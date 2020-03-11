Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Carvana Co.    CVNA

CARVANA CO.

(CVNA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/10 04:02:47 pm
62.77 USD   +7.87%
06:39aCARVANA : Description Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)
PU
03/04CARVANA : Releases 2019 Online Car Buying Trends
BU
03/02Car Makers Alter China Pitch -- WSJ
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carvana : Description Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 06:39am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A INFORMATION

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Filed by a party other than

Filed by the Registrant

the registrant

Check the appropriate box:

  • Preliminary Proxy Statement
  • Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))
  • Definitive Proxy Statement
  • Definitive Additional Materials
  • Soliciting Material Pursuant to §240.14a-12

CARVANA CO.

(Name of registrant as specified in its charter)

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

  • No fee required.
  • Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.
  1. Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:
  2. Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:
  3. Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computer pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (Set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it is determined):
  4. Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:
  5. Total fee paid:
  • Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.
    Check box if any part of the fee is offset by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the form or
  • schedule and the date of its filing.
  1. Amount Previously Paid:
  2. Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:
  3. Filing Party:
  4. Date Filed:

Disclaimer

Carvana Co. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 10:38:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CARVANA CO.
06:39aCARVANA : Description Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)
PU
03/04CARVANA : Releases 2019 Online Car Buying Trends
BU
03/02Car Makers Alter China Pitch -- WSJ
DJ
03/01As Coronavirus Hits China's Car Sales, Auto Makers Take Show Online
DJ
02/27Microsoft, Carvana fall; Etsy, Square rise
AQ
02/27INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
02/26CARVANA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
02/26CARVANA CO. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
02/26CARVANA : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
BU
02/26CARVANA : Fourth Quarter 2019 Letter to Shareholders
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 853 M
EBIT 2020 -204 M
Net income 2020 -232 M
Debt 2020 1 615 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -32,5x
P/E ratio 2021 -54,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
EV / Sales2021 0,64x
Capitalization 3 173 M
Chart CARVANA CO.
Duration : Period :
Carvana Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARVANA CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 94,00  $
Last Close Price 62,77  $
Spread / Highest target 99,1%
Spread / Average Target 49,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ernie Garcia Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin Huston Chief Operating Officer
Mark Jenkins Chief Financial Officer
Michael E. Maroone Lead Independent Director
Ira J. Platt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARVANA CO.-31.81%3 173
COPART, INC.-16.53%18 472
IAA0.00%5 513
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.-14.55%2 399
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.-11.11%653
IDOM INC.5.69%435
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group