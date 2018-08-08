Log in
Carvana Co : Carvana Co. Class A to Host Earnings Call

08/08/2018 | 10:03pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2018 / Carvana Co. Class A (NYSE: CVNA) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 8, 2018 at 5:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-14EE1A7DF129C.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 801 M
EBIT 2018 -172 M
Net income 2018 -155 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,64x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,04x
Capitalization 6 561 M
Chart CARVANA CO
Duration : Period :
Carvana Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARVANA CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 40,4 $
Spread / Average Target -14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ernie Garcia Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin Huston Chief Operating Officer
Mark Jenkins Chief Financial Officer
Michael E. Maroone Lead Independent Director
Ira J. Platt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARVANA CO146.60%6 561
COPART, INC.36.98%13 591
KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC20.15%8 041
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC14.10%2 418
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.46.81%458
IDOM INC-50.93%379
