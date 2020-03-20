Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte SA    BCM   ROBUCMACNOR5

CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE SA

(BCM)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte : Updated financial calendar 2020 - EN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 09:49am EDT

c a s a

d e

UâvÉä|Çt

c l u b d e m u n t e

Piata Republicii nr. 18

Gura Humorului 725300

Județul Suceava

Tel: + 4 0230 207000

Fax + 4 230 207001

E-mail:ACTIONARI@BESTWESTERNBUCOVINA.RO

www.bestwesternbucovina.ro

To:

Bucharest Stock Exchange

Corporate Actions - Regulated Market Department

Financial Supervisory Authority

Investment and Financial Instruments Sector

In accordance with the legal provisions in force, we hereby submit the financial communication calendar of Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte S.A. for 2020, updated following the decision on the convening of the ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte S.A. for 28/29.04.2020:

Date

Event

1

28.02.2020

Presentation of the preliminary financial results for 2019

2

28/29 April 2020

General Shareholders Meeting for the approval of the financial

results for 2019

3

Within 24 hours from

Presentation of the annual report and financial statements for

GSM approval

2019

4

14.05.2020

Presentation of the financial results for the first quarter of 2020

5

20.08.2020

Presentation of the financial results for the first semester of 2020

6

12.11.2020

Presentation of the financial results for the third quarter of 2020

The events representing teleconferences and/or meetings with the financial analysts and investors for the presentation of the financial results will be communicated later, as the case may be.

General Manager,

Romica Tamas

Capital social: 16.733.960 lei, Cod unic de inregistrare : RO 10376500, Nr.inregistrare la ORC : J33/718/1998

Cont bancar : RO79RZBR0000060002432216 Raiffeisen Bank

Disclaimer

Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte SA published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 13:48:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE
09:49aCASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE : Updated financial calendar 2020 - EN
PU
2019CASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE : Information regarding the completion of the Oua..
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Florica Trandafir Chairman
Mircea Constantin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE SA3
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL-55.89%21 658
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-47.68%16 100
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-31.49%7 793
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC-80.33%6 624
ACCOR-45.68%6 263
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group