-9.84%4 923
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-10.31%94 171
KERING19.08%68 549
FAST RETAILING CO LTD14.90%49 445
ROSS STORES19.35%36 065
ZALANDO2.73%13 244
