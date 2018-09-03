Carter’s, Inc. : Announces Participation at the Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, announced today that Michael D. Casey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs 25th Annual Global Retailing Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 9:35 a.m. EDT.

The Company’s remarks will be webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.carters.com.

About Carter's, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through more than 1,000 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, and www.cartersoshkosh.ca. The Company’s Just One You and Genuine Kids brands are available at Target, its Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.

