Carvana : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

The reported sales were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person on March 14, 2019. The Reporting Person acquired the Class A Common Stock on November 21, 2019 by exchanging 28,999 Class B common units of Carvana Group, LLC ("Class B Units") for 23,199 shares of Class A Common Stock pursuant to an exchange agreement among the Issuer and certain common unit holders of Carvana Group, LLC, dated April 27, 2017 (the "Exchange Agreement").
This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $90.00 to $90.22, inclusive; the price reported above reflects the volume weighted average sale price.
The Exchange Agreement permits holders of Class B Units to exchange their Class B Units for a number of shares of the Issuer's Class A Common Stock equal to the Class A Common Stock Value less theAdjusted Participation Threshold (as each term is defined in the Exchange Agreement) multiplied by 0.8 times the number of Class B Units being exchanged, divided by the Class A Common Stock Value.
The reported sales were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person on March 14, 2019. The Reporting Person acquired the Class A Common Stock on November 22, 2019 by exchanging 750 Class B Units for 600 shares of Class A Common Stock pursuant to the Exchange Agreement.
This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $90.00 to $90.07, inclusive; the price reported above reflects the volume weighted average sale price.
The exchanged Class B Units have a participation threshold of $0.00. The Class B Units have no expiration date.
The Reporting Person was granted 1,000,000 Class B Units on March 24, 2015 with a participation threshold of $0.00; 250,000 vested on the grant date and 16,667 vest on the first of each month thereafter.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
HUSTON BENJAMIN E.
C/O CARVANA CO.
Chief Operating Officer
1930 W. RIO SALADO PARKWAY
TEMPE, AZ 85281
Signatures
/s/ Paul Breaux, by Power of Attorney for Benjamin E. Huston
11/22/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
