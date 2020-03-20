Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte : Updated financial calendar 2020 - EN

To:
Bucharest Stock Exchange
Corporate Actions - Regulated Market Department
Financial Supervisory Authority
Investment and Financial Instruments Sector
In accordance with the legal provisions in force, we hereby submit the financial communication calendar of Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte S.A. for 2020, updated following the decision on the convening of the ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte S.A. for 28/29.04.2020:
Date
Event
1
28.02.2020
Presentation of the preliminary financial results for 2019
28/29 April 2020
General Shareholders Meeting for the approval of the financial
results for 2019
3
Within 24 hours from
Presentation of the annual report and financial statements for
GSM approval
2019
14.05.2020
Presentation of the financial results for the first quarter of 2020
20.08.2020
Presentation of the financial results for the first semester of 2020
12.11.2020
Presentation of the financial results for the third quarter of 2020
The events representing teleconferences and/or meetings with the financial analysts and investors for the presentation of the financial results will be communicated later, as the case may be.
General Manager,
Romica Tamas
