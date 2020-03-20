Log in
News Summary

Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte : Proposal regarding the distribution of the profit from 2019 - EN

03/20/2020 | 03:59pm EDT

c a s a

d e

UâvÉä|Çt

c l u b d e m u n t e

Piata Republicii nr. 18

Gura Humorului 725300

Județul Suceava

Tel: + 4 0230 207000

Fax + 4 230 207001

E-mail:ACTIONARI@BESTWESTERNBUCOVINA.RO

www.bestwesternbucovina.ro

PROPOSAL

of the Board of Administrators of Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte SA regarding the distribution of the net profit for the financial year 2019

The Board of Administrators of Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte SA submits for approval of the

Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting convened for 28/29 April 2020 the distribution of the net

profit for the 2019 financial year, as follows:

Net profit for the financial year 2019

2,847,039

Mandatory reserve for the financial year 2019

151,789

Total amount to be distributed for the financial year 2019

2,695,250

Total number of shares

167,339,600

Own shares

5,020,188

Shares with dividend rights

162,319,412

Dividend/share

0.014

Value of the dividends to be distributed

2,272,472

Undistributed reported result

422,778

Ion Romica Tamas

Vice-President of the Board of Administrators

Capital social: 16.733.960 lei, Cod unic de inregistrare : RO 10376500, Nr.inregistrare la ORC : J33/718/1998

Cont bancar : RO79RZBR0000060002432216 Raiffeisen Bank

Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte SA published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 19:58:01 UTC
