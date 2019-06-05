Log in
CASA SYSTEMS INC

(CASA)
Casa Systems Showcases Transformational Access Technology Solutions for Broadband Networks at ANGA COM 2019

06/05/2019

ANDOVER, Mass., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To keep up with the growing demands of an all-connected world, service providers are looking for innovative and efficient ways to increase capacity and improve agility of broadband networks while reducing space and power constraints. Casa Systems accelerates network innovation with its suite of intelligent, end-to-end broadband solutions that provide a clear path to a converged, virtualized and distributed multi-access network. 

At this week’s ANGA COM conference, Casa Systems is demonstrating end-to-end, interoperable, standards-based solutions that allow service providers to take a step-wise approach to transform cable networks for the all-connected future.  In addition, Casa’s product and solution experts are participating in panels that discuss the benefits of multiservice 5G core, virtual CCAP, and low latency DOCSIS 3.1 best practices. 

“There are many paths that service providers can take to transform their networks. Casa Systems has the expertise and technology to help service providers navigate their broadband network’s potential no matter where they are in the process,” said Peter Wolff, VP Wireline Product Management at Casa Systems. “Our portfolio of end-to-end agile broadband solutions, from the network core to the network edge, are engineered for the performance, flexibility and scale that cable, wireless, fixed and converged networks require. At ANGA COM, we are demonstrating solutions that enable service providers to fully maximize their existing network and prepare for the converged future.” 

Casa Systems Featured Demonstrations in Hall 7, Stand #G10
                                                            
Standards-Based vCCAP with Orchestration 
Developed for the virtual compute environment from the ground up, the Axyom vCCAP is designed to support full interoperability in a distributed access architecture. Casa is demonstrating an end-to-end, standards-based, integrated and interoperable solution that features bottoms-up provisioning using our new Axyom™ Intelligent Access Manager (IAM) - powered by Intraway, a leading software provider in Americas.  The new IAM automates the Remote PHY Device (RPD) provisioning process.  IAM provides AP-based tools and work-flow modules for both legacy equipment and next-generation components that can scale during the transition to distributed access architectures.  

Multiservice Edge Access  
The latest addition to Casa’s converged software architecture that includes 5G and FTTx, the Axyom™ Virtual Broadband Network Gateway (vBNG) Router solution is the industry’s first virtualized broadband network gateway that delivers superior performance, multi-dimensional scaling, and flexibility needed to address the greater diversity of broadband demands. At ANGA COM, Casa is showcasing an end-to-end, integrated, interoperable service provider edge access solution that offloads and distributes the data plane so service providers can better control and distribute intelligence to the network edge. 

Low Latency DOCSIS 3.1  
From gaming to virtual reality to wireless backhaul, service providers are looking for solutions to keep pace with demands for more bandwidth and lower latency to support applications without choppiness, freezing or other latency issues.  Casa’s enhanced software-based architecture provides significant improvement to keep ahead of increasingly latency-sensitive application requirements.

Increase Spectral Efficiency with PMA
Service providers are looking for ways to provide unique and innovative services and solutions that consumers demand and want.  With a profile management application (PMA) solution, service providers can deliver a consistent user experience with network management solutions that dynamically adjust to changing network conditions.  The result is increased spectral efficiency which means higher throughputs and better performance. 

Visit Casa Systems and view these demos in Hall 7, Stand #G10 at ANGA COM 2019.

About Casa Systems, Inc.
Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) delivers converged broadband technology solutions that enable mobile, cable and fixed network service providers to meet the growing demand for gigabit bandwidth and services. Our suite of distributed and virtualized solutions for fixed and mobile 5G ultra-broadband networks are engineered for performance, flexibility and scale. Commercially deployed in over 70 countries, Casa serves more than 450 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide.

For more information, please visit us at http://www.casa-systems.com                                                            

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Alicia Thomas                                                                      
Casa Systems, Inc.                                                               
100 Old River Road                                                               
Andover, Mass. 01810                                                           
+1.817.909.8921                                                                    
alicia.thomas@casa-systems.com                                       

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
