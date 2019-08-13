Carvana : Grows Southern California Reach, Bringing The New Way to Buy a Car to Oxnard

Carvana Launches As-Soon-As-Next-Day Vehicle Delivery in its 14th California Market

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, has launched as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery to Oxnard area residents, bringing even more Californians The New Way to Buy a Car. In as little as 10 minutes, from the comfort of home or on the go via mobile device, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase, trade in, and now schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana, even if they aren’t purchasing a vehicle, and receive a real offer in just minutes.

Shopping Carvana.com, customers get a great selection, at great prices and a great customer experience, all while saving valuable time and money by skipping the dealership. All 15,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s inventory are photographed in 360 degrees to provide customers with a high-definition virtual tour. And every Carvana vehicle comes with a 7-day return policy, giving customers the peace of mind and time to ensure the vehicle fits their life.

Additionally, every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has undergone a rigorous 150-point inspection, has no frame damage and has never been in a reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description page.

“We have a great opportunity to show even more Southern California customers The New Way to Buy a Car,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “As demand increases for an easy, transparent car buying experience, we’re confident that Oxnard area residents will appreciate our presence in the market.”

Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 138 cities across the U.S.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

