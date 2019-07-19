Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Casa Systems Inc    CASA

CASA SYSTEMS INC

(CASA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Casa Systems, Inc. Investors (CASA)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 06:27pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of Casa Systems, Inc. (“Casa” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CASA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

In December 2017, Casa completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in which it sold 6.9 million shares at $13 per share.

On August 14, 2018, Casa announced disappointing financial results and lowered its revenue guidance for the year by $50 million.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $3.52, or nearly 23%, to close at $12.08 per share on August 15, 2018, thereby injuring investors. Since the IPO, Casa’s stock has traded as low as $5.62 per share, significantly below the $13 offering price.

If you purchased Casa securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CASA SYSTEMS INC
06:27pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Investigation on Behalf of Casa Systems,..
BU
07/18GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Casa Systems,..
BU
07/18Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Casa Syst..
BU
07/17INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
07/17Casa Systems to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on Wednesday, July 31st, ..
GL
07/17Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Casa Syst..
BU
07/16ROBBINS ARROYO LLP REMINDER : Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA) Misled Shareholders Acco..
BU
07/01CASA SYSTEMS INC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial..
AQ
07/01Casa Systems Accelerates its Broadband Convergence Strategy with Completion o..
GL
06/12ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA) Misled Shareholders According to ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 253 M
EBIT 2019 28,1 M
Net income 2019 4,85 M
Debt 2019 86,8 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 126x
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,54x
EV / Sales2020 1,92x
Capitalization 557 M
Chart CASA SYSTEMS INC
Duration : Period :
Casa Systems Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CASA SYSTEMS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 9,25  $
Last Close Price 6,64  $
Spread / Highest target 95,8%
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jerry Guo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lucy Xie Director & Senior Vice President-Operations
Maurizio Nicolelli Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Weidong Chen Director & Chief Technology Officer
William C. Styslinger Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CASA SYSTEMS INC-49.51%556
CISCO SYSTEMS33.26%247 170
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD6.64%35 650
ERICSSON AB5.03%29 017
NOKIA OYJ-9.51%28 607
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS49.10%28 265
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group