CARVANA CO.

(CVNA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate BATS EXCHANGE - 03/13 09:46:18 pm
50.4800 USD   +11.85%
Carvana : Description Statement of Ownership

03/13/2020 | 04:20pm EDT

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13G

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. )*

Carvana Co.

(Name of Issuer)

Class A Common Stock, Par Value $0.001 Per Share

(Title of Class of Securities)

146869102

(CUSIP Number)

March 3, 2020

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of This Statement)

Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:

Rule 13d-1(b) XRule 13d-1(c)Rule 13d-1(d)

(Page 1 of 13 Pages)

______________________________

*The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

CUSIP No. 146869102

13G

Page 2 of 13 Pages

1

NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

Lone Pine Capital LLC

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a)

(b)

3

SEC USE ONLY

4

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

Delaware

NUMBER OF

5

SOLE VOTING POWER

0

SHARES

6

SHARED VOTING POWER

BENEFICIALLY

3,816,275 shares of Common Stock

OWNED BY

7

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

EACH

REPORTING

0

8

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

PERSON WITH:

3,816,275 shares of Common Stock

9

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

3,816,275 shares of Common Stock

10

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

11

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)

7.5%

12

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

OO

CUSIP No. 146869102

13G

Page 3 of 13 Pages

1

NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

David F. Craver

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a)

(b)

3

SEC USE ONLY

4

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

United States of America

NUMBER OF

5

SOLE VOTING POWER

0

SHARES

6

SHARED VOTING POWER

BENEFICIALLY

3,816,275 shares of Common Stock

OWNED BY

7

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

EACH

REPORTING

0

8

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

PERSON WITH:

3,816,275 shares of Common Stock

9

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

3,816,275 shares of Common Stock

10

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

11

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)

7.5%

12

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

IN

CUSIP No. 146869102

13G

Page 4 of 13 Pages

1

NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

Brian F. Doherty

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a)

(b)

3

SEC USE ONLY

4

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

United States of America

NUMBER OF

5

SOLE VOTING POWER

0

SHARES

6

SHARED VOTING POWER

BENEFICIALLY

3,816,275 shares of Common Stock

OWNED BY

7

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

EACH

REPORTING

0

8

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

PERSON WITH:

3,816,275 shares of Common Stock

9

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

3,816,275 shares of Common Stock

10

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

11

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)

7.5%

12

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

IN

CUSIP No. 146869102

13G

Page 5 of 13 Pages

1

NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

Mala Gaonkar

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a)

(b)

3

SEC USE ONLY

4

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

United States of America

NUMBER OF

5

SOLE VOTING POWER

0

SHARES

6

SHARED VOTING POWER

BENEFICIALLY

3,816,275 shares of Common Stock

OWNED BY

7

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

EACH

REPORTING

0

8

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

PERSON WITH:

3,816,275 shares of Common Stock

9

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

3,816,275 shares of Common Stock

10

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

11

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)

7.5%

12

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

IN

CUSIP No. 146869102

13G

Page 6 of 13 Pages

1

NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

Kelly A. Granat

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a)

(b)

3

SEC USE ONLY

4

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

United States of America

NUMBER OF

5

SOLE VOTING POWER

0

SHARES

6

SHARED VOTING POWER

BENEFICIALLY

3,816,275 shares of Common Stock

OWNED BY

7

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

EACH

REPORTING

0

8

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

PERSON WITH:

3,816,275 shares of Common Stock

9

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

3,816,275 shares of Common Stock

10

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

11

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)

7.5%

12

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

IN

CUSIP No. 146869102

13G

Page 7 of 13 Pages

1

NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

Stephen F. Mandel, Jr.

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a)

(b)

3

SEC USE ONLY

4

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

United States of America

NUMBER OF

5

SOLE VOTING POWER

0

SHARES

6

SHARED VOTING POWER

BENEFICIALLY

3,816,275 shares of Common Stock

OWNED BY

7

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

EACH

REPORTING

0

8

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

PERSON WITH:

3,816,275 shares of Common Stock

9

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

3,816,275 shares of Common Stock

10

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

11

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)

7.5%

12

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

IN

CUSIP No. 146869102

13G

Page 8 of 13 Pages

1

NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

Kerry A. Tyler

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(a)

(b)

3

SEC USE ONLY

4

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

United States of America

NUMBER OF

5

SOLE VOTING POWER

0

SHARES

6

SHARED VOTING POWER

BENEFICIALLY

3,816,275 shares of Common Stock

OWNED BY

7

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

EACH

REPORTING

0

8

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

PERSON WITH:

3,816,275 shares of Common Stock

9

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

3,816,275 shares of Common Stock

10

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

11

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)

7.5%

12

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

IN

CUSIP No. 146869102

13G

Page 9 of 13 Pages

Item 1(a).

NAME OF ISSUER

Carvana Co. (the "Issuer")

Item 1(b).

ADDRESS OF ISSUER'S PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVE OFFICES

1930 W. Rio Salado Parkway

Tempe, Arizona 85281

Item 2(a).

NAME OF PERSON FILING

This statement is filed by:

Lone Pine Capital LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("Lone Pine Capital"), which serves as investment manager to Lone Spruce,

L.P., a Delaware limited partnership ("Lone Spruce"), Lone Cascade, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership ("Lone Cascade"), Lone Sierra,

L.P., a Delaware limited partnership ("Lone Sierra"), Lone Cypress, Ltd., a Cayman Islands exempted company ("Lone Cypress"), and

Lone Monterey Master Fund, Ltd., a Cayman Islands exempted company ("Lone Monterey Master Fund", and together with Lone Spruce,

Lone Cascade, Lone Sierra, Lone Cypress and Lone Monterey Master Fund, the "Lone Pine Funds"), with respect to the Common Stock

directly held by each of the Lone Pine Funds. Lone Pine Capital has the authority to dispose of and vote the shares of Common Stock

directly held by the Lone Pine Funds.

David F. Craver ("Mr. Craver"), Brian F. Doherty ("Mr. Doherty"), Mala Gaonkar ("Ms. Gaonkar"), Kelly A. Granat ("Ms. Granat"),

and Kerry A. Tyler ("Ms. Tyler"), each an Executive Committee Member of Lone Pine Managing Member LLC, which is the Managing

Member of Lone Pine Capital, with respect to the Common Stock directly held by each of the Lone Pine Funds.

Stephen F. Mandel, Jr. ("Mr. Mandel"), the Managing Member of Lone Pine Managing Member LLC, which is the Managing Member of

Lone Pine Capital, with respect to the Common Stock directly held by each of the Lone Pine Funds.

The foregoing persons are hereinafter sometimes collectively referred to as the "Reporting Persons". Any disclosures herein with respect

to persons other than the Reporting Persons are made on information and belief after making inquiry to the appropriate party. None of the

Reporting Persons directly own any shares of Common Stock.

Item 2(b).

ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL BUSINESS OFFICE OR, IF NONE, RESIDENCE

The address of the business office of each of the Reporting Persons is Two Greenwich Plaza, Greenwich, Connecticut 06830.

Item 2(c).

CITIZENSHIP

Item 2(d).

Item 2(e).

Lone Pine Capital is a limited liability company organized under the laws of the State of Delaware. Mr. Craver, Mr. Doherty, Ms. Gaonkar, Ms. Granat, Mr. Mandel, Ms. Tyler are United States citizens.

TITLE OF CLASS OF SECURITIES

Class A Common Stock, Par Value $0.001 Per Share (the "Common Stock")

CUSIP NUMBER

146869102

CUSIP No. 146869102

13G

Page 10 of 13 Pages

Item 3.IF THIS STATEMENT IS FILED PURSUANT TO Rules 13d-1(b), OR 13d-2(b) OR (c), CHECK WHETHER THE PERSON FILING IS A:

(a)

Broker or dealer registered under Section 15 of the Act;

(b)

Bank as defined in Section 3(a)(6) of the Act;

(c)

Insurance company as defined in Section 3(a)(19) of the Act;

(d)

Investment company registered under Section 8 of the Investment Company Act of 1940;

(e)

An investment adviser in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(E);

(f)

An employee benefit plan or endowment fund in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(F);

(g)

A parent holding company or control person in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(G);

(h)

A savings association as defined in Section 3(b) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act;

  1. A church plan that is excluded from the definition of an investment company under Section 3(c)(14) of the Investment Company Act;
  2. A non-U.S. institution in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J);
  3. Group, in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(K).

If filing as a non-U.S. institution in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J), please specify the type of institution:

____________________

Item 4.

OWNERSHIP

  1. Lone Pine Capital LLC, David F. Craver, Brian F. Doherty, Mala Gaonkar, Kelly A. Granat, Stephen F. Mandel, Jr. and Kerry A. Tyler
  1. Amount beneficially owned: 3,816,275 shares of Common Stock
  2. Percent of class: 7.5%. The percentages set forth in this Item 4 and in the rest of this Schedule 13G are based upon a total of 50,551,092 shares of Class A Common Stock reported to be outstanding by the Issuer as of February 21, 2020 in its Form 10-K filed on February 26, 2020.
    (c)(i) Sole power to vote or direct the vote: -0-
  1. Shared power to vote or direct the vote: 3,816,275 shares of Common Stock
  1. Sole power to dispose or direct the disposition: -0-
    (iv) Shared power to dispose or direct the disposition: 3,816,275 shares of Common Stock

CUSIP No. 146869102

13G

Page 11 of 13 Pages

Item 5.OWNERSHIP OF FIVE PERCENT OR LESS OF A CLASS

Not applicable.

Item 6.OWNERSHIP OF MORE THAN FIVE PERCENT ON BEHALF OF ANOTHER PERSON

Not applicable.

Item 7.IDENTIFICATION AND CLASSIFICATION OF THE SUBSIDIARY WHICH ACQUIRED THE SECURITY BEING REPORTED ON BY THE PARENT HOLDING COMPANY OR CONTROL PERSON

Not applicable

Item 8.IDENTIFICATION AND CLASSIFICATION OF MEMBERS OF THE GROUP

Not applicable

Item 9.NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION OF GROUP

Not applicable

Item 10.

CERTIFICATION

Each of the Reporting Persons hereby makes the following certification:

By signing below each Reporting Person certifies that, to the best of his or its knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were

not acquired and are not held for the purpose of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of the securities and

were not acquired and are not held in connection with or as a participant in any transaction having that purpose or effect.

CUSIP No. 146869102

13G

Page 12 of 13 Pages

SIGNATURES

After reasonable inquiry and to the best of his or its knowledge and belief, each of the undersigned certifies that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct.

DATE: March 13, 2020

By: /s/ David F. Craver

David F. Craver, individually and as an

Executive Committee Member of Lone Pine Managing Member LLC, as Managing Member of Lone Pine Capital LLC

By: /s/ Brian F. Doherty

Brian F. Doherty, individually and as an

Executive Committee Member of Lone Pine Managing Member LLC, as Managing Member of Lone Pine Capital LLC

By: /s/ Mala Gaonkar

Mala Gaonkar, individually and as an

Executive Committee Member of Lone Pine Managing Member LLC, as Managing Member of Lone Pine Capital LLC

By: /s/ Kelly A. Granat

Kelly A. Granat, individually and as an

Executive Committee Member of Lone Pine Managing Member LLC, as Managing Member of Lone Pine Capital LLC

By: /s/ Stephen F. Mandel, Jr.

Stephen F. Mandel, Jr., individually and as

Managing Member of Lone Pine Managing Member LLC, as Managing Member of Lone

Pine Capital LLC

By: /s/ Kerry A. Tyler

Kerry A. Tyler, individually and as an

Executive Committee Member of Lone Pine Managing Member LLC, as Managing Member of Lone Pine Capital LLC

CUSIP No. 146869102

13G

Page 13 of 13 Pages

EXHIBIT 1

JOINT FILING AGREEMENT

PURSUANT TO RULE 13d-1(k)

The undersigned acknowledge and agree that the foregoing statement on Schedule 13G is filed on behalf of each of the undersigned and that all subsequent amendments to this statement on Schedule 13G shall be filed on behalf of each of the undersigned without the necessity of filing additional joint filing agreements. The undersigned acknowledge that each shall be responsible for the timely filing of such amendments, and for the completeness and accuracy of the information concerning him or it contained herein and therein, but shall not be responsible for the completeness and accuracy of the information concerning the others, except to the extent that he or it knows or has reason to believe that such information is inaccurate.

DATE: March 13, 2020

By: /s/ David F. Craver

David F. Craver, individually and as an

Executive Committee Member of Lone Pine Managing Member LLC, as Managing Member of Lone Pine Capital LLC

By: /s/ Brian F. Doherty

Brian F. Doherty, individually and as an

Executive Committee Member of Lone Pine Managing Member LLC, as Managing Member of Lone Pine Capital LLC

By: /s/ Mala Gaonkar

Mala Gaonkar, individually and as an

Executive Committee Member of Lone Pine Managing Member LLC, as Managing Member of Lone Pine Capital LLC

By: /s/ Kelly A. Granat

Kelly A. Granat, individually and as an

Executive Committee Member of Lone Pine Managing Member LLC, as Managing Member of Lone Pine Capital LLC

By: /s/ Stephen F. Mandel, Jr.

Stephen F. Mandel, Jr., individually and as

Managing Member of Lone Pine Managing Member LLC, as Managing Member of Lone

Pine Capital LLC

By: /s/ Kerry A. Tyler

Kerry A. Tyler, individually and as an

Executive Committee Member of Lone Pine Managing Member LLC, as Managing Member of Lone Pine Capital LLC

Carvana Co. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 20:17:20 UTC
