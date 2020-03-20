Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte : Updated financial calendar 2020 - EN

To:

Bucharest Stock Exchange

Corporate Actions - Regulated Market Department

Financial Supervisory Authority

Investment and Financial Instruments Sector

In accordance with the legal provisions in force, we hereby submit the financial communication calendar of Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte S.A. for 2020, updated following the decision on the convening of the ordinary General Shareholders Meeting of Casa de Bucovina - Club de Munte S.A. for 28/29.04.2020:

Date Event 1 28.02.2020 Presentation of the preliminary financial results for 2019 2 28/29 April 2020 General Shareholders Meeting for the approval of the financial results for 2019 3 Within 24 hours from Presentation of the annual report and financial statements for GSM approval 2019 4 14.05.2020 Presentation of the financial results for the first quarter of 2020 5 20.08.2020 Presentation of the financial results for the first semester of 2020 6 12.11.2020 Presentation of the financial results for the third quarter of 2020

The events representing teleconferences and/or meetings with the financial analysts and investors for the presentation of the financial results will be communicated later, as the case may be.

General Manager,

Romica Tamas

Capital social: 16.733.960 lei, Cod unic de inregistrare : RO 10376500, Nr.inregistrare la ORC : J33/718/1998

Cont bancar : RO79RZBR0000060002432216 Raiffeisen Bank