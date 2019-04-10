Log in
Carvana : to Report First Quarter 2019 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on May 8

04/10/2019 | 04:07pm EDT

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced it will report its first quarter 2019 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019, following the close of market on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) to review and discuss the company's business and results.

 
What: Carvana First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Wednesday, May 8, 2019
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT)
Live Call: (833) 255-2830 or (412) 902-6715
 

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website, https://investors.carvana.com/. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Wednesday, May 15, 2019, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode 10130283#.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 15,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on FacebookInstagram or Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
