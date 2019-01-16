Log in
Carvana : Brings Columbus the New Way to Buy a Car, Expanding Georgia Presence to Five Markets

01/16/2019 | 06:01am EST

Carvana Offering As-Soon-As-Next-Day Delivery to More Peach State Residents

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying, financing and selling used cars, launched in Columbus today, offering as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to area residents. In as little as 10 minutes, from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device, Carvana customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase, sell their current vehicle to Carvana and schedule as soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery. Today’s launch in Columbus marks the fifth market for Carvana in the state.





Carvana launches in Columbus, offering as-soon-as-next-day delivery to area residents. Carvana, which sold its first car in Atlanta in 2013, now has a presence in five markets across the Peach State. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana customers save valuable time and money by shopping online, gaining access to a great selection, great prices and great customer service. Every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has no frame damage, has never been in a reported accident, and has undergone a rigorous 150-point inspection. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description page. Additionally, every Carvana vehicle comes with a seven-day return policy, giving customers the peace of mind and time to ensure the vehicle fits their life.

“Georgia is where it all started for us, selling our very first car in Atlanta in 2013 and growing our presence from there,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “Being able to now expand to our fifth market in the state and show Columbus the new way to buy a car is something we’re very proud of.”

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 86 markets across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 980 M
EBIT 2018 -234 M
Net income 2018 -62,8 M
Debt 2018 533 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,85x
EV / Sales 2019 1,75x
Capitalization 5 114 M
Chart CARVANA CO
Duration : Period :
Carvana Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARVANA CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 59,3 $
Spread / Average Target 67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ernie Garcia Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin Huston Chief Operating Officer
Mark Jenkins Chief Financial Officer
Michael E. Maroone Lead Independent Director
Ira J. Platt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARVANA CO8.71%5 114
COPART3.31%11 682
KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC5.20%6 688
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC-5.68%2 111
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.-5.08%468
IDOM INC22.91%375
