CARTIER RESOURCES INC.

(ECR)
Cartier Resources Inc., 4 Deposits in One of the World's Best Mining Jurisdictions, CEO Clip Video

04/29/2020 | 03:15pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2020) - Cartier Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECR) President and CEO of Cartier Resources, Philippe Cloutier, speaks about the company's gold exploration in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/cartier-resources-gold-ceo-clip-90sec/

‎Cartier Resources is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on May 2nd & 3rd, 2020, throughout the day and evenings.

Cartier Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECR)

ressourcescartier.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55129


© Newsfilecorp 2020
