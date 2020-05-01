Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Carter's, Inc.    CRI

CARTER'S, INC.

(CRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carter's, Inc. : to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on Tuesday, May 5, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 06:20pm EDT

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, will report its first quarter fiscal 2020 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

The Company will hold a conference call with investors to discuss these results and its business outlook on this date at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. To participate in the call, please dial 323-701-0225. To listen to a live broadcast via the internet and view the accompanying presentation materials, please visit ir.carters.com and select links for “News & Events” followed by “Webcasts & Presentations.”

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the broadcast through June 4, 2020, at 888-203-1112 (U.S. / Canada) or 719-457-0820 (international), passcode 9220682. The replay will also be archived online on the “Webcasts & Presentations” page noted above.

About Carter’s, Inc.
Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B'gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through over 1,100 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and on-line at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, and www.cartersoshkosh.ca. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CARTER'S, INC.
04/07CARTER : Updates Actions Taken to Address COVID-19 Pandemic
AQ
04/06CARTERS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
04/06CARTER'S, INC. : Updates Actions Taken to Address COVID-19 Pandemic
BU
03/27CARTER : Announces Actions Taken to Address COVID-19 Outbreak
AQ
03/26CARTERS INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under a..
AQ
03/26CARTER'S, INC. : Announces Actions Taken to Address COVID-19 Outbreak
BU
03/19CARTERS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
03/09CARTER'S, INC. : Announces Participation at the Bank of America Consumer & Retai..
BU
03/05CARTER'S, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/25CARTER'S INC. : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 248 M
EBIT 2020 292 M
Net income 2020 198 M
Debt 2020 247 M
Yield 2020 1,86%
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,08x
EV / Sales2021 1,02x
Capitalization 3 275 M
Chart CARTER'S, INC.
Duration : Period :
Carter's, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARTER'S, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 88,70  $
Last Close Price 75,10  $
Spread / Highest target 53,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Dennis Casey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian J. Lynch President
Richard F. Westenberger CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Benjamin L. Pivar Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
David Pulver Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARTER'S, INC.-24.25%3 410
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-4.52%79 218
KERING-21.36%62 940
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-0.80%49 130
ROSS STORES, INC.-21.53%32 468
HENNES & MAURITZ-28.50%23 086
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group