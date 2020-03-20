Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte : Proposal regarding the distribution of the profit from 2019 - EN

PROPOSAL

of the Board of Administrators of Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte SA regarding the distribution of the net profit for the financial year 2019

The Board of Administrators of Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte SA submits for approval of the

Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting convened for 28/29 April 2020 the distribution of the net

profit for the 2019 financial year, as follows:

Net profit for the financial year 2019 2,847,039 Mandatory reserve for the financial year 2019 151,789 Total amount to be distributed for the financial year 2019 2,695,250 Total number of shares 167,339,600 Own shares 5,020,188 Shares with dividend rights 162,319,412 Dividend/share 0.014 Value of the dividends to be distributed 2,272,472 Undistributed reported result 422,778

Ion Romica Tamas

Vice-President of the Board of Administrators

