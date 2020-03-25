Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Casa Systems, Inc.    CASA

CASA SYSTEMS, INC.

(CASA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Casa Systems Currently Sees No Impact from COVID-19 on Operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 11:26am EDT

ANDOVER, Mass., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak continues, Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:CASA), is closely monitoring and proactively assessing the situation to safeguard its employees, and is assisting its customers meet the needs of a rapidly changing business environment.  Globally, all of the Company’s manufacturing facilities are fully operational, and we are working with our supply chain to augment inventory to meet increased customer demand. Additionally, the Company has business continuity plans in place to mitigate any potential future business disruption.

Currently, Casa expects no impact to its first quarter 2020 from the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Our primary focus is to ensure the health and well-being of our employees while also recognizing our responsibility to our customers and our industry,” said Jerry Guo, CEO, Casa Systems.  “We continue to watch our business very closely for any effects of COVID-19 and are working to meet heightened customer demand due to increased network traffic.”

About Casa Systems, Inc.
Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) delivers converged broadband technology solutions that enable wireless, cable and fixed network service providers to meet the growing demand for gigabit bandwidth and services. Engineered for performance, flexibility and scale, our suite of distributed and virtualized solutions delivers end-to-end connectivity across multiple access technologies. Commercially deployed in over 70 countries, Casa serves more than 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide.

For more information, visit our website at http://www.casa-systems.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Media Contact
Alicia Thomas
Casa Systems, Inc.
100 Old River Road
Andover, Mass. 01810
+1.817.909.8921
alicia.thomas@casa-systems.com

IR Contact
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
investorrelations@casa-systems.com

Lindsay Savarese
212-331-8417
investorrelations@casa-systems.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CASA SYSTEMS, INC.
11:26aCasa Systems Currently Sees No Impact from COVID-19 on Operations
GL
02/27CASA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
02/24Casa Systems To Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Con..
GL
02/20CASA SYSTEMS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/20CASA SYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Dire..
AQ
02/20Casa Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
GL
02/05CASA : to Host TechTalk on 5G Fixed Wireless Access
AQ
01/24CASA SYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Dire..
AQ
01/24Casa Systems Increases GAAP Revenue Guidance for Fiscal Year 2019 and Announc..
GL
2019Casa Systems To Present at the Credit Suisse Technology Conference
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 348 M
EBIT 2020 21,0 M
Net income 2020 -7,76 M
Debt 2020 155 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -33,6x
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,18x
EV / Sales2021 0,95x
Capitalization 254 M
Chart CASA SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Casa Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASA SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 5,74  $
Last Close Price 3,02  $
Spread / Highest target 132%
Spread / Average Target 90,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jerry Guo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lucy Xie Director & Senior Vice President-Operations
Scott Allan Bruckner CFO, Senior VP-Strategy & Corporate Development
Weidong Chen Chief Technology Officer
William C. Styslinger Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASA SYSTEMS, INC.-26.16%254
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-19.52%163 698
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-28.74%36 604
ZTE CORPORATION1.50%25 439
ERICSSON AB-6.79%24 747
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-18.82%22 313
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group