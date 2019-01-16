Carvana : Brings Columbus the New Way to Buy a Car, Expanding Georgia Presence to Five Markets

Carvana Offering As-Soon-As-Next-Day Delivery to More Peach State Residents

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying, financing and selling used cars, launched in Columbus today, offering as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to area residents. In as little as 10 minutes, from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device, Carvana customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase, sell their current vehicle to Carvana and schedule as soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery. Today’s launch in Columbus marks the fifth market for Carvana in the state.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005026/en/

Carvana launches in Columbus, offering as-soon-as-next-day delivery to area residents. Carvana, which sold its first car in Atlanta in 2013, now has a presence in five markets across the Peach State. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana customers save valuable time and money by shopping online, gaining access to a great selection, great prices and great customer service. Every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has no frame damage, has never been in a reported accident, and has undergone a rigorous 150-point inspection. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description page. Additionally, every Carvana vehicle comes with a seven-day return policy, giving customers the peace of mind and time to ensure the vehicle fits their life.

“Georgia is where it all started for us, selling our very first car in Atlanta in 2013 and growing our presence from there,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “Being able to now expand to our fifth market in the state and show Columbus the new way to buy a car is something we’re very proud of.”

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 86 markets across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005026/en/