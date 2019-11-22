Carvana : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

The reported sales were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person on March 14, 2019. The Reporting Person acquired the Class A Common Stock on November 21, 2019 by exchanging 28,999 Class B common units of Carvana Group, LLC ("Class B Units") for 23,199 shares of Class A Common Stock pursuant to an exchange agreement among the Issuer and certain common unit holders of Carvana Group, LLC, dated April 27, 2017 (the "Exchange Agreement").

This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $90.00 to $90.22, inclusive; the price reported above reflects the volume weighted average sale price.

The Exchange Agreement permits holders of Class B Units to exchange their Class B Units for a number of shares of the Issuer's Class A Common Stock equal to the Class A Common Stock Value less theAdjusted Participation Threshold (as each term is defined in the Exchange Agreement) multiplied by 0.8 times the number of Class B Units being exchanged, divided by the Class A Common Stock Value.

The reported sales were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person on March 14, 2019. The Reporting Person acquired the Class A Common Stock on November 22, 2019 by exchanging 750 Class B Units for 600 shares of Class A Common Stock pursuant to the Exchange Agreement.

This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $90.00 to $90.07, inclusive; the price reported above reflects the volume weighted average sale price.

The exchanged Class B Units have a participation threshold of $0.00. The Class B Units have no expiration date.