CASA SYSTEMS, INC.

Casa Systems To Release Third Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, October 31st, 2019

0
10/17/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA), a leading provider of converged broadband infrastructure technology solutions for wireless, cable and fixed networks, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2019 results on Thursday, October 31, 2019 after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Casa Systems will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5 p.m. Eastern Time the same day. A live audio webcast of Casa Systems’ third quarter 2019 results discussion will be accessible on the company’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.casa-systems.com. To participate in the conference call, please dial 877-407-4019 (domestic) and 201-689-8337 (international).  Callers should ask to be joined to the Casa Systems call.  An archived version of the company’s webcast will also be available on Casa Systems’ website for 90 days after the event.

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) delivers converged broadband technology solutions that enable wireless, cable and fixed network service providers to meet the growing demand for gigabit bandwidth and services. Our suite of distributed and virtualized solutions for cable, fixed and wireless 5G ultra-broadband networks are engineered for performance, flexibility and scale. Commercially deployed in over 70 countries, Casa serves more than 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide.

For more information, visit our website at http://www.casa-systems.com.

Source: Casa Systems, Inc.

IR Contact
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
investorrelations@casa-systems.com

Lindsay Savarese
212-331-8417
investorrelations@casa-systems.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 325 M
EBIT 2019 32,5 M
Net income 2019 5,95 M
Debt 2019 144 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 97,0x
P/E ratio 2020 48,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,20x
EV / Sales2020 1,46x
Capitalization 571 M
Chart CASA SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Casa Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASA SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 9,20  $
Last Close Price 6,79  $
Spread / Highest target 91,5%
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jerry Guo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lucy Xie Director & Senior Vice President-Operations
Maurizio Nicolelli Chief Financial Officer
Weidong Chen Director & Chief Technology Officer
William C. Styslinger Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASA SYSTEMS, INC.-48.29%571
CISCO SYSTEMS7.99%198 637
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.27.44%41 322
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS50.17%28 774
NOKIA OYJ-9.24%28 711
ERICSSON AB6.80%28 270
