Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Carvana Co.    CVNA

CARVANA CO.

(CVNA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/22 04:02:00 pm
89.78 USD   +0.66%
07:08pCARVANA : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
11/13CARVANA : Debuts 23rd Car Vending Machine in the U.S.
BU
11/11CARVANA : Introduction to Carvana
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carvana : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 07:08pm EST

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

HUSTON BENJAMIN E.

CARVANA CO. [ CVNA ]

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

C/O CARVANA CO., 1930 W. RIO

11/20/2019

Chief Operating Officer

SALADO PARKWAY

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

TEMPE, AZ 85281

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Class A Common Stock

11/20/2019

S(1)

23199

D

$90.04 (1)(2)

11728

D

Class A Common Stock

11/21/2019

C(1)

23199

A

$0 (1)(3)

34927

D

Class A Common Stock

11/21/2019

S(4)

600

D

$90.05 (4)(5)

11728

D

Class A Common Stock

11/22/2019

C(4)

600

A

$0 (3)(4)

12328

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Trans.

3A.

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivate

Conversion

Date

Deemed

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

Execution

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

Date, if any

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Number of Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

$0.0 (6)

C (1)(3)(6)

28999 (1)(3)(6)

(6)

(6)

Class A

23199.0 (1)(3)(6)

$0 (6)

617250 (7)

Class B Units

11/21/2019

Common

D

Stock

$0.0 (6)

C (3)(4)(6)

750 (3)(4)(6)

(6)

(6)

Class A

600.0 (3)(4)(6)

$0 (6)

616500 (7)

Class B Units

11/22/2019

Common

D

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The reported sales were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person on March 14, 2019. The Reporting Person acquired the Class A Common Stock on November 21, 2019 by exchanging 28,999 Class B common units of Carvana Group, LLC ("Class B Units") for 23,199 shares of Class A Common Stock pursuant to an exchange agreement among the Issuer and certain common unit holders of Carvana Group, LLC, dated April 27, 2017 (the "Exchange Agreement").
  2. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $90.00 to $90.22, inclusive; the price reported above reflects the volume weighted average sale price.
  3. The Exchange Agreement permits holders of Class B Units to exchange their Class B Units for a number of shares of the Issuer's Class A Common Stock equal to the Class A Common Stock Value less theAdjusted Participation Threshold (as each term is defined in the Exchange Agreement) multiplied by 0.8 times the number of Class B Units being exchanged, divided by the Class A Common Stock Value.
  4. The reported sales were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person on March 14, 2019. The Reporting Person acquired the Class A Common Stock on November 22, 2019 by exchanging 750 Class B Units for 600 shares of Class A Common Stock pursuant to the Exchange Agreement.
  5. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $90.00 to $90.07, inclusive; the price reported above reflects the volume weighted average sale price.
  6. The exchanged Class B Units have a participation threshold of $0.00. The Class B Units have no expiration date.
  7. The Reporting Person was granted 1,000,000 Class B Units on March 24, 2015 with a participation threshold of $0.00; 250,000 vested on the grant date and 16,667 vest on the first of each month thereafter.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

HUSTON BENJAMIN E.

C/O CARVANA CO.

Chief Operating Officer

1930 W. RIO SALADO PARKWAY

TEMPE, AZ 85281

Signatures

/s/ Paul Breaux, by Power of Attorney for Benjamin E. Huston

11/22/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Carvana Co. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2019 00:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARVANA CO.
07:08pCARVANA : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
11/13CARVANA : Debuts 23rd Car Vending Machine in the U.S.
BU
11/11CARVANA : Introduction to Carvana
PU
11/07Lyft asks Americans to ditch their cars for ride-hailing vouchers
RE
11/06CARVANA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
11/06CARVANA CO. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
11/06CARVANA : Description Current report filing
PU
11/06CARVANA : Earnings Press Release
PU
11/06CARVANA : Letter to Shareholders
PU
11/06CARVANA : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 939 M
EBIT 2019 -247 M
Net income 2019 -335 M
Debt 2019 785 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -38,5x
P/E ratio 2020 -68,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,35x
EV / Sales2020 0,92x
Capitalization 4 517 M
Chart CARVANA CO.
Duration : Period :
Carvana Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARVANA CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 80,25  $
Last Close Price 89,78  $
Spread / Highest target 17,0%
Spread / Average Target -10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -69,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ernie Garcia Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin Huston Chief Operating Officer
Mark Jenkins Chief Financial Officer
Michael E. Maroone Lead Independent Director
Ira J. Platt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARVANA CO.172.67%4 487
COPART83.86%20 412
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.-55.01%2 765
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.37.93%650
IDOM INC.33.24%446
MOTORPOINT GROUP PLC26.39%299
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group