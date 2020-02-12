Carvana : Description Statement of Ownership

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 13G
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
CARVANA CO.
(Name of Issuer)
Class A Common Stock
(Title of Class of Securities)
146869102(CUSIP Number)
December 31, 2019
(Date Of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement)
CUSIP No.14686910213GPage 2 of 8 Pages
1. NAME OF REPORTING PERSON:
I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NO. OF ABOVE PERSON:
Morgan Stanley I.R.S. # 36-3145972
4. CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION:
Delaware.
CUSIP No.14686910213GPage 3 of 8 Pages
1. NAME OF REPORTING PERSON:
I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NO. OF ABOVE PERSON:
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. I.R.S. # 13-3040307
CUSIP No.14686910213GPage 4 of 8 Pages
Item 4. Ownership as of December 31, 2019.*
(a) Amount beneficially owned:
See the response(s) to Item 9 on the attached cover page(s).
(b) Percent of Class:
See the response(s) to Item 11 on the attached cover page(s).
-
Number of shares as to which such person has:
-
Sole power to vote or to direct the vote:
See the response(s) to Item 5 on the attached cover page(s).
-
Shared power to vote or to direct the vote:
See the response(s) to Item 6 on the attached cover page(s).
-
Sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of:
See the response(s) to Item 7 on the attached cover page(s).
-
Shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition of: See the response(s) to Item 8 on the attached cover page(s).
Item 5. Ownership of Five Percent or Less of a Class.
Not Applicable
Item 6. Ownership of More Than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person.
Not Applicable
Item 7. Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary which Acquired the Security Being Reported on By the Parent Holding Company.
See Exhibit 99.2
Item 8. Identification and Classification of Members of the Group.
Not Applicable
Item 9. Notice of Dissolution of Group.
Not Applicable
Item 10. Certification.
-
-
By signing below I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were acquired and are held in the ordinary course of business and were not acquired and are not held for the purpose of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of the securities and were not acquired and are not held in connection with or as a participant in any transaction having that purpose or effect.
-
In Accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission Release
No. 34-39538 (January 12, 1998) (the "Release"), this filing reflects the securities beneficially owned, or that may be deemed to be beneficially owned, by certain operating units (collectively, the "MS Reporting Units") of Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries and affiliates (collectively, "MS"). This filing does not reflect securities, if any, beneficially owned by any operating units of MS whose ownership of securities is disaggregated from that of the MS Reporting Units in accordance with the Release.
CUSIP No.14686910213GPage 6 of 8 Pages
Signature
After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct.
|
Date:
|
February 12, 2020
|
|
Signature:
|
/s/ Claire Thomson
|
|
|
--------------------------------------------------------------------
|
Name/Title: Claire Thomson/Authorized Signatory, Morgan Stanley
|
|
|
--------------------------------------------------------------------
|
|
MORGAN STANLEY
|
|
Date:
|
February 12, 2020
|
|
Signature:
|
/s/ Timothy Knierim
|
|
|
--------------------------------------------------------------------
|
Name/Title: Timothy Knierim/Authorized Signatory,
|
|
|
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.
|
|
|
--------------------------------------------------------------------
|
|
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.
|
EXHIBIT NO. 99.1 TO SCHEDULE 13G
JOINT FILING AGREEMENT
MORGAN STANLEY and Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.
hereby agree that, unless differentiated, this
Schedule 13G is filed on behalf of each of the parties.
MORGAN STANLEY
BY: /s/ Claire Thomson
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Claire Thomson/Authorized Signatory, Morgan Stanley Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.
BY: /s/ Timothy Knierim
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Timothy Knierim/Authorized Signatory, Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.
EXHIBIT NO. 99.2
ITEM 7 INFORMATION
The securities being reported on by Morgan Stanley as a parent holding company are owned, or may be deemed to be beneficially owned, by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Morgan Stanley.
