Carvana : Offers Touchless Delivery to Customers

03/25/2020 | 02:21pm EDT

Carvana Also Receives $2.0 Billion in Financing Commitments from Ally in Support of the Safer Way to Buy a Car

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, understands that many of life’s moments are being put on hold right now, but for some, in order to keep their lives moving, a vehicle purchase just can’t be delayed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200325005656/en/

To further enhance its 100 percent online shopping experience, Carvana is now offering Touchless Delivery to customers that want to buy or trade a car. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To further enhance its 100 percent online shopping experience, Carvana is now offering Touchless Delivery to customers that want to buy or trade a car. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To further enhance its 100 percent online shopping experience, Carvana is now offering Touchless Delivery and pick-up to customers that want to buy or trade a car. Touchless Delivery allows customers to get the car they need without coming into contact with the Customer Advocate delivering the vehicle to their home. Providing customers with this service – and doing so with the safety of customers and employees in mind – is of the utmost importance to Carvana.

Recognizing that even in these uncertain times many consumers still have vehicle needs, Ally, a leading digital financial services company, is committing up to $2.0 billion to Carvana. The increase and extension of Ally’s financing commitment allows Carvana to adapt to evolving market dynamics while also remaining committed to bringing consumers the safest way to buy a car.

“Our number one priority is the health of our customers and the people we work with. Touchless Delivery allows us to achieve that goal,” said Amy O’Hara, associate director of communications at Carvana. “As priorities are being re-evaluated all around the world, for many, buying or trading in a car may not be at the top of that list. For many others, though, it is. Whether avoiding public transportation, or replacing the broken-down vehicle that gets them to work, or those that need to trade in their car, a safe and simple experience is needed and Carvana is offering it. These commitments from Ally will help us to be there for our customers as we navigate these difficult times together and prepare us to continue serving our customers when things get back to normal.”

Carvana offers consumers an entirely at-home, online car shopping platform with more than 25,000 vehicles available with virtual, 360-degree tours, inside and out. All vehicles are available for home delivery, as well as the peace of mind of a 7-day return policy. Touchless Delivery is utilized for all home deliveries, vehicle returns and vehicle trade-ins.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 25,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
