CARTER'S, INC.

Carter's, Inc. : to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on Thursday, October 24, 2019

10/18/2019 | 04:18pm EDT

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, will report its third quarter fiscal 2019 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

The Company will hold a conference call with investors to discuss these results and its business outlook on this date at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. To participate in the call, please dial 334-777-6978. To listen to a live broadcast via the internet and view the accompanying presentation materials, please visit ir.carters.com and select links for “News & Events” followed by “Webcasts & Presentations.”

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the broadcast through November 3, 2019, at 888-203-1112 (U.S. / Canada) or 719-457-0820 (international), passcode 2521318. The replay will also be archived online on the “Webcasts & Presentations” page noted above.

About Carter’s, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B'gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through more than 1,000 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and on-line at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, and www.cartersoshkosh.ca. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 528 M
EBIT 2019 416 M
Net income 2019 292 M
Debt 2019 440 M
Yield 2019 2,06%
P/E ratio 2019 14,8x
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,36x
EV / Sales2020 1,32x
Capitalization 4 345 M
Chart CARTER'S, INC.
Duration : Period :
Carter's, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARTER'S, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 108,50  $
Last Close Price 97,12  $
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Dennis Casey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian J. Lynch President
Richard F. Westenberger CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
David Pulver Independent Director
Thomas E. Whiddon Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARTER'S, INC.16.86%4 345
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.27.70%98 864
KERING16.05%66 416
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.26.17%64 159
ROSS STORES35.85%40 886
HENNES & MAURITZ62.95%34 990
