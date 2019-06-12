Robbins Arroyo LLP: Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA) Misled Shareholders According to Lawsuit

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that a purchaser of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:
CASA) has filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged
violations of the Securities Act of 1933 pursuant to its December 2017
initial public offering ("IPO"). Casa Systems provides customers with
software-centric broadband connectivity in North America, Latin America,
the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Casa Systems, Inc. Accused of Misleading Investors in IPO
According to the complaint, Casa Systems held its initial public
offering in December 2017 offering 6,000,000 common shares at $13 per
share. Its registration documents stated that new technology initiatives
would allow for a compelling market opportunity and touted the fact that
these initiatives would prompt Casa Systems to experience continued
rapid growth. However, these documents were false and misleading as Casa
Systems failed to disclose material information about the state of its
customers' spending. In reality, Casa Systems knew its key customers'
spending had entered a "digestion" period that mitigated their
expenditures. On August 14, 2018, Casa Systems announced disappointing
financial results and cut its revenue guidance for the year by $50
million. On this news, Casa Systems stock declined from $15.60 to
$12.08, a drop of almost 23%. Since then, Casa System has continued to
have disappointing financial results and the stock trades at just $5.71,
a decline of 56% from its IPO price.
Casa Systems Shareholders Have Legal Options
