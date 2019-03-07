Carvana : Lands in Dayton with the New Way to Buy a Car

Carvana Offers As-Soon-As-Next-Day Vehicle Delivery to Eighth Ohio Market

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, launched in Dayton today with as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery. In as little as 10 minutes, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase, trade-in, and now schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery. Dayton area residents can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana, even if they aren’t purchasing a vehicle, receive a real offer in just minutes and schedule as-soon-as-next-day pickup of that vehicle. Today’s launch in Dayton marks the eighth market for Carvana in the state.

By ditching the dealership and shopping online at Carvana.com, customers get a great selection, great prices and a great customer experience, saving valuable time and money, whether from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device. Additionally, every Carvana vehicle comes with a seven-day return policy, giving customers the peace of mind and time to ensure the vehicle fits their life.

All 15,000+ vehicles in Carvana’s national inventory are photographed in 360 degrees to provide customers with a high-definition virtual tour. Every vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has undergone a rigorous 150-point inspection, has no frame damage and has never been in a reported accident. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on the car’s vehicle description page.

“Since 2016, we have steadily increased our Ohio presence. Dayton is our eighth market in the state, the most of any state we’ve launched in,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “As the birthplace of aviation, Dayton has deep technology and innovation roots, so we are confident area residents will welcome the new way to buy a car.”

With today’s launch in Dayton, Carvana now offers as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in 102 cities nationwide.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

