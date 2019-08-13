Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Carvana Co    CVNA

CARVANA CO

(CVNA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carvana : Grows Southern California Reach, Bringing The New Way to Buy a Car to Oxnard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 09:06am EDT

Carvana Launches As-Soon-As-Next-Day Vehicle Delivery in its 14th California Market

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, has launched as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Oxnard area residents, bringing even more Californians The New Way to Buy a Car. In as little as 10 minutes, from the comfort of home or on the go via mobile device, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase, trade in, and now schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana, even if they aren’t purchasing a vehicle, and receive a real offer in just minutes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190813005251/en/

Carvana Continues Rapid Expansion in Southern California, Now Offering Oxnard Residents The New Way to Buy a Car. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana Continues Rapid Expansion in Southern California, Now Offering Oxnard Residents The New Way to Buy a Car. (Photo: Business Wire)

Shopping Carvana.com, customers get a great selection, at great prices and a great customer experience, all while saving valuable time and money by skipping the dealership. All 15,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s inventory are photographed in 360 degrees to provide customers with a high-definition virtual tour. And every Carvana vehicle comes with a 7-day return policy, giving customers the peace of mind and time to ensure the vehicle fits their life.

Additionally, every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has undergone a rigorous 150-point inspection, has no frame damage and has never been in a reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description page.

“We have a great opportunity to show even more Southern California customers The New Way to Buy a Car,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “As demand increases for an easy, transparent car buying experience, we’re confident that Oxnard area residents will appreciate our presence in the market.”

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 138 cities across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARVANA CO
09:06aCARVANA : Grows Southern California Reach, Bringing The New Way to Buy a Car to ..
BU
08/07CARVANA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
08/07CARVANA CO. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
08/07CARVANA : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
08/07Brazilian startup Volanty gets capital injection led by SoftBank
RE
07/29CARVANA CO. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/17CARVANA : Debuts 19th Car Vending Machine in the U.S.
BU
07/10CARVANA : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Ca..
BU
07/03CARVANA CO. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements a..
AQ
06/19CARVANA : 's Rapid Expansion Brings The New Way to Buy a Car to Four Additional ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 757 M
EBIT 2019 -208 M
Net income 2019 -239 M
Debt 2019 397 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -40,1x
P/E ratio 2020 -57,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,14x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
Capitalization 3 900 M
Chart CARVANA CO
Duration : Period :
Carvana Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARVANA CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 74,07  $
Last Close Price 78,35  $
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target -5,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -61,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ernie Garcia Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin Huston Chief Operating Officer
Mark Jenkins Chief Financial Officer
Michael E. Maroone Lead Independent Director
Ira J. Platt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARVANA CO139.62%3 901
COPART58.27%17 250
KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC-47.76%3 328
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC--.--%2 285
AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC.21.26%587
IDOM INC6.70%368
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group