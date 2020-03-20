Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte : Proposal regarding the distribution of the profit from 2019 - EN

PROPOSAL
of the Board of Administrators of Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte SA regarding the distribution of the net profit for the financial year 2019
The Board of Administrators of Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte SA submits for approval of the
Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting convened for 28/29 April 2020 the distribution of the net
profit for the 2019 financial year, as follows:
|
Net profit for the financial year 2019
|
2,847,039
|
Mandatory reserve for the financial year 2019
|
151,789
|
Total amount to be distributed for the financial year 2019
|
2,695,250
|
|
|
Total number of shares
|
167,339,600
|
Own shares
|
5,020,188
|
Shares with dividend rights
|
162,319,412
|
Dividend/share
|
0.014
|
Value of the dividends to be distributed
|
2,272,472
|
Undistributed reported result
|
422,778
|
|
Ion Romica Tamas
Vice-President of the Board of Administrators
Capital social: 16.733.960 lei, Cod unic de inregistrare : RO 10376500, Nr.inregistrare la ORC : J33/718/1998
Cont bancar : RO79RZBR0000060002432216 Raiffeisen Bank