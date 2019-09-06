Newest Location is the 21st in the U.S., Second Los Angeles Area Car Vending Machine in a Month

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, unveiled its second Los Angeles area Car Vending Machine today. Carvana’s newest Car Vending Machine, located in Ontario, stands eight stories tall and holds 27 vehicles, offering car buyers a memorable, customer-centric pickup experience. Customers who choose pickup from a Car Vending Machine are greeted by a Customer Advocate, receive a commemorative, oversized Carvana coin to activate the automated vending process, then get an immersive, one-of-a-kind view of their vehicle descending the all-glass tower.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190906005080/en/

Carvana Launches Second Car Vending Machine in Los Angeles Area, Offering Ontario Residents The New Way to Buy a Car. (Photo: Business Wire)

Carvana customers save valuable time and money by skipping the dealership and shopping online. In as little as 10 minutes, customers can shop more than 15,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or Car Vending Machine pickup of their vehicle. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana - even if they aren’t purchasing a vehicle - and receive a real offer in just minutes.

Every Carvana vehicle is Carvana Certified, meaning it has passed a rigorous, 150-point inspection, has never been in a reported accident, and has no frame damage. Features, imperfections, and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car’s vehicle description page. Additionally, all Carvana vehicles come with a 7-day return policy, giving customers the peace of mind and time to ensure the vehicle fits their life. This upgrade to the traditional test drive allows customers to see how their new vehicle handles everyday life, whether it’s installing car seats or seeing how comfortable the driver’s seat is during a long commute.

“Our presence in California has grown tremendously this year, launching seven markets in the state, and now bringing our second Car Vending Machine to the Los Angeles area in less than a month,” said Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana. “Our growing footprint throughout southern California showcases our desire to meet the diverse needs of our customers and we look forward to bringing The New Way to Buy a Car to even more Californians.”

The newest Los Angeles Car Vending Machine is the second Carvana Car Vending Machine in California and the 21st in the U.S., joining counterparts in Tennessee, Texas, Florida, Maryland, Arizona, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri and North Carolina.

Carvana’s Car Vending Machine is located at 520 N. Turner Ave. in Ontario, and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT. Vehicle pickup at any of Carvana’s Car Vending Machines is free for all Carvana customers.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190906005080/en/