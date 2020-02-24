Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Casa Systems, Inc.    CASA

CASA SYSTEMS, INC.

(CASA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Casa Systems To Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 04:16pm EST

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:CASA), a leading provider of converged broadband infrastructure technology and access device solutions for mobile, cable and fixed networks, today announced that Jerry Guo, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Bruckner, Interim CFO & SVP, Strategy, Corporate Development, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 4th at 2:40 p.m. Pacific Time (5:40 p.m. Eastern Time) in San Francisco, California.

A live audio webcast and archive of Casa Systems’ presentation will be available on the company's website at http://investors.casa-systems.com/.

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) delivers converged broadband solutions that enable mobile, cable and fixed network service providers to meet the growing demand for gigabit bandwidth and services. Our suite of distributed and virtualized solutions for fixed and mobile 5G ultra-broadband networks are engineered for performance, flexibility and scale. Commercially deployed in over 70 countries, Casa serves more than 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide.

For more information, visit Casa’s website at http://www.casa-systems.com.

Source: Casa Systems, Inc.

IR Contacts
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
investorrelations@casa-systems.com

Lindsay Savarese
212-331-8417
investorrelations@casa-systems.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CASA SYSTEMS, INC.
04:16pCasa Systems To Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Con..
GL
02/20CASA SYSTEMS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/20CASA SYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Dire..
AQ
02/20Casa Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
GL
02/05CASA : to Host TechTalk on 5G Fixed Wireless Access
AQ
01/24CASA SYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Dire..
AQ
01/24Casa Systems Increases GAAP Revenue Guidance for Fiscal Year 2019 and Announc..
GL
2019Casa Systems To Present at the Credit Suisse Technology Conference
GL
2019CASA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
2019CASA SYSTEMS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 351 M
EBIT 2020 22,6 M
Net income 2020 -7,76 M
Debt 2020 142 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -53,8x
P/E ratio 2021 34,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,57x
EV / Sales2021 1,27x
Capitalization 408 M
Chart CASA SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Casa Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASA SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 6,10  $
Last Close Price 4,84  $
Spread / Highest target 44,6%
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jerry Guo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lucy Xie Director & Senior Vice President-Operations
Scott Allan Bruckner CFO, Senior VP-Strategy & Corporate Development
Weidong Chen Director & Chief Technology Officer
William C. Styslinger Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASA SYSTEMS, INC.18.34%408
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-3.47%196 332
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.7.28%55 367
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.14.97%31 603
ERICSSON AB6.35%29 676
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%28 078
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group